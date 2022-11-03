Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Like the changing of the tides and the phases of the moon, Black Friday has rolled around once again. The shopping event of the year officially kicks off on 25 November, with deals expected across everything from TVs, gaming and tech gadgets to mattresses, fashion, toys and more.

Like every year, our team of tech experts at IndyBest will be on hand to guide you through the blizzard of discounts, weeding out the rubbish to bring you the Black Friday laptop deals that are actually worth your time and money.

Laptops are always a hot ticket item during the Black Friday sale. This year has seen most of the major brands refresh their range with the latest generation of chips, so we’re expecting to see decent savings on some of the best laptops from Dell, Microsoft, Huawei and Lenovo.

We’re not just focused on laptops this Black Friday, either. Our coverage of the annual sales event will include the top deals on gaming, tech, mattresses, home and kitchen appliances, beauty products, fashion and more.

Keep reading to find everything you need to know about the Black Friday laptop deals we’re expecting to see this year, as well as where to find any early discounts ahead of the sales event.

Early Black Friday laptop deals 2022

Very and Currys have jumped the gun this year and are running their Black Friday sales throughout November. Here’s a selection of some of the best laptop deals we’ve found so far.

Asus vivobook 15: Was £449, now £349, Very.co.uk

(Asus)

CPU: Intel Pentium Gold 6805

Intel Pentium Gold 6805 GPU: Integrated

Integrated Display 15.6in, Full HD

15.6in, Full HD RAM: 8GB

8GB Storage: 256GB

Asus is known for its excellent mid-range laptops and this bestselling 15in Asus vivobook is no exception. It’s a smart-looking machine with an HD screen that’s perfect for everyday professional tasks as well as entertainment. It would make the ideal companion device for students, remote workers or anyone who needs a no-frills laptop for bashing through emails on the train.

MSI katana GF66 gaming laptop: Was £1,399, now £949, Very.co.uk

(MSI)

CPU: Intel i7

Intel i7 GPU: RTX 3070

RTX 3070 Display: 15.6in Full HD 144Hz

15.6in Full HD 144Hz RAM: 16GB

16GB Storage: 512GB

This is a fantastic deal on a blisteringly fast gaming laptop, capable of handling all of the latest releases at high frame rates and with the quality settings cranked all the way up. The MSI katana runs on an RTX 3070, one of the best graphics cards you’ll find inside any machine, as well as the 11th-generation Intel Core i7 processor. For less than £1,000, this is a bargain gaming laptop.

Lenovo ideapad gaming 3: Was £699, now £599, Currys.co.uk

(Lenovo)

CPU: AMD Ryzen 5 5600H

AMD Ryzen 5 5600H GPU: RTX 165

RTX 165 Display: 15.6in Full HD 120Hz

15.6in Full HD 120Hz RAM: 8GB

8GB Storage: 512GB

The Lenovo ideapad gaming 3 is an excellent gaming laptop. It comes in two main configurations, one powered by the premium RTX 3050 (£799, Box.co.uk) and this one, powered by the less-advanced GTX 1650, a more budget-friendly Nvidia graphics card that still offers superb performance across most new games. When paired with the AMD Ryzen 5 5600H processor and 8GB of RAM, it offers next-generation console experience on the go.

When is Black Friday 2022 in the UK?

Black Friday falls on 25 November in 2022. The name is given to the day after Thanksgiving in the US, which always falls on the fourth Thursday of November.

Black Friday gained its reputation some time in the 1970s, when stores began to notice a sharp increase in customers immediately after the Thanksgiving holiday celebrations. Originally a one-day sale, Black Friday has since expanded to take over the entire weekend, ending in Cyber Monday. Some retailers, such as Very, offer Black Friday deals throughout the month of November.

When is Cyber Monday 2022?

Cyber Monday falls on 28 November in 2022. The goofy name made a lot more sense back when most shopping wasn’t done online. Whereas Black Friday was all about hunting for deals in physical shops (and was at one point notorious for unchecked high-street carnage), Cyber Monday was all about logging on to the information superhighway, pulling up Ask Jeeves and surfing the web for the best discounts.

Today, Black Friday and Cyber Monday are two ends of the same weekend sale. Some retailers might change the name of their sale on Monday, and some might have a few unique deals.

When will Black Friday deals become available?

A few eager retailers have already kicked off their Black Friday laptop deals, including Very and Currys. Some sites, such as Argos and Amazon, will begin dropping their laptop deals in the week running up to Black Friday, with discounts appearing from 18 November until 28 November. We’ll be tracking the best offers between now and the end of the sale, to bring you the best bargains, no matter when they drop.

What were the best Black Friday laptop deals from last year?

Last year’s Black Friday included a series of excellent deals on top-end devices, such as the Dell G15 gaming laptop (£899, Dell.com), which had £300 off during the sale. The Microsoft Surface laptop 4 (£829, Johnlewis.com) also fell to £699 at John Lewis, which is cheaper than you can find this powerful Windows laptop today.

There were also bargains to be found at the more affordable end of the spectrum, such as the smart-looking Asus Chromebook CX1100 (£149.99, Argos.co.uk), which had almost 50 per cent off.

What deals can we expect on laptops in this year’s sale?

Since last year’s Black Friday sale, Intel and AMD launched their latest generation of CPUs. That means most of the big laptop brands have refreshed their ranges with the new chips for 2022, so we should see some decent discounts on the outgoing models sporting older (but still fast) chips. Microsoft offered discounts of up to £200 on the Surface laptop 4, and with the Surface laptop 5 arriving on the shelves now, we wouldn’t be surprised to see even bigger savings to be had on the previous model this year.

