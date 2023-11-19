Black Friday deals – live: Black Friday deals guide on Dyson, Samsung and more
Big names such as Boots, Samsung, John Lewis, Ninja, Shark and Very have dropped early deals
With just a matter of days to go until Black Friday officially kicks off, hundreds of brands and retailers have already launched thousands of Black Friday savings. And we’re here to help you find the best discounts right up until Cyber Monday on 27 November.
While the deals extravaganza isn’t technically supposed to start until Friday 24 November, we’re already seeing deals on everything from technology, TVs, laptops and gaming gear to mattresses, beauty, fashion, home appliances and much more. If you can buy it online, chances are Black Friday has a discount on it.
The likes of Amazon, Shark, Dyson, John Lewis, Ninja, Very, Currys and Boots have already started cutting prices, with Nintendo, Apple and more set to join the fun in the coming week. We’ve been covering the Black Friday sales for years and years here at IndyBest, and we know when a deal’s a steal and when a deal’s a dud. Stick with us, because we’ll be rounding up only the very best Black Friday offers all month.
Save 42 per cent on the Fitbit charge 5
I’m always keeping an eye out for deals on products that we’ve tried and tested. Right now, there’s a great deal on the Fitbit charge 5, available at Amazon. This model was actually the winning FitBit in our round-up of the best.
Fitbit charge 5 activity tracker: Was £169.99, now £99, Amazon.co.uk
The Fitbit charge 5 features plenty of health monitoring elements, including stress management tools, heart rate tracking, menstrual health tracking and more. When our tester reviewed it, they found the display was excellent, “with a stylish interface design and simple swipe navigation.”
When describing the model, they noted: “Combining a widened tracker screen (or arguably, a streamlined watch face) with a rich feature set that includes smartphone notifications and health scans, the charge 5 is a best-of-both-worlds Fitbit that will hit the sweet spot for many users.”
Ninja Black Friday is your excuse to buy into the hype
If you’re yet to jump on the air fryer hype (where have you been), Black Friday is the perfect time to do it. I’ve got my eye on Ninja’s Black Friday sale, a brand leading the way with its swanky, multi-purpose fryers. The foodi max air fryer (now £179.99, Ninja.co.uk) is reduced by £70, and as it landed a spot in Lauren’s best air fryers edit, I’m adding it to my wishlist.
Zoe’s article can fill you in on the best Ninja savings to shop now.
Shark Black Friday is not to be missed
Appliance aficionado Shark launched its Black Friday event earlier this month, but you can also hoover up deals with third party retailers. I’m particularly excited about a 28 [er cent saving on the FlexStyle at Amazon (now £194.39,Amazon.co.uk).
Whether you’ve your sights set on a cordless vacuum cleaner or one of the brand’s covetable hair tools, the brand’s early deals are well worth a look.
Black Friday deals are rolling in thick and fast, despite the annual shopping event not technically starting until next Friday. True to form, swathes of big-names have already dropped early Black Friday discounts, meaning thousands upon thousands are already live. I’ll be here today to help you find the very best of them.
Here’s more intel, and some of the best deals spotted so far.
