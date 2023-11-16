Black Friday Sales – live: Best early deals on PlayStation, Boots and more
Big names such as Boots, Dyson, John Lewis, Ninja, Shark and Very have dropped early deals
As ever, Black Friday deals are making an early entrance, with hundreds of brands and retailers tearing up the rule book to kickstart a month of Black November savings. And we’re here to help you find the best discounts before it all ends on Cyber Monday on 27 November.
While the deals extravaganza isn’t technically supposed to start until next week on Friday 24 November, we’re already seeing deals on everything from technology, TVs, laptops and gaming gear to mattresses, beauty, fashion, home appliances and much more. You name it, Black Friday has a discount on it.
The likes of Shark, Dyson, John Lewis, Ninja, Very, Currys and Boots have already started cutting prices, with Amazon, Nintendo, Apple and more set to join the fun in the coming weeks. We’ve been covering the Black Friday sales for years here at IndyBest, and we know when a deal’s a steal and when a deal’s a dud. Stick with us, because we’ll be rounding up only the very best Black Friday offers all month.
When do PlayStation Black Friday deals start?
I hear you lot are searching for PlayStation Black Friday deals. Frustratingly, the best PS5 bundle deal with the new Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 game is sold out everywhere after Sony launched it a couple of weeks ago. I’m not too surprised, given the previous PS5 stock shortages, and that the bundle only cost £399.99. For that price, you were essentially paying £80 less for the console, then getting Call of Duty thrown in for free.
But don’t fret! More PlayStation deals are coming. Sony anounced that deals on PS5 bundles, controllers, console covers and PS5 and PS4 titles will drop on Friday 17 November, so you don’t have long left to wait. I’ll be rounding up the best PS5 deals in our main guide below (if I’m not on liveblog duty).
The best early gaming Black Friday deals, from PS5s to laptops
Secure deals on a new console and gaming laptops, sales are upon us
Black Friday deal hunters, activate
Good morning! The Black Friday deals are continuing to roll in.
I’m back on the Black Friday liveblog today, so you’ve still got me for an extra day helping you hunt down deals. I’ll be picking out the best air fryer, PlayStation, Apple, Sweaty Betty and Boots Black Friday deals available to shop now, plus many, many more. Stay tuned. A mountain of early deals are coming right up.
More Black Friday deals coming up...
All righty, thanks for joining me on the Black Friday early deals liveblog today. Daisy will be back with you all tomorrow morning with even more big savings. Until then, feel free to head over to the main IndyBest Black Friday hub, where the tema have rustled up the best early deals, and everything you need to know about the shopping extravaganza. Ciao for now.
When is Black Friday 2023 and what are the best early deals?
From tech and homeware to fashion and beauty, Black Friday sales can help you save ahead of Christmas
When will PlayStation’s Black Friday sale begin?
If you’re like me and you’re impatiently waiting for PlayStation’s Black Friday sale to begin, you won’t have to wait too much longer.
Yesterday, PlayStation announced that PS5 bundles, controllers, console covers and PS5 and PS4 titles will be discounted on 17 November and beyond. I’ll be rounding up the best PlayStation deals in my gaming Black Friday article below:
The best early gaming Black Friday deals, from PS5s to laptops
Secure deals on a new console and gaming laptops, sales are upon us
When will Adobe Black Friday deals start?
If you’re waiting to get Adobe Photoshop, or any of its creative cloud programs, for cheap, you’ll be pleased to hear that Adobe always takes part in the Black Friday sales. While the company hasn’t announced when exactly its Black Friday sales will begin, Adobe has already confirmed that it is taking part in 2023. I’m expecting Adobbe to drop its deals on Black Friday itself, so that’s 24 November.
Pandora Black Friday sales 2023
Black Friday is just around the corner, and Lauren caught up with Pandora, who gave her a sneak peek at the jewellery set to go on sale this year. The brand leaked the exact bracelets, rings, earrings and necklaces that will be on offer this Black Friday. Intrigued? Lauren’s got all the details in her article below:
An exclusive look at the Pandora Black Friday sale
Get up to 30 per cent off bestselling rings, necklaces, bracelets and more
Argos Black Friday deals 2023
Argos has already kicked off its early Black Friday deals, and you can find tech, home appliances and toys discounted on the retailer’s website. There are vacuum cleaners, hairdryers, games consoles and even sofa beds in the sale. Daisy’s rounded up some of the best early Argos Black Friday deals below:
The best early Argos Black Friday deals to shop
You’ll be able to save on tech, toys and more in the store’s mega sale
Garmin Black Friday deals 2023
Garmin smartwatches are already being discounted this Black Friday. I’ve just spotted this discount on the Garmin Forerunner 55, an ideal watch for runners. It has had a 28 per cent discount ahead of Black Friday.
Garmin forerunner 55: Was £179.99, now £129, Amazon.co.uk
Lydia reviewed the Forerunner 55 in 2021, and while she found that it favoured runners, it also has a race predictor, cadence alerts and special tech to help you plan your race day strategy. “For those who don’t like to pound the pavements, you can track more than 15 activities including Pilates, HIIT and walking,” she added. “It offers the usual body battery tool, as well as tracking your heart rate, stress, steps and respiration (as well as menstruation and pregnancy for those who need it)”.
Get the best deals and news straight to your inbox
If you can’t get enough of these hot, hot Black Friday deals, you’re going to love these shiny new newsletters that the IndyBest team has just launched.
There’s a newsletter for home and garden inspiration, a newsletter for daily deals, and a newsletter for the latest beauty, tech and fashion reviews. There’s something for everyone, so sign up now. You won’t regret it.
Ring video doorbell Black Friday deal 2023
Ring’s already kicked off its Black Friday deals, and I’ve spied that the second-generation doorbell is now on sale at Amazon with a huge 50 per cent off.
Ring video doorbell, 2nd gen: Was £99.99, now £49.99, Amazon.co.uk
Save £50 on the second-generation Ring video doorbell, which earned the top spot in Zoe’s round-up of the best video doorbells. Sure it’s not the newest model of Ring, but it is the best one for everyday use. There’s an HD camera, night vision and Zoe found that it was almost completely lag-free. You can talk to people at the door from your phone whenever you’re not in, and that’s the best part.