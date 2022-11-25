Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyBest email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Black Fridayhas arrived and it’s undoubtedly the biggest sales event of the year, with huge savings on products ranging from the latest TVs to essential home appliances. Chances are, if there’s something on your Christmas wish list, the sale is a great opportunity to buy it.

One particular area that has seen some decent bargains is gaming, with the latest games on PlayStation, Xbox and Nintendo Switch receiving a decent discount from Amazon, Currys and more.. Accessories such as gaming laptops, monitors and keyboards can be found with a significant price decrease as well, and we’ve even managed to spot a bargain on one of the latest generation of consoles.

The sale event initially started in the US as a way for brands to mark the start of the Christmas shopping season the day after Thanksgiving, and it has since seen a cultural export across the Pond, so now most UK-based retailers also take part today and over the weekend.

The Black Friday 2022 sale will run from Friday 25 November (the day after Thanksgiving), across the entire weekend, until Cyber Monday – when all the best gaming deals can be found – which marks the end of the sale event.

At IndyBest, we’re simply giddy for a good deal, so, like the ever-vigilant deal hunters we are, we’ve done our duty to get the best gaming deals that we think are worth your time. For the full round-up, keep reading below

The best early Black Friday gaming 2022 deals

Xbox series S: Was £249.99, now £189, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

If you’re looking to pick up a budget-friendly Xbox console, the Xbox series S is currently discounted by £60 – and that’s the cheapest price we’ve seen it.

The Xbox series S is a digital-only console that can play all the latest Xbox games. In our round-up of the best gaming consoles in 2022, we said: “The Xbox series S is remarkably good value for a gaming console in 2022. With the lowest price point for any of the major next-gen console manufacturers, it’s a good option for anyone looking for a cheap gaming solution that doesn’t need a 4K resolution to have a good time.”

It’s a fantastic option if you want to pick up an Xbox Game Pass subscription, which will give you access to more than 100 games on the console, including big exclusives such as Forza Horizon 5 and Halo Infinite.

Buy now

Meta Quest 2 128GB with ‘Resident Evil 4’ bundle: Was £399.99, now £349, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

If you’re after one of the best VR headsets you can buy right now, the Meta (formerly Oculus) Quest 2 has seen a big discount with one of the greatest games of all time reimagined for the virtual-reality platform.

Each quest already comes bundled with Beat Saber – VR’s equivalent of Dance Dance Revolution – but this deal also includes Resident Evil 4 for VR, with a saving of £50.99 to be had.

Buy now

Xbox wireless controller: Was £54.99, now £34.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Microsoft)

While both the Xbox series X and S come bundled with a wireless controller, if you’re hoping to play some two-player titles such as FIFA 23 with a friend, you won’t get very far sharing the same gamepad. Luckily, Amazon has discounted several colourways of the standard controller by a decent £20.

The Xbox controller is a well-rounded device and is compatible with both Xbox consoles as well as PC if you prefer a gamepad over a keyboard and mouse. In our round-up of best gaming controllers for PC, we said: “If you’re more of a casual controller user, this is the ideal device for you.”

At this price, you have a choice of carbon black, pulse red, electric volt, and robot white, so make sure you pick your colourway of preference in the dropdown menu before you add it to your basket.

Buy now

PlayStation 5 HD camera: Was £51.97, now £30, Amazon.co.uk

(Sony)

Here’s a deal that has over 40 per cent off the official HD camera for the PlayStation 5 console. Available now through Amazon’s Black Friday sale, the camera appears in our guide to the best accessories for your PS5 console. Our reporter said: “If you’re keen to be the next Twitch gaming sensation, the HD camera is a must-have. It’s remarkably easy to set up – simply plug it into a relevant port on your PlayStation 5 then take a moment to align it, so it captures your face perfectly. Once set up, you can hit the Share button on your controller and begin streaming away, so viewers can see your facial reactions while you play.”

Buy now

Xbox wireless controller and ‘Gotham Knights’: Was £119.98, now £64.94, Amazon.co.uk

(Microsoft)

You can save a generous 45 per cent on this gaming bundle from Amazon. The deal includes an Xbox wireless controller in blue and the Gotham Knights game for Xbox series S and X. Our videogame reporter said of Gotham Knights (which was only released on 21 October): “The new story features four familiar heroes contending with the death of their mentor Batman as well as an enigmatic society of adversaries known as the “Court of Owls”. In two-player co-op, you will be able to control Robin, Nightwing, Red Hood or Bat Girl in an effort to face-off against this new threat and clean up the streets of Gotham City.”

Buy now

‘The Last of Us Part I’ for PS5: Was £69.99, now £44.95, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Here’s a deal to sink your teeth into. The Last of Us Part I is a remaster of the critically acclaimed PS3 title that has been optimised for PS5, with improved loading times, animations and accessibility settings – always a big plus, in our book.

In our review of the game, we said: “If Naughty Dog’s original PS3 version was the critically acclaimed theatrical release, then Part I is the Criterion 4K remaster complete with commentary and behind-the-scenes footage.”

Our biggest gripe with this remaster was its price tag but, now that barrier to entry has been removed, it’s a great time to pick up this title, especially if you’re looking forward to The Last of Us HBO show that is set to premiere next January. Just don’t blame us if you tear up in the first 10 minutes.

Buy now

Razer kishi for iPhone: Was £99.99, now £54.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Razer)

Mobile gaming can be fun, with titles such as Apex Legends, Diablo Immortal or Genshin Impact making big waves on the handheld scene but touch controls aren’t for everyone. That’s why a controller cradle like Razer’s own kishi is perfect for those wanting to game on the go but who still prefer the clicky buttons of a standard console. This model is designed to work with iPhone but there is also an Android version available at a discount as well.

Buy Razer kishi for iPhone

Buy Razer kishi for Android

‘Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2’: Was £69.99, now £56.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Activision)

Another year, another Call of Duty hits our store shelves but this year’s entry takes the franchise back to a modern setting after last year’s tepid response to Vanguard. Modern Warfare 2 puts players back in the boots of Task Force 141 as they infiltrate, exfiltrate and dehydrate behind enemy lines.

Of course, one of Call of Duty’s biggest selling points is its excellent online multiplayer, and with the free-to-play Warzone 2 releasing on 16 November, it’s a great way to hit the ground running with this 19 per cent saving on the full release.

Buy now on PlayStation

Buy now on Xbox

F1 2022 (PS5): Was £69.99, now £36.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Codemasters)

The 2022 Formula One season has just finished, and before the videogame based on next year’s championship arrives, here’s a great offer on the 2022 instalment. Reduced by 47 per cent, this is the PlayStation 5 version of Codemasters’ F1 2022 and features the chance to compete in the entire F1 season, complete with all fully licenced teams, cars and drivers. Our reviewer gave the game a score of 8/10 and said: “With exciting new developments in the sport, F1 22 has done well to keep up with the rules and regulations as well as giving players plenty of options to play with off the grid. The game will give existing players plenty to look forward to and newcomers can comfortably settle into the seat before taking on more complex maneuvers and adjustments in their own time.”

Buy now

HP victus 16in gaming laptop: Was £1,249, now £849, Currys.co.uk

(Currys)

While they don’t boast the same kind of horsepower as a dedicated gaming PC, a good gaming laptop is a compact, more affordable, and streamlined solution if you want to take your PC games on the go - not to mention they often come with a high-end screen. With this whopping £400 saving on HP’s victus range, it’s a great value proposition if you want to take a dive into PC gaming for less than £1,000.

With an RTX 3060, 16GB of RAM and a Ryzen 7, this model will comfortably run games such as Fortnite at 1080p without any issues and with a 144Hz screen, you will really notice the difference in those silky framerates compared to most console games on an HD TV. Unlike other gaming laptops, the victus has a more discreet casing that would look the part in a board room or LAN party, if you’re looking for something to use for work and gameplay.

Buy now

‘Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope’ for Nintendo Switch: Was £49.99, now £39.99, Currys.co.uk

(Ubisoft)

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope is the recently released sequel to Kingdom Battle that takes Mario, his Mushroom Kingdom comrades and an army of quirky ‘rabbids’ into a tactical turn-based role-playing adventure.

While ‘Give Mario a gun’ may seem like a silly premise, it’s a surprisingly deep strategy game that builds on an already unique system found in Kingdom Battle. We had a chance to play it for ourselves (and speak with the game’s director, Davide Soliani) and were thoroughly impressed in our playthrough, praising it for its “meaningful changes to entice Super Mario fans that fall outside the tactical genre, while also staying true to its core appeal”.

The game was only released on 20 October 2022 and with a decent £10 saving, it’s definitely one that Italian plumber fans will want to check out.

Buy now

Samsung odyssey G3 32in gaming monitor: Was £299, now £199, Currys.co.uk

(Currys)

If you happen to be in the market for a new gaming monitor and want to prioritise higher framerates over resolution, the odyssey G3 from Samsung is now a more affordable prospect, with a £100 saving.

While it’s limited to playing games at 1,080px, it does have a 165Hz refresh rate, meaning games will look silky smooth and responsive, which can make all the difference if you’re playing competitive multiplayers, where every frame counts.

If a higher resolution is non-negotiable, the G7 28in monitor is also discounted (Was £649.99, now £485, Currys.co.uk). This monitor can handle resolutions of 4K ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160px) with a still fairly impressive 144Hz refresh rate.

Buy now

‘Splatoon 3’: Was £49.99, now £36.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Nintendo)

Nintendo’s own competitive splat-em-up Splatoon 3 has seen a sizeable discount this month, with a decent saving of 26 per cent.

We loved our time with Splatoon 3. In our round-up of our favourite Nintendo Switch games, we said: “It’s one of the most enjoyable and accessible multiplayer experiences currently available on the Switch. By sticking to its guns (or paint rollers), Nintendo has crafted a competitive shooter with near-universal appeal in both its presentation and simplistic take on team-based deathmatches.”

Shoppers should take note that to access the game’s online features, a Nintendo Switch Online account will be required.

Buy now

‘God of War Ragnarok’ for PS5: Was £69.99, now £62.99, Amazon.co.uk

(PlayStation)

If you’re hoping to save on this new PlayStation game, Amazon currently has a deal on God of War Ragnarok that will save shoppers 13 per cent.

It’s one of our favourite games released this year. In our 5/5 review, we said: “After the dust has settled and the credits have rolled, God of War Ragnarok is as strong a continuation as anyone could have hoped for, and a fitting end to Kratos’s latest chapter. On its own merits, it’s difficult to fault but on the foundations of 2018’s God of War, it’s nothing short of a masterpiece.”

Buy now

‘Pokémon Scarlet’ and ‘Pokémon Violet’: Was £49.99, now £41.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Nintendo)

The latest ’mon-catching games are finally here with both Scarlet and Violet being offered at a generous 16 per cent discount.

Each version of the game will have different Pokémon exclusive as well as different characters players will meet on their journey.

Pre-order Pokémon Scarlet

Pre-order Pokémon Violet

‘FIFA 23’ digital code and PS5 dualsense wireless controller: Was £99.99, now £69.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

If you’re hoping to pick up a copy of FIFA 23 this Black Friday, there’s currently a 30 per cent saving on a bundle that includes a brand new controller, so you can play matches (friendly or otherwise) with a second player locally.

Taking into consideration the cost of the digital version of the game (£69.99, Playstation.com) and the white dualsense controller (£59.99, Playstation.com), customers will be saving a massive £50 with this bundle, making it exceptional value for money. The deal can be shopped at both Amazon and Argos, depending on your retailer of preference.

Buy now from Amazon

Buy now from Argos

‘Nintendo Switch Sports’: Was £39.99, now £29.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Swing, bump and kick your way through a kitbag of sporting games. A spiritial successor to the monumentally successful Wii Sports, Switch Sports includes fan favourites such as tennis and bowling, with a few new additions, such as volleyball.

In our review of the game, we said: “Nintendo Switch Sports is a strong continuation of a tried-and-tested formula that will find near-universal appeal with anybody who remembers the glory days of the Nintendo Wii, or even younger audiences who will wonder what all the fuss was about 15 years ago”.

A leg strap is included in the box, which means players can also attach their joy-cons to their leg to try out the penalty shootout game mode – or you can use it as a makeshift wedding garter, if you’re in a pinch.

Buy now

Arcade 1-up ‘Pac-Man’ collectorcade: Was £79.99, now £59.99, Sportsdirect.com

(Arcade1Up)

Have you ever wanted to feel like a giant in an Eighties arcade? Then this miniaturised arcade of a retro classic could be for you. The cabinet isn’t your usual arcade machine, only standing at around 13in tall, which not only makes it a great space-saver but would also work well as a desk toy.

With a £20 saving, the cabinet contains classic arcade games, including (of course) Pac-Man, Galaga and Galaxian,which can be played on the 3.2in screen with its tiny joystick and buttons.

Buy now

Razer tarok gaming chair: Was £279, now £199, Currys.co.uk

(Currys)

It wouldn’t be a Black Friday sale without some discounted gaming chairs, would it? Thankfully, trusted peripheral manufacturer Razer has a discount on one of its thrones, with a saving of £80 at Currys.

The chair is built on a steel frame with custom-moulded foam for support, as well as two removable cushions to offer neck and the oh-so important lumbar support. It even has “By gamers, for gamers” emblazoned on the seat, in case you were ever in doubt about the manufacturer’s credentials.

Buy now

Razer barracuda X gaming headset: Was £99.99, now £55.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Razer’s barracuda X wireless gaming headset is currently discounted by 44 per cent at Amazon and is suitable to work across PlayStation, PC, Nintendo Switch and Android devices.

The peripheral comes in a black premium-quality finish in a discreet design and the attached microphone is designed to supress background noise and can also easily be removed.

Buy now

SanDisk microSDXC UHS-I card for Nintendo, 128GB: Was £34.99, now £14.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Okay, there’s nothing particularly riveting about upgradeable storage but if you’re planning to load up your Nintendo Switch with some beefy games, the 32GB that comes built in just won’t cut the mustard. Luckily, there’s an excellent deal to be had with this 63 per cent saving on a 128GB memory card, which will give your Nintendo console ample room for your games to live on.

The Nintendo-branded memory card is just that, designed to work with your favourite handheld console. It’s able to transfer up to 100mb/s for faster loading of games, though it’s unconfirmed if the mushroom logo affects performance.

Buy now

What is Black Friday?

If you’re yet to shop during Black Friday, you can expect to save some serious money in time for the Christmas rush. The shopping event originally started in the US as a one-day event, the day after Thanksgiving, to help clear out old stock before the latest products hit the shelves in time for Christmas. But now, it’s a worldwide affair, with huge discounts on offer from just about every major retailer.

Many UK retailers take part and slash the prices of big-name brands, including Apple, Dyson, Shark, KitchenAid, LG, Nintendo, Asos, Flannels, Sky and more.

For more intel on who takes part and what products we expect to see on offer, read our extensive guide to the brands and retailers that offered hefty discounts last year for Black Friday.

As Black Friday always takes place the day after Thanksgiving in the US, it’s quite an easy event to track in our calendars. This year, Black Friday itself falls on 25 November. But, for most brands and retailers, the sale spans the weekend until the following Monday, known as Cyber Monday.

UK retailers have been hosting sales events for Black Friday for a number of years and, as such, those sales periods have noticeably become longer. Owing to this, you can expect to see some of your favourite online giants, such as Amazon, Currys, AO and Argos dropping deals weeks in advance.

While this may sound daunting, it’s here in this very guide where you’ll find all the best early deals as they drop, so bookmark this page to make sure you’re always in the know.

Voucher codes

For the latest home appliance discounts, and more offers, try the links below:

Join the Indy Community

Have you snapped up any early Black Friday deals or have tips and tricks for shopping the sales? We want to read your reviews and see photos and videos of products you love, being tested by real people.

Email indybestcommunity@independent.co.uk or use #IndyCommunity on your social posts for a chance to be featured and help fellow readers!

Read more on Black Friday 2022:

Best Black Friday tech deals – whether it’s noise-cancelling headphones, tablets or a smartwatch, you’ll find the best offers here

Best Black Friday home appliances deals – upgrade your vacuum cleaner, coffee machine or stand mixer during the sale

Best Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals – level up with discounts on the OLED, lite or original device

Best Black Friday mattress deals – rest easy with big discounts on brands such as Emma, Simba and Brook + Wilde

Best Black Friday clothing deals – whether it’s trainers or a coat, treat yourself to some new wardrobe essentials

Best Black Friday air fryer deals – from Ninja to Tefal, these discounts are anything but hot air

Best Black Friday microwave deals – whether it’s a solo, grill or combination model, snap up one of these appliances

Best Black Friday dehumidifier deals – say goodbye to damp and mould with these nifty discounted machines

Best Black Friday Lego deals – top offers on Star Wars, Harry Potter, Marvel toys and more

Best Black Friday power tool deals – drills, hand sanders or impact drivers, DIYers will love these savings

Best Black Friday mobile phone deals – Get an iPhone, Google Pixel 7 pro and more, while they’re on offer

Best Apple Black Friday deals – from AirPods to iPhones, the rare offers on the tech giant’s bestsellers

Best John Lewis & Partners Black Friday deals – the high-street stalwart has great prices across fashion, beauty, tech, kids and homeware

Best Boots Black Friday deals – save on skincare, make-up, electricals and more

Best Argos Black Friday deals – find discounts on everything from kids to homeware, fitness and DIY

Best Very Black Friday – impressive savings on big-name brands, from Shark to Garmin

Best Dyson Black Friday deals – save on the brand’s corded, cordless and handheld vacuum cleaners

Best Sky Black Friday deals – upgrade your TV, broadband and mobile packages for less