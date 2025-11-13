I’m a tech expert and these are the best Black Friday laptop deals you can find now

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Got a clapped-out laptop? Black Friday is your best opportunity to save money on an upgrade to something more sensible. But you don’t have to hang around. the sale officially lands on 28 November, but discounts on some of the best laptops I’ve tested are already starting to drop.

It’s easy to get dazzled by a long list of specs and enticing discounts during the sales frenzy. The smart way to shop is to use Black Friday to save hundreds of pounds on a device you were already planning to buy, whether it’s for a new job, for studying, or simply to replace that wheezing machine that’s seen better days.

From now until the final retailer pulls down its digital shutters on Cyber Monday, I’ll be cutting through the noise to bring you the best laptop deals this Black Friday. In this expert shopping guide, you’ll find a curated list of the very best early laptop discounts, plus advice to help you secure the right machine for your needs and budget.

The best early Black Friday laptop deals to shop now:

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3: Was £429.99, now £349.99, Box.co.uk

Was £429.99, now £349.99, Box.co.uk Dell XPS 13: Was £1,299, now £999, Dell.com

Was £1,299, now £999, Dell.com Asus Zenbook A14: Was £1,399, now £979, Currys.co.uk

Was £1,399, now £979, Currys.co.uk Lenovo IdeaPad slim 5: Was £899.99, now £679.99, Box.co.uk

Was £899.99, now £679.99, Box.co.uk Apple MacBook air M4: Was £929, now £879, Very.co.uk

Was £929, now £879, Very.co.uk Asus Vivobook 15: Was £599.99, now £399.99, Box.co.uk

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3: Was £429.99, now £349.99, Box.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Lenovo )

A budget Windows laptop running on an Intel Core i3 processor with 8GB of RAM, the Slim 3 has £80 off at Box right now. Port selection is good for a lightweight device, with HDMI, USB-C, an SD card reader, a couple of USB-A ports, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Meanwhile, the raised webcam and thin bezels give you plenty of screen space to play with.

Dell XPS 13: Was £1,299, now £999, Dell.com

open image in gallery ( Dell )

Here’s a £300 discount on the Dell XPS 13, one of the best Windows laptops you can buy. “The Dell XPS 13 is a brilliant little laptop,” said tech critic Sean Cameron in their Dell XPS 13 review. “It’s thin, portable and lightweight, and the new chip delivers truly impressive battery life and performance.”

Asus Zenbook A14: Was £1,399, now £979, Currys.co.uk

open image in gallery ( ASUS )

Here’s a £420 saving on an excellent Windows ultrabook. The Asus Zenbook A14 is a powerhouse of a laptop, packing a 4K OLED display and a fast Snapdragon X Plus processor into a sleek and stylish chassis. Thanks to this deal, you can snap up the premium machine for less than £1,000.

Asus TUF gaming A15: Was £799, now £649, Argos.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Asus )

The GPU in this gaming laptop may be two generations old but it’s still more than capable of handling every game out there, and this model costs a fraction of the price of a cutting-edge device. Powered by the 7-series AMD Ryzen 7 processor and an Nvidia RTX 3050 graphics chip, don’t let anyone tell you it’s not powerful enough for Battlefield 6.

Apple MacBook air M4: Was £929, now £879, Very.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Apple )

Taking the top spot in IndyBest’s review of the best laptops, Apple’s MacBook air M4 was praised by tech writer Sean Cameron for its slim, easily portable design, and impressive battery life. It “easily lasted through full workdays without a charger”, said Sean. It also features Apple's newer webcam, with the Centre Stage feature to keep you in frame. Grab it with this deal at Very, and you’ll save £50.

Microsoft Surface laptop: Was £1,749, now £1,284, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

This laptop comes with a 120Hz display, more than 1080px resolution, and a 3:2 aspect ratio that makes it taller than most – a godsend if you spend your days writing essays or emails. Right now, it also comes with a discount of more than £400. Paired with 16GB of RAM and 256GB of storage by default, it has enough power to see you through most tasks, as I noted in my review of the Microsoft Surface laptop.

Asus Chromebook Plus CX34: Was £349, now £279, Very.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Asus )

This is a great laptop for students in search of an affordable model for writing and making notes. It’s the best Chromebook I’ve tested, but if that’s not enough to convince you, it’s even more budget-friendly now, with a discount of £70 at Very. In my Asus Chromebook plus review, I noted the sleek design, spacious trackpad, comfortable keyboard and its excellent battery life.

Asus Vivobook 15: Was £599.99, now £399.99, Box.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Asus )

This early Black Friday laptop deal is worth a look. Box has slashed a huge £200 off the Asus Vivobook 15 in its sale, bringing this excellent everyday workhorse down to just £399.99. You get a very capable 13th-gen Intel Core i5 processor, a spacious 512GB SSD and a generous 16GB of RAM – loads of performance at a great price.

Lenovo IdeaPad slim 5: Was £899.99, now £679.99, Box.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Box.co.uk )

The mid-range Lenovo IdeaPad slim 5 has been reduced to £680. Powered by the Intel Core Ultra 5 processor with 16GB of RAM, it offers enough performance under the hood to tackle the most demanding tasks, while the high-resolution 14in OLED display delivers rich contrast and vibrant colours.

When is Black Friday 2025?

Black Friday falls on the fourth Thursday of November each year. This means, in 2025, Black Friday lands on 28 November, with deals running throughout the weekend until Cyber Monday (1 December).

However, the deals tend to spill out of that four-day window. The first discounts start landing from the beginning of November, so if a new laptop is in your future, check back here as the sale approaches, to find the best offers.

What laptop deals can you expect on Black Friday?

Expect to see savings on a wide range of laptops at Amazon, Currys, Argos, John Lewis and Very.

I always advise shopping for older models if you want the very best deals. The biggest Black Friday discounts tend to be on devices released earlier this year, or as far back as 2024. For most shoppers, the savings are worth a lot more than the marginal difference in performance.

Last year’s Black Friday laptop deals saw discounts of up to 50 per cent applied to some of the best models I’ve tested, including the high-performance Asus Zenbook 14 (£999, Currys.co.uk).

Why you can trust us to find the best laptop deals this Black Friday

As IndyBest’s tech critic, I assess laptops throughout the year to create and maintain our laptop shopping guides, so I know which Black Friday laptop deals are worth your money and which you should avoid. My review process measures everything from performance and battery life to display quality and build, and I won’t recommend a laptop just because it’s cheap – that’s an easy way to end up with a dud.

