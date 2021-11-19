A full year after it was released, the PS5 is still tricky to find. But that doesn’t necessarily mean there won’t be any deals and discounts to be had this Black Friday. Retailers keen to shift stock even more quickly than normal might well create some PS5 bundles to help draw shoppers in. While the console itself is unlikely to have its price cut, there should be deals available on PS5 games and accessories too.

The IndyBest team will be here to help unearth the best Black Friday PS5 deals, just for you. So bookmark this article as we’ll be ready to bring you the best discounts around as soon as the shopping bonanza arrives.

Follow live: Where to find a PS5 console in the UK today

And don’t forget, because there are often so many tech deals on Black Friday, we’re taking a granular approach at IndyBest. We’ve got dedicated guides for deals on televisions, general technology, and gaming. We’ve even got one just for the Nintendo Switch, which is expected to get an even bigger discount this year following the release of the new Nintendo Switch OLED.

Ahead of the big day, a number of brands and retailers have kicked off their early sales. We’ve already seen stellar discounts on big-name tech such as iPhones, Amazon’s Echo dot and Fitbits, as well as games consoles and accessories.

On Black Friday itself, gaming deals will likely be available from specialists like Game and ShopTo, as well as general retailers like Amazon, Very, Argos, Currys and more. Read on for everything you need to know about PS5 Black Friday deals.

When is Black Friday 2021 in the UK?

Black Friday always lands the day after Thanksgiving, which is the third Thursday of November. For 2021, this means the shopping day of the year is 26 November. But retailers love to jump the gun and often start their Black Friday sales weeks ahead of schedule.

Read more:

With just one week to go until Black Friday itself, a whole host of major retailers – including Amazon, Currys, John Lewis, Argos, Very and AO – have already dropped early deals on tech and other products. Others including Game have yet to reveal discounts.

When will PS5 Black Friday deals begin in the UK?

As much as we’d like to say how all the PS5 deals will land on Black Friday itself, we doubt this will be the case. Although the likes of Amazon and Currys have launched early sales, we haven’t seen any deals on the PS5 just yet. But we’re keeping our eyes peeled.

We expect to see other retailers, like Game, stick more closely to the traditional Black Friday timeframe. Most sales will ramp up on the Monday of Black Friday week, 22 November, and run right through the week, over the weekend and into Cyber Monday. But a lot of this will depend on how much PS5 stock retailers can secure.

Will the PS5 be in stock for Black Friday?

This will undoubtedly be the biggest question when it comes to PS5 sales this Black Friday. The game console has been incredibly difficult to buy ever since it launched back in November 2020, and almost a year on it’s still tricky to buy.

Stockists including Argos, Game, PS Direct and Littlewoods all dropped PS5 stock the week before Black Friday, but they did not offer any discounts.

Read more: Best Black Friday gaming deals to expect this year

We don’t know for sure just yet, but can’t help but wonder if retailers will continue to struggle with PS5 stock levels right through the end of 2021 and into 2022. Low stock levels could seriously harm their ability to offer any good deals on the PS5 this Black Friday – and with our cynical hat on, we question why any retailer would even bother offering discounts when they know PS5 stock sells out instantly at the full retail price.

Unless the situation changes quickly, we can’t imagine there will be much PS5 stock to go around when Black Friday arrives.

For more detailed analysis on PS5 stock, follow our live blog where we track stock drops as soon as they happen. We’ll be running our blog throughout Black Friday week, as well as on the big day itself.

How much will the PS5 cost on Black Friday?

The PS5 carries a recommended retail price of £449 for the disc edition and £359 for the digital edition, which doesn’t have a disc drive. Some retailers currently offer the PS5 as part of a bundle, including accessories like the official PS5 headset or gamepad charging dock for a reduced overall price.

There is a chance that such bundles will improve for Black Friday, with retailers throwing in an extra controller here, or game there, to offer a good deal. But as you know by now, the PS5 is still difficult to buy, and retailers surely know their PS5 stock will sell out regardless of whether there is a price cut for Black Friday.

When is Cyber Monday 2021?

Cyber Monday always takes place right after the Black Friday weekend, which for 2021 means 29 November. Years ago, Cyber Monday was a day for online sales, while Black Friday was reserved for sales in physical, brick-and-mortar stores. However, those days are long gone and retailers now treat the entire week as one big shopping bonanza.

Read more: What Nintendo Switch deals will be available this Black Friday?

As such, while 29 November might well be branded as Cyber Monday, deals and discounts will be offered by many all week long – and in some cases, as Amazon did in 2020, we could see Black Friday go on for an entire month.

What were the best Black Friday deals from last year?

By Black Friday 2020, the PS5 had only been on sale for a week. In normal times, a console that’s now a year old would likely be seen in some Black Friday deals. But given the PS5 is still very hard to buy, we don’t expect to see retailers offer much in the way of a discount. We hope to be proved wrong, but we wouldn’t bet on it.

Looking at gaming more widely, Black Friday 2020 saw Argos reduce the Xbox one S 1TB (£249.99, Argos) from £250 to £230, while Currys applied the same discount to a Nintendo Switch lite bundle that included Minecraft and Animal Crossing.

PlayStation fans were treated to the price of a 12-month Plus membership falling from £46.86 to £37.49 (£49.99, Amazon.co.uk). While, Marvel’s Avengers for PS4 was cut from £49.99 to £24.99 at Smyths (£24.99, Smythstoys.com) and Argos reduced The Last of Us Part 2 from £49.99 to £24.99 (£49.99, Argos.co.uk).

Best PS5 SSD deals

Since the console only comes with 825GB of integrated storage, installing a new SSD, or solid-state drive, is a great way to increase the storage space of your PS5. These are simple enough to install and, in the case of a 1TB or 2TB SSD, can seriously increase the storage space of your console – especially handy if you have the PS5 digital edition, which lacks a disc drive to play games without downloading them.

The 1TB version of the super-speedy Samsung 980 pro is currently reduced by 35 per cent (was £192.79, now £124.99, Amazon.co.uk) and the 2TB version is discounted too, by 37 per cent (was £369.99, now £232.99, Amazon.co.uk).

Also 1TB in size, the Western Digital black SN850 is currently reduced by 22 per cent (was £153.99, now £119.99, Amazon.co.uk).

Best PS5 headset deals

Sony’s own pulse 3D is the official PS5 wireless headset, but is currently only available at its usual retail price (£84.99, Amazon.co.uk).

As for headset deals, we’ve spotted 17 per cent off the Turtle Beach stealth 600 gen 2 (£74.99, Amazon.co.uk) and a 13 per cent reduction on the Logitech G pro X wireless lightspeed headset (£166, Amazon.co.uk).

Best PS5 game deals

PS5 games don’t get discounted all that often, especially as many of them are still so new. However, we have seen a half-price deal on Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order (£19.99, Argos.co.uk), and a £25 saving on Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade (£64.99, Argos.co.uk).

Elsewhere, F1 2021 is currently reduced by 22 per cent (£47.73, Amazon.co.uk) and Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 Elite Edition is down by 14 per cent (£30.25, Amazon.co.uk).

Best PS5 controller deals

Sony’s official DualSense controller for PS5 has a retail price of £59.99, but sometimes certain colours are slightly cheaper. We’ve found the midnight black version is currently reduced to £54.99 at Amazon, whole the white version is £56.99 (Amazon.co.uk).

IndyBest product reviews are unbiased, independent advice you can trust. On some occasions, we earn revenue if you click the links and buy the products, but we never allow this to bias our coverage. The reviews are compiled through a mix of expert opinion and real-world testing.