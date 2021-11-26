It’s the day all eager shoppers have been waiting for, Black Friday, and it’s finally arrived. The sales include deals and discounts across a huge range of products, from technology and home appliances to TVs, beauty, homewares, toys and much more.

Consoles, games, subscriptions and accessories are hugely popular this year, and while we expect interest in Xbox and Playstation to remain high, the Nintendo Switch is also a highlight – especially with the new Nintendo Switch OLED having landed in the UK on 8 October.

Follow live: The best Black Friday deals to shop now

Gaming deals will be available far and wide across the weekend, with general retailers like Amazon, Very and Currys having started their Black Friday sales earlier in the month. Keep checking this page for all of the latest Nintendo Switch deals across the Black Friday weekend.

The best Nintendo Switch Black Friday 2021 deals

Nintendo Switch neon red/neon blue bundle with ‘Mario Kart 8 Deluxe’ and three-month Nintendo Switch Online membership: Was £329.98, now £259.99, Argos.co.uk

The red and blue neon version of the Nintendo Switch is our favourite colour variant, and now this bundle with Mario Kart 8 is on sale at its lowest ever price. As usual, you get the neon colourway with its contrasting joy-cons, as well as the black Switch dock. With this Black Friday deal, you’re essentially just paying for the console and getting Mario Kart and a three-month Nintendo Switch Online membership for free. Pick it up now and you’ll be racing around Rainbow Road (online) in no time.

Tesco is also selling this bundle for just £239, but it is exclusive to Clubcard holders and is only available in-store.

Nintendo Switch neon red/neon blue bundle with ‘Mario Kart 8 Deluxe’, ‘Pokemon: Shining Pearl’, three-month Nintendo Switch Online membership and a carrying case: Was £366.96, now £309.99, Nintendo.co.uk

Nintendo has bundled the classic neon Switch console with the neon joy-cons and black dock together with a whole host of other extras. With this bundle, you’re essentially paying for the OG Nintendo Switch and a copy of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, but then receiving the latest Pokemon: Shining Pearl game (which has only been out for a few days) along with a three-month subscription to Nintendo Switch Online and a carrying case for free. This is a great deal and will save you £56.97.

Nintendo Switch neon red/neon blue bundle with ‘Mario Kart 8 Deluxe’, ‘Just Dance 2022’ and a three-month Nintendo Switch Online membership: Was £378.99, now £284.99, Amazon.co.uk

This is an excellent bundle deal on the Nintendo Switch console in the neon red and blue colourway. You’re essentially buying the Nintendo Switch and then getting Mario Kart 8 Deluxe at half its usual price. But then, to sweeten the deal even further, you’re also getting Just Dance 2022 and a three-month Nintendo Switch Online membership for free. As usual, you’ll get two neon joy-cons and a Switch dock for TV play out of the box.

Nintendo Switch: Was £259.99, now £230, Morrisons.co.uk

This is the lowest price we’ve seen the Nintendo Switch sell for this Black Friday (so far), and it comes courtesy of Morrisons, of all places. You don’t get any extra games or subscriptions like you do with the Argos deal (£359.99 for the Nintendo Switch, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and a three-month subscription to Nintendo Switch Online, Argos.co.uk), but a £30 discount on the standalone console is not to be sniffed at. The catch? The deal is only available in-store, so you’ll need to pop in to your local Morrisons to bag the bargain. This handy spreadsheet shows all the stores that sell the Nintendo Switch.

Nintendo Switch neon red/neon blue bundle with ‘Pikmin 3 Deluxe’: Was £297.98, now £269.99, Game.co.uk

Been eyeing up the colourful Nintendo Switch console this Black Friday? We’ve just spotted one of the cheapest bundle deals at Game, which will save you almost £30. It comes with the deluxe version of the original Pikmin 3 classic, where you’ll grow cute Pikmin creatures, build a squad to overcome obstacles and help find food for your starving family back on your home planet. It was only released last year and now has new side quests with Olimar and Louie.

Nintendo Switch neon red/neon blue with ‘Mario Party Superstars’: Was £329.98, now £289.99, Game.co.uk

Game is currently bundling the OG Nintendo Switch in neon red/neon blue with the newest entry in the Mario Party franchise – Mario Party Superstars, released on 29 October. As with all Switch models, you’ll be able to play in handheld mode, docked on the TV and in tabletop mode, plus you’ll get around 4.5 to nine hours on a single charge. Superstars contains five classic boards from the Nintendo 64 Mario Party games. With £40 off, this is a Princess Peach of a Black Friday deal.

Nintendo Switch neon red/neon blue bundle with PDP gaming headset: Was £309.98, now £274.99, Amazon.co.uk

This Nintendo Switch console in neon red and neon blue comes bundled with a PDP gaming headset. With this versatile game console, you’ll be able to blast red shells in either tabletop mode, handheld or on the big screen, plus it comes with a gaming headset, featuring 40mm audio drivers and a bi-directional noise-cancelling microphone. It has one of the biggest reductions out of all the Nintendo Switch bundles on Amazon, giving you a saving of £40.99.

Nintendo Switch neon red/neon blue bundle with Afterglow wired deluxe+ controller: Was £304.99, now £274.99, Amazon.co.uk

Our favourite Nintendo Switch colourway bundled with a snazzy controller from Afterglow is currently on sale at Amazon. As usual, you get the neon colourway with its contrasting Joy-Cons, as well as the black Switch dock. The Afterglow controller features two programmable buttons on the back, as well as a 3.5mm headphone jack so you can listen to those sweet, sweet soundtracks on the go.

Best Nintendo Switch games Black Friday deals

‘Pokemon: Brilliant Diamond’ with gold Pikachu wired headset: Was £68.65, now £60.19, Amazon.co.uk

The remake of Pokemon Diamond is finally here after a long, 15-year wait. The game transports you back to the Sinnoh region as you battle your way past gym leaders to get to the elite four and catch the legendary Dialga. You can buy the game from Amazon and get an additional gold Pikachu gaming headset for almost half its usual price. The headset features a memory foam headband and ear pads, which help make those extended gaming sessions more comfortable. Plus, they’re wired so you don’t need to think about charging them up.

‘Warioware: Get it Together!’, Nintendo Switch: Was £34.99, now £29.99, Currys.co.uk

Every Nintendo fan knows that any game featuring a Nintendo character, like Mario or Princess Peach, rarely ever go on sale, which is why we are so excited to see the new Warioware game get a generous £5 discount this Black Friday. The game was released in September and has made its way onto our round-up of the best Nintendo Switch games. “With over 200 microgames to play through, Warioware: Get it Together! is a great way to gather together friends and family even if they don’t play many games ordinarily,” our reviewer said. “Each game takes mere seconds (usually under 5) so there’s never any time to become bored of them. Instinctive reactions are usually key here given the speed at which you need to negotiate each stage.”

‘Mario Party Superstars’, Nintendo Switch: Was £49.99, now £39.99, Amazon.co.uk

Mario Party is back, and the party is bigger than ever. Five classic boards from the original Nintendo 64 Mario Party game make a return in Mario Party Superstars, including Peach’s Birthday Cake board and the Space Land board. Plus all your favourite minigames have been brought into the fold from previous Mario Party titles. It’s time to get button bashing.

‘Paw Patrol the Movie Adventure City Calls’, Nintendo Switch: Was £34.99, now £24.99, Amazon.co.uk

This is one for the parents who have the Paw Patrol movie streaming on repeat. Adventure City Calls is currently 27 per cent off on the Nintendo Switch, so now you don’t have to merely watch pups Chase, Marshall and Skye prance around Adventure City, but actually scout around as the characters themselves. This game includes fun missions where you’ll help save the day. You’ll be rewarded with badges for collecting treats and play minigames like Pup Pup Boogie.

‘Just Dance 2022’, Nintendo Switch: Was £42, now £29.99, Amazon.co.uk

Everyone’s favourite game to boogie down to currently has 29 per cent off in Amazon’s Black Friday sale. The latest instalment in the franchise will see you team up with your pals to rule the dancefloor. You can track your calories, launch into ready-made playlists tailored to your own tastes and monitor your performance with Just Dance’s easy-to-understand progression stats.

Best Nintendo Switch accessories Black Friday deals

Nintendo Switch joy-con battery pack accessory pair: Was £29.99, now £17.50, Amazon.co.uk

If you know you’re going to be away from a plug point for an extended period of time and won’t be able to charge your joy-cons for that extra-long gaming session, Nintendo’s official joy-con AA battery pack is the accessory for you. These attach directly to each joy-con and even work while playing, so you won’t have to pause the game just to charge your controllers up. You get four AA batteries out of the box, so you’ll be ready to go as soon as the accessory pack is delivered. It currently has 42 per cent off in Amazon’s Black Friday sale.

Orzly carrying case for Nintendo Switch OLED and Nintendo Switch: Was £19.99, now £12.74, Amazon.co.uk

The older model of the Orzly Nintendo Switch carrying case features in our round-up of the best Nintendo Switch accessories. This one is essentially the same, but now fits the new Nintendo Switch OLED as well. “Lightweight yet with a hard EVA shell, it’ll keep the device protected from any knocks with a soft inner material that keeps the screen and plastic exterior safe from scratches,” our reviewer wrote. “The case also has a handle for carrying purposes, plus there’s room to fit your extra joy-con controllers and a selection of games, cables, and other accessories too.”

SanDisk ultra 256GB microSD card for Nintendo Switch: Was £48.99, now £20.89, Amazon.co.uk

A microSD card might not feel like the most exciting of purchases but it’s near essential if you plan on loading up on Nintendo Switch games from the Nintendo eShop store this Black Friday. This 256GB card from SanDisk landed a spot in our round-up of the best Switch accessories, with our writer saying that “setup is a simple matter of slotting the card into the clearly placed microSD slot on your console. There’s no need to format or do anything more complicated than that.”

PowerA Pokemon enhanced wireless controller: Was £39.99, now £27.10, Amazon.co.uk

If you’re on the hunt for a new wireless controller, then this deal on the PowerA wireless controller is a good pick. It lasts up to 30 hours per charge and features two mappable buttons. The Pikachu version of the wireless controller won a spot in our round-up of the best Nintendo Switch accessories, with our writer saying that setup “takes mere seconds” and “it’s robust too with anti-friction rings for smooth thumbtack controls and a build that can withstand a few frustrated blows or shoves”.

Switch pro controller: Was £54.99, now £27.99, Amazon.co.uk

Getting annoyed with that Joy-Con drift? Hands cramping up from trying to play Mario Kart with just one tiny Joy-Con? The Nintendo Switch pro controller might be the accessory for you. It’s more like a traditional two-handed controller, but also supports all series of Amiibo models and a multi-speed turbo mode, so you can fire more bullets rather than bashing the A button.

PowerA Everywhere messenger bag for Nintendo Switch: Was £29.99, now £20.24, Amazon.co.uk

Tired of lugging your Nintendo Switch, dock, cables, accessories and bulky RingCon with you everywhere you go? This snazzy Super Mario messenger bag might be just what Dr. Mario ordered, and will take the pain out of travelling. You can fit the Nintendo Switch inside it securely, and there’s also a padded compartment for cables and the dock. It also comes with a slim case if you just want to carry the Nintendo Switch around in handheld mode as well. You can currently save 23 per cent in the Black Friday sale.

What is Cyber Monday?

Then there’s Cyber Monday, which began as the online version of Black Friday and takes place after the weekend. But, again, online shopping has caused all four days to blur together and Black Friday deals tend to cover the week, weekend, and roll into Cyber Monday too, which for 2021 is 29 November. We expect to see more Nintendo Switch deals throughout this date too.

