Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyBest email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Part of the biggest sales event of the year, Black Friday tech deals are finally in full swing. We’ve been tracking the best discounts for weeks, digging up the best offers on everything from electric toothbrushes and TVs to the latest laptops and mobile phone deals.

Whether you’re shopping around for new headphones, fitness trackers, Bluetooth speakers or action cameras, most of your favourite tech brands, including Sonos, Sony, Apple and Bose are taking part in the annual Black Friday sale. But of course, big-name retailers, including the likes of Amazon, Argos, John Lewis & Partners and Currys are also treating us to some impressive discounts.

Looking for something more specific? While this article will highlight the best Black Friday deals across tech, we’ve got specific pages dedicated to tracking deals on TVs, laptops, Apple products, Amazon products, gaming and more. Check out our full guide to shopping Black Friday 2023 for the full list.

Follow live: The best Black Friday deals as they land

Best tech Black Friday deals 2023

PlayStation 5 disc edition: Was £479.99, now £389, Currys.co.uk

(Sony )

The PlayStation 5 gets a surprise discount for Black Friday, plummeting to just £389 between now and 30 November across most retailers. If you’re looking to buy the gamer in your life a gift this Christmas, snap this one up while you can.

Buy now

Xbox series X: Was £479.99, now £359, Amazon.co.uk

(Microsoft)

Another discount that we weren’t expecting. The Xbox series X is Microsoft’s most powerful machine and Amazon has reduced it to its lowest-ever price in its Black Friday sale. If you’ve been contemplating the investment, we’d recommend adding it to your basket while it’s so heavily reduced.

Buy now

Apple AirPods pro, 2nd generation wireless earbuds: Was £229, now £199, Amazon.co.uk

(Apple)

Apple’s second-generation AirPods Pro 2 earbuds have plummeted under £200 for the first time ever. Our tech critic David Phelan said in his review that they offer extra features over the previous AirPods Pro from 2021, boasting better audio quality, stronger noise cancellation and better battery life. The biggest change in design applies to the charging case, which now has a loop on the side to enable you to attach a lanyard, and there’s a speaker on the underside to help you locate it with the Find My app. They were updated with new features in September.

Buy now

Google Pixel 8 Pro with 400GB data and a free Fitbit Charge 6: £39 per month with no upfront fee, Affordablemobiles.co.uk

(Google)

Here’s an excellent deal on the new Google Pixel 8 Pro at Affordable Mobiles. You get the phone with nothing to pay upfront on a £39 per month contract with Vodafone, which is already a bargain. Your monthly data allowance then gets boosted to 400GB per month instead of 100GB, plus you can claim a free Fitbit Charge 6 worth £139.99.

Buy now

Samsung Galaxy A34: Was £399, now £349, Amazon.co.uk

(Samsung)

Samsung’s budget-friendly Galaxy phone has £50 off ahead of Black Friday. The Galaxy A34 manages to squeeze in premium features such as a 120Hz OLED screen, excellent battery life, decent cameras and flagship-style materials and finish.

Buy now

Google Pixel Watch: Was £339, now £189, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

The Pixel Watch is the natural choice for Pixel phone owners. While it’s been superseded by the new Pixel Watch 2, the original is still a great device and cheaper than ever. Our reviewer praised the watch’s style and functionality, calling it an “excellent Android smartwatch with health-tracking powered by Fitbit – the best fitness-tracking platform for most users – and it looks sleek and stylish on the wrist.”

Buy now

iRobot Roomba s9+ robot vacuum cleaner: Was £1,229, now £899, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

A close contender for the top spot in our round-up of the best robot vacuum cleaners, the Roomba s9+ is a top-of-the-range, self-emptying hoover that learns your floorplan over time, to clean your home more efficiently. It can be voice-controlled or scheduled to start cleaning as soon as you leave the house. Right now, you can save more than £300 on the device.

Buy now

Garmin Forerunner 55: Was £179.99, now £114.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Garmin)

An excellent runner watch for beginners, or anyone looking to graduate from a Fitbit, the Garmin Forerunner 55 is an affordable entry into the world of fitness wearables. It features a built-in GPS tracker and can store hundreds of hours of music and podcasts, meaning you can leave your phone at home.

Buy now

Apple AirTag, pack of four: Was £119, now £95, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

We haven’t seen a pack of four AirTags drop this low since March, so if you’re an item loser like us, then now is the perfect time to pick up some of Apple’s AirTags with this £24 saving. The neat thing about the AirTag is that when you’re close enough, you can get real-time turn-by-turn directions to your item. “Precision tracking works wonderfully well when you can get a signal, and the fact it’s powered by removable batteries is a real bonus,” our writer said in their review. “There are just so many devices connected to the Find My network that you’ll always be able to locate your AirTag if it goes AWOL.”

Buy now

Sonos One: Was £199, now £149, Amazon.co.uk

(Sonos)

The Sonos One might just be the definitive all-round smart speaker for multi-room audio. Available in black or white, it packs a powerful acoustic punch with good bass and a warm, rich sound that can be cranked up to room-filling volume.

Buy now

Sony WH-1000XM5: Was £349, now £279, Currys.co.uk

(Sony)

If earbuds aren’t your style, Sony’s over-ear headphones are available with a £70 discount at Currys. These are the best wireless headphones you can buy, with unbeatable clarity, richness and noise cancellation.

Buy now

Samsung Galaxy S23: Was £949, now £589, Amazon.co.uk

(Samsung)

The baseline Samsung Galaxy S23 is discounted by a whopping 42 per cent at Amazon while stock lasts. The newest generation of Samsung phone, the Galaxy S23 took the top spot in our list of the best Android phones you can buy in 2023. It’s fast as a whippet, smart-looking, and has a stunning and bright OLED screen for entertainment.

Buy now

When is Black Friday 2023 in the UK?

Black Friday falls on 24 November this year. The sales event always takes place the day after American Thanksgiving and is followed shortly after by Cyber Monday.

What were the best Black Friday tech deals from last year?

Last year’s Black Friday sale saw the price of the Pixel 6a (£295, Amazon.co.uk) fall to its lower ever price. It’s even cheaper today.

We also saw GoPro’s excellent Hero 10 Black acton camera discounted by £130 (was £349.99, now £249.99, Currys.co.uk).

Our favourite deal of last year was on the excellent Sony WF-1000XM4 (was £250, now £211, Amazon.co.uk) wireless earbuds, which at the time were our top pick of the best wireless earbuds.

Voucher codes

For the latest home appliance discounts and more offers, try the links below:

Read up on everything Black Friday, with our cheat sheet to the sale, including the best deals