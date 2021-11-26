Calling all deal lovers: Black Friday 2021 is finally here and retailers are slashing their prices across tech, home appliances, TVs, laptops, fashion and beauty products.

Boots was one of the first major retailers to kick off its Black Friday event this year, which started online from 1 November and includes an impressive 14,000 products.

Other heavyweights including Amazon, Currys and AO soon followed suit at the start of the month. But today is the day that the top discounts begin, as Black Friday deals span across the weekend into Cyber Monday.

With so many deals up for grabs, it can be hard to narrow things down, so we’ve rounded up the top beauty Black Friday offers to shop right now, chosen by our IndyBest experts.

So whether it’s a Charlotte Tilbury bundle, or stocking up on your favourite Mac lipstick, or finding a perfect skincare for a present (for you, or someone else), we’ve got you covered.

The best beauty and perfume Black Friday 2021 deals

Maison Francis Kurkdjian baccarat rouge 540: Was £215 now £193.50, Selfridges.com

(IndyBest)

Despite its hefty pricetag, this fragrance has gained an impressive cult following and is the “it” scent of the moment. Top notes include luxurious jasmine and saffron, the middle note is amberwood and the base notes are fir resin and cedar for a fresh finish. In ourfull review, our tester called it “sublime” saying: “Baccarat Rouge 540 is one of those niche luxury scents that manages to make it into the mainstream, with a complex, nuanced and ever so seductive bouquet – together with wearable staying power worthy of its £215 price tag.” Now with 10 per cent off in the Selfridges Black Friday sale, it is the perfect time to try it out for yourself. Simply use code “SELFCCE” at the checkout.

Buy now

Mac matte lipstick in Russian red: Was £17.50, now £14, Maccosmetics.co.uk

(IndyBest)

Mac loyalists should run, not walk, to Mac’s website as its Black Friday offers are well and truly under way. This lipstick is a true classic, snagging a spot on our round-up of the best red lipsticks. Bold and rich with a matte finish, Mac promises a 10-hour wear – so you can stay looking picture-perfect all night long.

Buy now

Charlotte Tilbury new magic serum cryo-recovery duo: Was £105, now £89, Charlottetilbury.com

(Charlotte Tilbury)

Any new skincare kit from Charlotte Tilbury is quite exciting, and when a saving is on the cards, even better. Including the brand’s Charlotte’s magic serum crystal elixir, featured in our best niacinamide serum round-up, this is certainly an offer we’ve got our eye on. Our reviewer shared that “its powers are aimed at rejuvenating tired, mature skin and come from the blend of niacinamide with vitamin C, antioxidants, actual crystals and polyglutamic acid”. And with the cryo-recovery eye serum thrown in there for good measure, what more could we ask for?

Buy now

Foreo UFO 2 mint: Was £249, now £174.30, Foreo.com

(IndyBest)

Take your beauty routine to the next level with the UFO 2. This beauty tool utilises hyper-infusion technology (warming, cooling and t-sonic pulsations) and RGB spectrum LED light treatments, for clearer skin. While we haven’t tested this exact model, we have reviewed the Foreo luna 2 which our writer said “became an invaluable asset to our skincare routine”, so you know it’s worth your hard-earned pennies. And with nearly £75 off, you really can’t go wrong.

Buy now

St. Tropez self tan express bronzing gel: Was £33, now £17.80, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Top up your winter tan and grab 46 per cent off with this St. Tropez steal. Vegan-friendly, it has a one-hour developing time and the translucent gel formula is infused with hyaluronic acid. An IndyBest favourite, our reviewer put it in the top spot in our best fake tans guide, noting that it is “non-sticky”, “blends effortlessly” and “feels ultra hydrating”. Meanwhile, we rated the St.Tropez x Ashley Graham ultimate glow kit as best to apply, and it’s also currently reduced from £38 to £25 at Amazon.co.uk.

Buy now

Neom perfect night’s sleep wherever: Was £40, now £32, Neomorganics.com

(IndyBest)

Sick of counting sheep? This set from Neom has got you covered. The set contains a 10ml overnight facial cream, 5ml face oil, 30ml magnesium body butter and a 5ml pillow mist. We love Neom here at IndyBest, with many of the brand’s products featuring in our round-ups, from the best essential oil diffusers to the buys the IndyBest team can’t nod off without. Not only can you get 20 per cent off this kit, if you spend £45 you’ll receive a free hand and body wash and lotion, or, even better, spend £90 and get treated to a free intensive skin treatment candle and hand balm.

Buy now

Olaplex no.0 intensive bond treatment: Was £26, now £19.50, Spacenk.com

(IndyBest)

If you’ve not heard of Olaplex, you must have been living under a rock – this haircare brand has been shaking up the beauty scene since 2014. And now its products have 25 per cent off as part of Space NK’s Black Friday sale. This treatment works to repair the bonds in your locks that give hair structure and strength, but which can be damaged by too much colouring or heat. Olaplex’s products tend to be on the more expensive side, so this is an opportunity to get the hair of your dreams while saving some pennies. If you still aren’t sold, in our full review of the product our tester said: “After a couple of days, we could really notice the difference – our hair looked noticeably shinier and with far less split ends – almost giving it a coat of shining armour to protect it.”

Buy now

Drunk elephant makeup melting butter cleanser: Was £29, now £21.75, Spacenk.com

(IndyBest)

Save 25 per cent on this oil-to-milk cleanser from the insanely Instagrammable brand Drunk Elephant – it simply rinses away in water, removing any dirt, make-up or sunscreen with ease. We were very excited about the brand’s launch in the UK this year – we even did a whole round-up devoted to the best Drunk Elephant products that are worth buying, with this cleanser snagging the top spot. Our tester said it “melts across skin with very little work, dissolving grime and make-up... with zero sting when used on the eyes”.

Buy now

Cloud nine premium collection styling set: Was £797, now £597, Cloudninehair.com

(IndyBest)

If you are in need of a complete hair tool overall, then this is a true investment. You can save an unbelievable £200 on this premium styling set which features the cordless iron pro, the original iron pro and the airshot pro – all you need for a great hair day. While we can’t attest to the other styling tools in the set, our tester adored the cordless iron pro, saying: “it’s a dream to use, delivering seamless looks every time with zero snagging, and we love that the lightweight design won’t leave your arms aching”.

Buy now

Urban Decay naked cyber eyeshadow palette: Was £45, now £27, Urbandecay.co.uk

(IndyBest)

It’s hard to remember a time when a naked palette wasn’t a beauty-kit staple, and since the original, there have been countless iterations. The latest revamp, naked cyber, keeps the velvelty, ultra-blendable formulas that Urban Decay is known for, but with 12 all-new shades of satin, matte, shimmer, metallic, glitter and duo-chrome finishes. The latter contains two contrasting, reflective pigments for a shade-shifting effect in the light – very in-keeping with the cyber theme. Now with 40 per cent off, it is the perfect time to up your eye palette game.

Buy now

Mylee the full works complete gel polish kit: Was £129, now £110.50, Mylee.co.uk

(Mylee)

Save precious time and money spent at the salon with this comprehensive Mylee gel polish kit, which is currently reduced by 14 per cent. Within the set you’ll find the Mylee pro LED lamp, nail file, buffing block, top and base coats and eight colours. Coming out top in our best gel nail kits guide, our reviewer described it as “containing everything you need for an at-home salon experience.”

Buy now

Coco & Eve like a virgin hair masque: Now £32.90, was £26.30, Cocoandeve.com

(IndyBest)

Save 20 per cent on this social media favourite – a hair mask with a beautiful blend of raw virgin coconut, fig essence, argan oil and shea butter that makes for an exotic fragrance and a moisture-boosting finish. These properties snagged it a place on our round-up of the best overnight hair masks for dry and damaged hair. Our tester said that “after one use, strands are noticeably in better condition, looking frizz-free and nourished”. Plus, it comes with its own tangle tamer brush, to help with application.

Buy now

Kate Somerville goat milk moisturising cleanser: Was £34, now £25.50, Katesomerville.co.uk

(IndyBest)

This cleanser is one of the most popular offerings from Kate Somerville – it is a gentle daily face wash that aims to remove dirt, make-up and oil without tightness or irritation. It is enriched with goat milk proteins that the brand says help to soothe sensitive and dry skin, alongside Manuka honey, jojoba and avocado oils. The brand is offering 25 per cent off site-wide with the code “BF25”, meaning you can save on this and any other skincare saviours you want to try.

Buy now

Retinol ceramide capsules line erasing night serum: Was £75, now £56.25, Elizabetharden.co.uk

(IndyBest)

This award-winning targeted treatment by Elizabeth Arden, promises to visibly diminish fine lines and wrinkles, all while also improving skin texture and tone. The coolest thing about this product is that the treatments are stored in individual biodegradable capsules, single-use and sealed tight for optimal potency. As part of Elizabeth Arden’s Black Friday sale, it’s offering 25 per cent off sitewide with the code BF25, meaning you can save big bucks on these retinol capsules and the brand’s other holy grail skincare.

Buy now

Charlotte Tilbury instant pillow talk glow eye & cheek duo: Was £90, now £72, Charlottetilbury.com

(IndyBest)

You can save 20 per cent on this make-up duo just in time for party season. The kit contains everything you need to create a rose gold look. Charlotte Tilbury’s instant eye palette in pillow talk features 12 shades that can be mixed and matched, and in our review of the palette, our tester said the eyeshadows are “ultra pigmented” and “blend easily without any fall out”. You’ll also get your hands on the brand’s cheek to chic blush, which was raised for “leaving you with luminous, healthy looking skin” by our tester in their review of the pillow talk collection.

Buy now

Paula’s choice skin perfecting 2% BHA liquid exfoliant: Was £29, now £23.20, Paulaschoice.co.uk

(IndyBest)

This exfoliant is an international bestseller as well as a viral TikTok favourite. Made specifically with combination and oily skin in mind, the formula is a fast-absorbing liquid that aims to remove built-up dead skin cells and fights blackheads for an ultimately clearer and glowier complexion. In our full review, our tester praised the skincare saviour saying “after a few weeks of use, we really began to see a difference in the appearance of our skin, with stubborn pores starting to fade and a reduction in breakouts and blackheads”.

Buy now

ghd gold styler professional hair straighteners: Was £149, now £111.70, Amazon.co.uk

(IndyBest)

These straighteners do exactly what they say on the tin: give you a good hair day. The two heat sensors across each plate ensure better and more even temperature control, which is better for your ‘do, and the sleek design and round barrel means there’s no snagging with these. Heating up in only 25 seconds, you’ll never be worried about being late to the party again, and with an automatic sleep mode after 30 minutes of non-use, you won’t have to fret about burning a hole in your dressing table either. Now with 25 per cent off, it’s the perfect time to upgrade your hair arsenal.

Buy now

Elemis pro-collagen cleansing balm, 3-in-1, 100g: Was £44, now £28.60, Amazon.co.uk

(IndyBest)

There are few UK beauty buffs who haven’t heard of Elemis. Being a staple for many skincare aficionados, the 30-plus-year-old brand sits strongly within the premium bracket. Here at IndyBest we tested this exact cleansing balm and it’s safe to say we were suitably impressed. Our reviewer even shared that “from start to finish, the experience is a luxurious treat, and the generous 100g tub will last months, as you only need a small amount.” But it was mentioned that the price point of almost £50 was expensive for the majority of people, so with 35 per cent off we couldn’t be more excited.

Buy now

Acqua di Parma colonia eau de cologne spray, 50ml: Was £81.60, now £65.60, Johnlewis.com

(John Lewis )

Gifting for men can sometimes be really stressful, but this great saving on luxury fragrance brand Acqua di Parma is here to save the day – we’re sure anyone would be happy to unwrap this on Christmas morning. With top notes of grapefruit, mint and blood mandarin and base notes of leather, wood, amber and Indian patchouli, this fruity yet musky fragrance is a real fan favourite.

Buy now

Cicapair tiger grass colour correcting treatment: Was £37, now £25.90, Drjart.co.uk

(IndyBest)

This cult K-beauty brand is renowned for its complexion-saving products and this colour corrector is the jewel in its crown. If you’re dealing with rosacea, redness or just a ruddy, weather-beaten complexion (this time of year always makes it worse), our reviewer found this product calmed the skin and kept irritation under control. It features active ingredients including a probiotic ferment and traditional herbs, as well as tiger grass, which is renowned for its ability to soothe stressed skin.

Buy now

Living Proof perfect hair day dry shampoo, jumbo: Was £27, now £21.60, johnlewis.com

(Living proof)

This bumper-sized version of Living Proof’s iconic dry shampoo effectively solves the issue of a greasy scalp on the go. Special lightweight absorbing powders will leave your hair looking refreshed without any chalky residue. Odour neutralisers and time-released fragrance will keep your tresses smelling sweet, too. No handbag should be without one of these once the party season is in full swing.

Buy now

CeraVe smoothing cleanser: Was £11.95, now £8.35, Beautybay.com

(CeraVe )

A holy grail product in the skincare world, this smoothing cleanser contains the hero ingredient salicylic acid, which is a dream for problematic skin. Fragrance-free and non-comedogenic, the foaming cleanser promises to banish rough and bumpy textures by gently exfoliating without compromising your skin’s natural barrier. It’s even suitable for sensitive, dry and eczema-prone skin, and now has 25 per cent off. We love this one at IndyBest, with our tester saying that it cleared up her acne in two weeks!

Buy now

St.Tropez self tan classic bronzing mousse 120ml: Was £21, now £11.95, Amazon.co.uk

(IndyBest)

As the days get colder and the sun only sticks around for a mere handful of hours each day – if we’re lucky – for a lot of us, a golden glow is many months away. Cue this amazing St Tropez deal: our winter blues will at least look like they’re disappearing. Adapting to your skin tone for 10 days of golden coverage, without the biscuity self-tan smell, it’s no surprise that St Tropez is one of our favourite home tanning brands. Several of the brand’s other formulas were named best natural tan colour, best easy to apply mousse and best for beginners in our best fake tan round-up, so this bronzing mousse sits quite comfortably within a killer product arsenal.

Buy now

It Cosmetics your skin but better CC+ cream original SPF 50+, 32ml: Was £32.50, now £19.50, Itcosmetics.co.uk

(IndyBest)

A cult favourite among beauty fans, now is the perfect time to stock up on It Cosmetics’s your skin but better CC+ cream, as it currently has 40 per cent off. Designed to colour correct your skin, it’s infused with hydrating and anti-ageing ingredients, as well as SPF 50. In our review of the product, our tester said there were not enough words to encapsulate their appreciation for the foundation, praising its staying power, flawless finish and handy tube packaging. “It’s worth every penny,” they added.

Buy now

Armani luminous silk foundation: Was £43, now £30.10, Lookfantastic.com

(IndyBest)

For a while now, this multi award-winning Armani foundation has been a make-up bag staple for many beauty editors. The oil-free, medium-coverage foundation made our best lightweight foundations list for best buildable coverage, and has a lightweight, silky formula for a flawless finish. Available in 40 shades, and suitable for all skin types, this foundation utilises light-reflecting particles that work to sculpt and brighten skin. With over £10 off at LookFantastic, it’s a beauty must-have you won’t want to miss out on.

Buy now

CeraVe Moisturising Cream: Was £16, now £9.87, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

This budget moisturiser has claimed its place among the big names in the industry, with its hydrating bang for buck. What it lacks in luxury, it makes up for it with its fast-acting formula to improve areas of dry skin, especially on legs post-shaving, elbows and knees. In our full review, our tester was happy to report it worked a treat on patches of eczema, too. Now with an extra 38 per cent off in the Amazon sale, it is a great time to stock up on your supply.

Buy now

Revlon one-step hair dryer and volumiser: Was £59.99, now £29.99, Argos.co.uk

(Amazon)

Taking the top spot in our round-up of the best hot air brushes, there’s a reason Revlon’s one-step went viral on TikTok last year. A two-in-one tool that gives the power of a dryer and the volume of a styler, our tester said the brush is simple to use on all hair lengths. “We loved the way it dried and styled our hair with such ease – its bristles glided through and left us with a salon-worthy blow-dry at an affordable price,” they said.

Buy now

Waterpik Ultra Professional Water Flosser: Was £67.99, now £47.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Looking for that dentist-clean feeling? Then look no further than this Waterpik professional water flosser – now with 29 per cent off in the Amazon Black Friday sale. We reviewed a similar product in our round-up of the best water flossers, with our reviewer calling Waterpik an “industry leader”. They went on to say that the device was “very effective for removing trapped food” and felt “very gentle on our gums”. They were also a fan of the “greater choice in water pressure” as well as the fact that it remembered the last setting they used.

Buy now

Panasonic EH-NA65 nanoe hair dryer: Was £109.99, now £49.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Panasonic)

Need a new hair dryer? Look no further than this one from Panasonic, which currently has a whopping 55 per cent off. The gadget is designed with nanoe technology, which the brand claims helps give your hair a healthy shine and reduces damage. It comes with a diffuser, which is great for curly, thick, or frizzy hair, as well as three speed and four heat settings. A different model of this hair tool featured in our round-up of the best hair dryers, with our tester saying it felt “like a salon treatment every time”.

Buy now

What is Cyber Monday?

Cyber Monday takes place on 29 November and was traditionally a one-day online exclusive sale that gave shoppers a final chance to bag a bargain before Christmas.

It’s also a great opportunity to find deals that you may have missed in the Black Friday sales.

