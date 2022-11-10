The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Save more than £1,000 on these Simba mattress Black Friday deals
Sleep easy with discounts to be had on all mattress sizes, from those for kids to super kings
As we spend around a third of our lives asleep, investing in a good-quality mattress is as important as exercising and maintaining a balanced diet.
So-called bed-in-a-box mattresses are all the rage at the moment, thanks to their comfortable foam construction, breathability, and the fact they arrive folded up in a compact box.
For Black Friday 2022, Simba has up to 60 per cent off its mattresses, beds, pillows and other accessories. These deals can be found across all of the brand’s mattress types, with prices cut by up to £1,200. Accessories are also reduced, with pillows and duvets down 35 per cent, and bed bases cut by up to 60 per cent when bought with a mattress.
Although Black Friday doesn’t technically land until 25 November, many retailers have already started slashing prices, with some launching their sales weeks early. At the time of writing, we’re still a fortnight away from the big day itself, but that hasn’t stopped Simba, which has loads of mattress and bedding deals available right now.
Continue reading the article below for everything you need to know about these bed-in-a-box deals.
Simba has discounted all of its mattresses, and in every size option too. To keep things simple, we’ve featured the standard double version of each mattress, but if you want a different size, just click the links below and you can make your choice on the Simba website. We’ve also highlighted discounts on mattress protectors, duvet and pillow sets, and Simba bed bases too, which have been reduced by up to 60 per cent.
Simba hybrid essential mattress: Was £829, now £455.95, Simbasleep.com
This is Simba’s most affordable hybrid mattress, but it still features the company’s patented sleep technology, comprising unique ‘Aerocoil’ micro-springs and cooling ‘Simbatex’ foam to give you a comfortable night’s sleep. Reduced by 45 per cent, this mattress promises great support and temperature regulation throughout the night. The double highlighted here measures 135cm wide, 190cm long and 20cm deep. Single, small double and king sizes are also available.
Simba hybrid mattress: Was £999, now £549.45, Simbasleep.com
The core of the Simba range, and with more than 90,000 five-star customer reviews, the hybrid mattress is the result of 70 prototypes built using data collected from 10 million sleepers, Simba says.
Our reviewer said of this mattress: “The Simba hybrid mattress is one that gives an instant and cloud-like balance of comfort and support right up to the edges. I’d recommend it to medium-firmness fans, side and front sleepers, back-pain sufferers, people who get hot at night and people whose bedrooms are difficult to reach. It’s definitely up there with our favourite hybrids.”
The double size measures 135cm wide, 190cm long and 25cm deep. Other sizes include kids’, single, small double, king and super king.
Simba hybrid pro mattress: Was £1,499, now £824.45, Simbasleep.com
Next up is Simba’s hybrid pro mattress. This second-generation model is filled with up to 5,000 aerocoil springs and includes a top layer of British wool. As well as being reduced by 45 per cent for Black Friday, Simba is throwing in a free mattress protector worth £129. Bundle the mattress with a hybrid pillow and duvet set, and you’ll save 42 per cent.
Slightly deeper than the previous models, a double measures 135cm wide, 190cm long and 28cm deep. Other sizes include single, small double, king, EU queen and super king.
Our reviewer said: “We were so thoroughly impressed with this mattress. Although it’s not the top price point in Simba’s range, it’s up there as pretty punchy. We felt that the price is reflected in the level of comfort with this mattress, though. The science behind the engineering stood up against our testing – it definitely saw us getting some excellent zzzs.”
Simba hybrid luxe mattress: Was £2,149, now £1,181.95, Simbasleep.com
There’s up to £1,192 off the flagship Simba mattress range, with every size of the luxe reduced by 45 per cent, and including a free mattress protector worth up to £169. Buy an Orion bed base too and that’s reduced by 60 per cent, from £1,169 for a double to £572.81.
Made up of 10 layers, the luxe has a double-stacked layer of titanium springs, plus a layer of high carbon steel springs too, and a breathable layer of bamboo-infused wool to control temperature and moisture. Our reviewer said: “It’s a super-comfortable, supportive and innovatively designed mattress that helps you sleep more soundly and makes you unlikely to be woken up by your partner as much.”
Thicker than the rest of the Simba range, a double luxe is 180cm wide, 200cm long and 32cm deep. Other sizes include single, small double, king, EU queen and super king.
Simba hybrid pillow: Was £109, now £81.75: Simbasleep.com
Simba’s Black Friday sale also includes discounts on bed accessories, like 25 per cent off the hybrid pillow. The pillow features ‘astronaut-inspired’ temperature regulation and adjustable height and firmness. Available in one size, it measures 45cm by 70cm.
Simba ultimate sleep bundle: Was £3,474, now £1,667.10, Simbasleep.com
Lastly, Simba has cut the prices of its bed bundles. This package includes a double hybrid pro mattress, duvet and pillows, plus the Pegasus bed base and a mattress protector, for just under £1,700. That’s a saving of 52 per cent on the regular price.
