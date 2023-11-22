Black Friday live 2023: How to find the best deals on Nespresso, BA, Simba, Skechers and more
Big names including Le Creuset, Currys, Zara, Simba, Nintendo, Xbox and Dyson are all dropping deals today
Though the sale doesn’t officially start for another two days, we’re already seeing early Black Friday deals popping up everywhere from Amazon to Zara. In this liveblog, we’ll be tracking today’s top Black Friday discounts as soon as they appear, giving you the best chance possible to grab an early bargain.
Whether you’re shopping for anything from technology, TVs and laptops to clothing, mattresses and home appliances, if it’s got a decent Black Friday discount applied to it (and it’s worth your money) you’ll find it here.
The likes of Shark, Dyson, John Lewis, Ninja, Very, Currys and Boots have been cutting prices since the beginning of November, with Amazon, Nintendo and Apple joining in last week. We’ve been covering the Black Friday sales for years here at IndyBest, and we know how to spot a good deal from a dud. So stick with us on the liveblog, as we round-up today’s very best Black Friday offers.
Lookfantastic dropped its Black Friday deals early, bringing big discounts to a range of our favourite beauty products.
IndyBest fashion and beauty editor Lauren has dug out the best deal: the Lookfantastic Black Friday box, which contains £139 worth of products for a newly reduced price of £24.
Check out her review below.
Save up to 30% on Olaplex products
Right now you can save up to 30 per cent on a range of bestselling Olaplex products in the brand’s Black Friday sale.
Olaplex no4 bond maintenance shampoo: Was £28, now £20.35, Amazon.co.uk
The shampoo is one of Olaplex’s most popular products, designed to be used before the cult brand’s bond repair conditioner (was £28, now £22.40, Amazon.co.uk). In a review of Olaplex no4 shampoo, our writer said: “After two months of use, we have noticed that our locks are much more manageable and breakages have been reduced.”
The Amazon Echo Dot is down to £21.99
Amazon rarely needs an excuse to discount the Amazon Echo smart speakers, so it’s only naturally the retailer would go all out for Black Friday. This year sees a 60 per cent discount applied to the Echo Dot.
Amazon Echo dot (2022): Was £54.99, now £21.99, Amazon.co.uk
The latest, fifth-generation Echo Dot has the same design as its predecessor, but with improved audio quality and deeper bass from its single 1.73in speaker. The Dot measures 100mm x 100mm x 89mm and weighs 349g. With the many features of the Alexa voice assistant, the Echo Dot can be used as a handy timer in the kitchen, an alarm clock in the bedroom, a radio in the office, or a way to control smart home devices, such as smart plugs and smart lights. For Black Friday, you can save a huge 60 per cent.
Save £130 on a new Le Creuset dish
Le Creuset’s “colourful” Black Friday sale has landed, with discounts of up to 50 per cent off the covetable cookware.
Le Creuset cast iron classic round casserole: Was £315, now £189, Lecreuset.co.uk
This classic round casserole is currently reduced by 40 per cent, securing home chefs a delicious saving of £140. Large enough to roast an entire leg of lamb, according to the brand, it sounds ideal for family households. Plus, the the enamelled cast iron design can be popped in the oven, and used on the hob or under the grill.
There’s up to 45% off Simba hybrid mattresses
Right now you can pick up a Simba double mattress for less than £600, with this Black Friday discount.
Simba hybrid original, double: Was £1,089, now £598.95, Simba.co.uk
Designed to help regulate your temperature as you sleep, the medium-firm mattress has five pocket spring and foam layers. Plus, there’s a removable, washable top cover, too. We’ve reviewed this exact mattress, and our tester noted it “offers cloud-like support and comfort.”
Black Friday is infamously awash with deals that seem too good to be true and discounts that aren’t quite genuine.
Some retailers increase their prices before Black Friday only to reduce them again during the sale, to give the impression that you’re saving money. Some discounted products simply aren’t as cheap as you could’ve found them earlier in the year.
To help you avoid some of the most common pitfalls and zero in on the best deals, we’ve put together a list of our top Black Friday tips and tricks, so you can shop in confidence.
Get £100 off the Sony WH-1000XM5
Our favourite pair of wireless headphones has almost a third off at Amazon this Black Friday.
Sony WH-1000XM5 wireless headphones: Was £380, now £279, Amazon.co.uk
Active noise cancellation is incredible and works brilliantly on low-frequency sounds and also higher frequencies,” our writer said in their review. “But more importantly, these sound absolutely divine. Whether it’s orchestral music, rap, podcasts or your favourite pop tracks, the WH-1000XM5 handles it all with poise and gumption, and it never misses a beat.”
Summer is over and cold nights are here – if you’re not already a fan of electric blankets, you’re missing out on one of the cosiest little bed upgrades you can get.
Cosi Home luxury heated throw electric blanket: Was £79.99, now £49.87, Amazon.co.uk
This heated throw previously featured in our round-up of the best electric blankets last winter thanks to its size and nine temperature settings. Our tester said: “It’s the perfect throw for wrapping yourself up in when the evening chill hits.”
Save 40% on this BaByliss’s hair dryer
This frizz-busting ionic hair dryer currently comes with an equally smooth 40 per cent saving, taking its price down to less than £30.
The styler has a drying power of 2,100W, three heat settings, two speed settings and a 2.2m power cord. Plus, integral ceramic technology offers extra smoothing help.
BaByliss elegance 2,100W hair dryer: Was £45, now £26.99, Amazon.co.uk
While we’ve not tried this exact model, we named a similar BaByliss hair dryer best overall in our best hair dryers round-up, where our tester said: “We found hair was less frizzy after using this machine, which has been designed with super-ionic technology.”
The Ring video doorbell is half-price
Treat your doorbell to an upgrade by replacing it with a Ring video doorbell, now half-price at Amazon.
Ring video doorbell: Was £99.99, now £49.99, Amazon.co.uk
Simple enough to install yourself, the Ring video doorbell sends an instant notification to your phone or smart speaker when somebody comes a-knockin’.
You can have a two way video chat with your visitor from anywhere in the world, ask the postman to leave a parcel with your neighbour, or tell any unwanted guests to scram.