Black Friday is back for 2022 and throughout the biggest shopping event of the year we’ll be on hand to bring you the best deals.

While the mammoth sale initally only took place in the US to kick off the Christmas shopping season the day after Thanksgiving, it now stretches across the globe. And what once was a solitary day of deals now spans weeks, with huge reductions on everything from TVs, laptops, gaming and tech to mattresses, home appliances, fashion and toys.

Follow live: The best early Black Friday 2022 deals

Some of the biggest brands that take part each year inlcude Apple, Dyson, Shark, KitchenAid and Nintendo. But each year more and more retailers get in on the fun – just last year we saw the likes of Asos, Gymshark, and Pandora take part.

With all that being said, it will probably not come as a surprise that beauty and perfume is a huge contender in the sales. Especially with retailers such as Boots, John Lewis, Amazon and Very in the mix.

With deals spanning make-up, skincare, fragrance and haircare, we’ve got the lowdown on what to expect for 2022, as well as some impressive savings already available.

The best early Black Friday beauty and perfume 2022 deals

Philips lumea BRI/923 IPL hair removal device: Was £359.99, now £289.99, Boots.com

(Boots)

Boots has kicked of its Black Friday sale with some impressive discounts across skincare, make-up, fragrance and electrical. This Philips lumea featured in our review of the best IPL machines. Our tester found their hair began to “decrease in density and thickness after three treatments, which is faster than most of the devices” they tried. While there’s £70 off, don’t hang about to bag this bargain.

Buy now

Clinique five-piece festive fall favourites star gift set: Was £80, now £39.50, Boots.com

(Boots)

Also on offer is this exclusive to Boots make-up and skincare set from Clinique. Reduced by more than £40, it features some of Clinique’s bestselling products, four of which are full-size. There’s a dramatically different moisturising lotion, all about clean rinse-off foaming cleanser, moisture surge lip hydro-plump treatment, high impact mascara and a seven-day scrub cream rinse-off formula. Perfect for party season prep, you’ll also get to unrap a £5 voucher to spend at Clinique in store and online at Boots.

Buy now

ghd gold styler: Was £179, now £143.20, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Treat yourself to the gift of good hair days with this ghd gold styler in a limited edition lilac shade. Currently with 20 per cent off at Amazon, it’s also earnt a spot in our guide to the best ghd straighteners. Our reviewer said: “It’s a versatile option, as not only does it create a straight and glossy finish in minutes, we also found these slightly easier to create texture with. Whether you’re looking for loose waves or glamorous bouncy curls, the curved design of the barrel and edges of the plate made quick and easy work of it.”

Buy now

Oral-B iO6 white ultimate clean electric toothbrush: Was £350, now £149.99, Superdrug.com

(Superdrug)

If you’re a member of Superdrug’s health and beauty rewards scheme, you’ll be able to gain access to its early Black Friday deals, which mean further discounts on already reduced items. For example, this Oral-B electric toothbrush is now £149.99 for non-members, and just £109.99 if you sign up at checkout. It has a pressure sensor to alert you if you’re brushing too hard, and an interactive display to share data on your teeth cleaning. Plus, it uses gentle micro-vibrations to dislodge food and plaque.

Buy now

Tom Ford black orchid eau de parfum spray, 100ml: Was £120, now £110, Boots.com

(Boots)

Discounts on luxury fragrance brand Tom Ford don’t come often, so while this isn’t a huge deal, there’s still a £10 saving to be snapped up at Boots. In our review of the best Tom Ford fragrances, it won the title of best decadent and rich scent. Our tester described it as “classic yet polarising”, also adding “punchy patchouli is combined with a unique black truffle accord, which gives it its signature richness, together with zesty notes of bergamot to add some extra sparkle”.

Buy now

When is Black Friday 2022 in the UK?

The annual shopping event takes place on Friday 25 November and runs through the following weekend. Take advantage of the deals as this is the last big sale before Christmas.

However, brands and retailers begin laucnhing early-bird deals weeks before, Amazon is partiularly known for doing this, so bookmark this page to be on top of all the discounts on offer.

When is Cyber Monday 2022?

For 2022, Cyber Monday starts and ends on 28 November. It’s your final opportunity to score savings across brands and retailers who have taken part in Black Friday, before Christmas Day.

Just like the Black Friday sale, our team of bargain hunting experts will be reporting on what to shop, our top-rated product picks and where to find the best deals.

When will Black Friday deals begin to be made available?

Every year, the Black Friday sale gets earlier and earlier as retailers and brands compete to attract customers. Amazon often launches its deals a whole month before the official event. In 2021, Boots was one of the first major retailers to kick off its Black Friday event, launching discounted products online on 1 November. We’re expecting something similar this year, so watch this space!

What were the best Black Friday beauty product deals from last year?

Beauty shoppers were spoilt for choice in last year’s Black Friday sale, with savings to be enjoyed across a range of big name brands inlcuding Charlotte Tilbury, Mac, St Tropez, Drunk Elephant and more.

For example, this makeup set from Glossier (£46, Glossier.com) was reduced from £43 to £28 and features its bestselling lash slick mascara, cloud paint gel blush and its signature boy brow.

(Glossier)

In our review of the brand, we loved the blush, for both its minimalist packaging and pigment pay off. Our tester said: “It has a light cream consistency, so neither a traditional pot cream blush nor a cheek tint, that’s incredibly highly pigmented, so you only need a tiny bit to build up a good flush.

For those who love experiemtning with eyeshadow, Urban Decay’s naked cyber eyeshadow palette (£46, Urbandecay.co.uk) was almost half price, reduced from £45 to £27.

(Urban Decay)

It has 12 shades that promise to be easy to blend and span satin, matte, shimmer, metallic, glitter and duo-chrome finishes. Perfect for party season, it would also make a great gift under the tree for a loved on this Christmas.

Hair styling tools often see some of the biggest reductions, so if you’re in the market for a new hairdryer, curling tong or straightnered, then Black Friday will have plenty of offers to snap up. Last year the Ghd gold styler professional hair straighteners (£169, Amazon.co.uk) were reduced by almost £40, coming down from to £111.70.

(Amazon)

In our review of ghd’s best sraighteners, our tester loved their versatility: “Not only does it create a straight and glossy finish in minutes, we also found these slightly easier to create texture with. Whether you’re looking for loose waves or glamorous bouncy curls, the curved design of the barrel and edges of the plate made quick and easy work of it.”

Fragrance lovers didn’t lose out either, this Acqua di Parma colonia eau de cologne spray, 50ml (£84, Johnlewis.com) had nearly 20 per cent off in John Lewis’ Black Friday sale.

(John Lewis)

It also earned our IndyBest Best Buy award in our review of the best men’s fragrances. “Citrusy, herbal and floral, it’s everything a traditional cologne should be and much more thanks to the addition of warm sandalwood and earthy patchouli,” said our tester.

What deals can we expect on beauty and perfume in this year’s sale?

The biggest beauty retailers take part in Black Friday every year, so there will be thousands of items on sale from destinations such as Boots, Amazon, Cult Beauty, Space NK, lookfantastic and Superdrug. And with Sephora recently launching online in the UK with exclusive brands, advent calendars and gift sets galore, we predict its renowned beauty sale will be one to watch also.

It’s also worth keeping an eye on brands’ own websites too, as they can sometimes offer exclusive savings, bundles and perks, such as free delivery, that you won’t find elsewhere.

