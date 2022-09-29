Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Can you hear that? A distant rumble that seems to ominously cause your coffee to ripple like that puddle in Jurassic Park. But it’s a sound that will soon rise to a crescendo as shoppers charge to their local retail parks – or hammer their keyboards in search of a bargain. It is of course the sound of Black Friday.

Usually the biggest shopping event of the year, it’s unclear what impact the ongoing cost of living crisis will have on sales this November. However, for those on the lookout for a bargain, it still represents the gold standard of money-saving, especially when it comes to big-ticket tech items.

We’re talking televisions, smartphones, tablets, laptops, headphones, games consoles and plenty more besides, all with reduced prices.

It can be a jungle out there, though. Some deals aren’t always as good as they seem, and it can be tricky to work out exactly where to spend your hard-earned cash. That’s where IndyBest comes in, with our crack team of deal-hunting experts on hand to help bring you the best discounts Black Friday 2022 has to offer.

We also have guides to the best Black Friday deals on televisions, laptops, gaming, beauty products, home appliances and fashion, plus dedicated guides for Apple, Dyson and Asos. But if its tech discounts you’re after, then keep reading the article below.

To discover all the brands taking part, our complete guide from last year’s Black Friday has more information.

When is Black Friday 2022 in the UK?

The date for Black Friday changes slightly every year, since it falls on a day of the week rather than a specific date. But it always follows the US holiday of Thanksgiving, which this year lands on 24 November. So, you don’t need a calendar to work out that Black Friday falls on 25 November.

But hold on there, because a lot of retailers (actually, pretty much all of them) have realised just how hungry for deals we all are, and 24 hours simply isn’t enough time to catch em’ all. So instead we ask you to put on your seatbelts and brace for an entire weekend of bargain-shopping. Perhaps even an entire week.

Even that could be selling things short, as we saw Amazon kick off its 2021 Black Friday sale a whole month early.

And just when you think it’s all over, the whole thing spills over into Cyber Monday. Back in the black-and-white, pre-TikTok days, this used to be the online equivalent to Black Friday’s in-store sales, but now it’s hard to tell when one ends and the other begins.

Don’t worry though, because once it all kicks off we at IndyBest will be here to guide you every step of the way.

When will the Black Friday 2022 sales start?

This is a tricky one to answer, as every retailer likes to do things their own way. Some will kick things off days or even weeks early (we’re looking at you, Amazon) while others will stick to tradition and fling open the doors at 0:01 on the morning of 25 November.

Most, however, will fall somewhere between these two extremes. We’ll have a clearer picture once brands and retailers start to reveal their plans for the shopping bonanza, with sales schedules usually published in advance of the big day itself.

What is Cyber Monday and when is it?

As we said earlier, Cyber Monday follows Black Friday. In some cases this will mean a whole new set of deals and discounts available for one day only, or for the rest of the following week. Or, for others this simply means a rebranding of their existing Black Friday deals. It all depends on how much stock there is to shift, and how much effort the marketing department wants to put in.

What we can say is, Cyber Monday acts as a last chance to grab deals on tech, as well as home appliances, kitchen gadgets, TVs and laptops before the Christmas sales burst into life a few weeks later.

What were the best Black Friday tech deals from last year?

We saw a huge amount of deals and discounts from every corner of the tech landscape during Black Friday 2021. Retailers cut prices on televisions, smart speakers, headphones, tablets, and products from Apple, Amazon, Nintendo, Dyson, Samsung, Sonos and many others.

Stand-out deals included a £50 saving on the Sony WF-1000XM4 wireless earphones (£199, Johnlewis.com) and £50 off Sony’s equivalent over-ear headphones, the WH-1000XM4 (£249, Currys.co.uk).

(Sony)

There were big savings on gadgets like electric toothbrushes, with the Oral-B genius X (£119.99, Amazon.co.uk) reduced by a massive £210.

We even spotted some discounts on Apple products, with £20 off the 38mm Watch SE (£239.96, Amazon.co.uk), and £70 off a Nintendo Switch bundle with Mario Kart 8. Last Black Friday also featured discounts on software and app subscriptions, with deals to be had for Adobe Creative Cloud and Calm, among others.

(Microsoft)

The Microsoft Surface go 2 10in tablet (£307.65, Amazon.co.uk) was reduced by over £100, and the Facebook portal TV (£149, Currys.co.uk) fell to £79.

What deals can we expect this year?

Black Friday is still well over a month away, so retailers haven’t said much about what will be included in the sale just yet. But we can make some informed guesses based on what we saw last year, and what products have recently been announced. Anything brand-new from the likes of Apple is unlikely to see any form of Black Friday discount.

Televisions are often a big target for Black Friday discounts, so expect to see money off sets from Samsung, LG, Sony and others, as well as deals on soundbars and other home entertainment equipment too.

Nintendo Switch bundles are likely to be discounted too, and since the latest console, the Switch OLED (£309.25, Amazon.co.uk), will be over a year old by the time Black Friday 2022 rolls around, that might have its price lowered too.

Headphones and earphones are also prime candidates for Black Friday deals, and with Apple recently announcing its new second-generation AirPods Pro, the original might well be reduced as retailers get rid of old stock. Same goes for the year-old Apple Watch Series 7 (£319, Amazon.co.uk). Similarly, Google’s Pixel 6 smartphone family will see its price slashed as the new Pixel 7 hits the shelves, and you can expect to see discounts on Nest, Ring and Echo smart home products too.

