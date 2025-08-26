Best PS5 deals to expect for Black Friday 2025

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Whether you're looking for a PS5 Pro console, a bundle packed with games or a discount on essential accessories like the DualSense controller, Black Friday is your chance to find the best deals on all things PlayStation.

From now until the sale officially kicks off in November, I’ll be monitoring the likes of Amazon, Argos, Very and Currys to bring you the best early Black Friday PS5 discounts as they appear. While the sale is a while away, expect to see savings on the console itself – there’s already £40 off the PS5 at Very – as well as deals on some of the best PS5 games we’ve reviewed at IndyBest.

When is Black Friday 2025?

The main Black Friday event takes place on Friday 28 November – the day after Thanksgiving in the US – but discounts tend to start popping up well before then and will continue through the weekend into Cyber Monday on 1 December, and beyond. Be sure to check back in with this page as the sale approaches, as we’ll be updating it with the latest and greatest deals as soon as they go live.

What PS5 deals can you expect on Black Friday?

Last year’s Black Friday sale saw official price cuts on the PS5 and PS5 Pro consoles themselves, with Sony knocking around £70 off the disc edition. With prices already low we expect to see similar, if not better, discounts on the console this year from retailers such as Amazon, Currys, and Argos.

Where we expect the real value to be is in the bundles. Retailers will be competing for shoppers’ attention, bundling the console with must-have games like God of War Ragnarok, Astro Bot and Marvel’s Spider-Man 2. It’s also the perfect time to stock up on accessories. Last year, the DualSense controller (was £59.99, now £54.95, Amazon.co.uk) was slashed to a record-low price of £39.99. We anticipate similar discounts on controllers, headsets, and maybe even the PSVR2 this year.

Why you can trust us to find the best phone deals this Black Friday

As IndyBest’s resident gaming expert, I know the PS5 inside and out, from its hardware capabilities to its extensive games library. This means I can tell a genuinely great bundle deal from one that’s just clearing old stock. When it comes to the Black Friday sale, the IndyBest team are veterans. We track the prices of the PS5 and its accessories all year round to find the PlayStation discounts that are actually worth your money.

The best early PS5 deals to shop now

PlayStation 5 (digital edition): Was £429, now £389, Very.co.uk

open image in gallery ( PlayStation )

If you’ve fully embraced the digital future and your game collection lives on a hard drive, this is the PS5 for you. Very has knocked £40 off the sleek, digital version of Sony's console. It plays all the same games as the standard edition, just without the need for physical media.

PlayStation 5 Pro + disc drive: Was £768, now £728, Very.co.uk

open image in gallery ( PlayStation )

Here’s a decent saving on the newer and more powerful PlayStation 5 Pro. This bundle at Very gets you the console along with the attachable disc drive for £40 less than buying them separately. The PS5 Pro offers a significant performance boost over the standard model, delivering smoother frame rates and enhanced graphics.

PSVR2: Was £529.99, now £399.99, Game.co.uk

open image in gallery ( PlayStation )

Ready to lose yourself in a game world? The PSVR2 transforms your PlayStation 5 into a truly immersive gaming machine, with exclusive titles like Horizon Call of the Mountain and spectacular VR modes for existing games like Gran Turismo 7 and No Man’s Sky. In my review, I called it “one of the best and easiest-to-use VR headsets”, and now it has a huge £130 discount at Game.

‘Disney Dreamlight Valley’: Was £32.99, now £23.09, Playstation.com

open image in gallery ( Gameloft/Disney )

Sure, it’s a shameless rip-off of Animal Crossing, but Disney Dreamlight Valley is an incredibly well-made life simulator and perfect for fans of the Big Corporate Mouse. Featuring crossover characters plucked from Disney’s cavernous catalogue of animated movies, this laid-back and family friendly PS5 game has you carrying out errands for Goofy, unlocking furniture and building your perfect home.

