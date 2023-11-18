Black Friday deals – live: Black Friday deals guide on Dunelm, Currys, Nike and more
Big names such as Boots, Dyson, John Lewis, Ninja, Shark and Very have dropped early deals
With a week to go until Black Friday officially gets started, hundreds of brands and retailers are tearing up the rule book and have launched thousands of Black Friday savings. And we’re here to help you find the best discounts before it all ends on Cyber Monday on 27 November.
While the deals extravaganza isn’t technically supposed to start until Friday 24 November, we’re already seeing deals on everything from technology, TVs, laptops and gaming gear to mattresses, beauty, fashion, home appliances and much more. You name it, Black Friday has a discount on it.
The likes of Amazon, Shark, Dyson, John Lewis, Ninja, Very, Currys and Boots have already started cutting prices, with Nintendo, Apple and more set to join the fun in the coming week. We’ve been covering the Black Friday sales for years here at IndyBest, and we know when a deal’s a steal and when a deal’s a dud. Stick with us, because we’ll be rounding up only the very best Black Friday offers all month.
The PS5 has plummeted to its lowest price ever
It feels like only yesterday I was hunting down PS5 stock like a feral animal, but those days are far behind me now. Not only is the console readily available to buy everywhere, it has plummeted to its lowest price for Black Friday, saving you a huge £100. Steve has all the details in his article below:
The PS5 is reduced to its lowest-ever price
From now until 30 November you can get up to £100 off Sony’s PlayStation 5 console
A week of Black Friday sales have begun!
Good morning! Black Friday has well and truly arrived. While the shopping event doesn’t officially start until next Friday, plenty of retailers have already kicked off their bargain bonanza, with Amazon joining the fun yesterday morning. I’ll be with you all day, rounding up the best early Black Friday deals that you need to have on your radar.
If you’d prefer to read a comprehensive list of the very best deals instead of my rolling coverage, have a read of Daisy’s main Black Friday guide below:
Best early Black Friday 2023 deals, plus when the main sales event starts
From tech and homeware to fashion and beauty, Black Friday sales can help you save ahead of Christmas