It’s 25 November and that can only mean one thing: Black Friday has arrived. The deals may have first landed online almost a month ago, but we all know retailers like to save their biggest discounts for the day itself.

As has become annual tradition, the Black Friday sale is as big online as it is on the high street, with retailers and brands reducing prices on everything from home appliances and mattresses, to gaming accessories and, of course, technology.

We’re talking televisions, smartphones, tablets, laptops, headphones, games consoles and plenty more besides, all with reduced prices. Retailers have thrown caution to the wind this year, with Currys, Argos, Very and AO all launching their Black Friday deals weeks in advance. We’ve been tracking those deals all month, but now the day itself has arrived, we’re focused on bringing you the best discounts the sale has to offer.

It can be a jungle out there. Some deals aren’t always as good as they seem, and it can be tricky to work out exactly where to spend your hard-earned cash. That’s where the IndyBest team comes in.

With our crack team of deal-hunting experts, we’re rounding up the best Black Friday 2022 offers throughout the Black Friday weekend on televisions, gaming, home appliances, perfume and mattresses, plus dedicated guides for Apple, Boots, John Lewis and Amazon. But if you’re after a stellar tech discount, we’ve got you covered. The best Black Friday tech deals of 2022 lie ahead.

Best Black Friday tech deals 2022

Sony WH-1000XM5 wireless headphones: Was £349, now £299, Johnlewis.com

(Sony)

As with many retailers, Sony has kicked off Black Friday early this year and has slashed a sizeable £50 off its latest flagship over-ear wireless headphones, which earned the top spot in our round-up of the best noise-cancelling cans. “The WH-1000XM5 are the latest and greatest headphones from Sony, and frankly, they blow the previous WH-1000XM4 (our previous best buy) out of the water in terms of sound quality, with some neat additions and refinements to boot,” they said.

Our writer added that the “active noise cancellation is incredible, and works brilliantly on low-frequency sounds and also higher frequencies. But, more importantly, these sound absolutely divine. Whether it’s orchestral music, rap, podcasts or your favourite pop tracks, the WH-1000XM5 handles it all with poise and elegance, and it never misses a beat.”

GoPro hero 10 black: Was £479.99, now £349.99, Very.co.uk

(GoPro)

Very has taken a massive £130 chunk off the GoPro hero 10 action camera in this Black Friday deal. If it seems familiar that will probably be because the snapper landed the top spot in our round-up of the best action cameras.

“The newest in the line-up of GoPros is undoubtedly its most powerful yet. The all-new processor twinned with the new HyperSmooth 4.0 stabilisation system means you’re guaranteed GoPro’s most effective footage yet,” our writer said in their review. “Smooth across all frame rates and with a fast user interface backed up by the new processor, which makes a surprising amount of difference. Design-wise, there’s little change, but the changes under the hood make it a worthwhile addition and upgrade for many GoPro fans.”

Apple iPad pro M2 12.9in 2022, 256GB, wifi, Was £1,369, now £1,319, Johnlewis.com

(John Lewis)

You can save £50 on this early Black Friday deal on the latest iPad pro, courtesy of John Lewis & Partners. When we reviewed the tablet, following its release last month, our writer was full of praise. “The large iPad pro is especially brilliant (literally, thanks to the mini LED backlighting that brightens everything) and has a super-fast processor that handles everything you throw at it with ease,” they wrote in their review. “Not everybody needs all this power, though the speedy performance benefits everything the tablet does. If you really want the best tablet around, it’s the iPad pro.”

Amazon Fire TV stick 4K max: Was £54.99, now £37.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Still stuck using a dumb TV? You need to put a streaming stick on your Black Friday shopping list. Thankfully, our pick for the best Fire TV streaming device is on sale at Amazon this Black Friday. Our tester found this model has “an improved processor and more-efficient software” compared with its predecessors. They added the “interface feels sprightly and loading times are greatly reduced”. With “everything you need” in one place, it’s the ideal addition to your TV setup – and now it has 30 per cent off.

Sony WF-1000XM4 wireless earbuds: Was £250, now £159, Amazon.co.uk

(Sony)

Our reviewer said of the buds, which won best buy in our latest wireless earbuds round-up: “Sony leads the pack when it comes to active noise-cancellation, and the WF-1000XM4 are the finest implementation of the technology yet. If you commute by train, live in a noisy neighbourhood, or just enjoy the sensation of being cocooned in a silent, womb-like aural void, these earphones are a cut above every other rival out there.” They added that “these earphones are a cut above every other rival out there.” And right now, you can save nearly £100 on the top-rated pair.

Amazon Fire 7 tablet: Was £59.99, now £31.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

The 7in display on this tablet makes it easier to pack than its big brother, the Fire HD 10, yet it is still large enough to watch your favourite Netflix shows quite comfortably. A charge gives you up to 10 hours of screen time, depending on the apps you use, and its quad-core processor is up to 30 per cent quicker than previous models. The tablet has dropped to almost half its regular price for Black Friday, so if you’re looking for a budget-friendly upgrade, here’s your chance.

Samsung Galaxy buds 2 pro wireless earphones: Was £219, now £189, Johnlewis.com

(Samsung)

Here’s a £30 saving on Samsung’s buds 2 pro wireless earphones. Available in black, white, and purple, they offer five hours of battery life, plus up to 13 more when topped up with the included wireless charging case. There’s also support for 24-bit audio for higher music quality, three different sizes of rubber ear bud tips, and IPX7 water resistance, making them safe to use in the rain or while exercising. Our reviewer gave the earphones a score of 8/10 and praised their “impressive sound quality” and comfort.

Apple iPhone 14, 128GB, 24-month contract: Was £44.99 per month, now £41.99 per month with a £49.00 up-front cost, Carphonewarehouse.com

(Carphone Warehouse)

There’s a £72 saving over 24 months with this early Black Friday deal at Carphone Warehouse on the all-new iPhone 14. The plan has a £49.00 up-front charge and is provided by iD Mobile, which is part of the Three network. You’ll be able to access unlimited 5G data, wherever it’s available, plus other benefits such as inclusive roaming in 50 countries worldwide.

In our review of the handset, our reviewer said the iPhone 14 might look similar on the outside, but its “internal upgrades, from camera to crash detection, are pretty extraordinary”. They added: “This is a fast and attractive smartphone, featuring Apple’s excellent design and build quality, the now-routine features, such as water resistance and strong screen, and a significantly improved camera.”

Nintendo Switch OLED and ‘Mario + Rabbids Sparks Of Hope’: Was £359.98, now £339.98, Argos.co.uk

(Argos)

Argos has the first Nintendo Switch OLED bundle deal we’ve seen this Black Friday season. If you’re looking to pick up Nintendo’s latest hybrid console with a brand-new game, look no further. The retailer is offering the OLED console with Mario + Rabbids Sparks Of Hope with a £20 discount. The game only launched a month ago, so this is a pretty good deal.

In our review of the OLED model, we praised it for its bright 7in screen and durable kickstand, compared with the original model, making handheld and tabletop gaming “an absolute joy”.

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope follows on from Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle(£27.90, Amazon.co.uk) and sees the famous plumber and his friends jet off away from the Mushroom Kingdom to a new galactic setting to save their Spark companions.

Ring video doorbell wired: Was £49.99, now £34.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Amazon’s Ring video doorbells are much beloved at IndyBest, with two of them making it into our best video doorbell round-up. The security camera comes with 1,080px HD video, two-way talk, advanced motion detection, standard 2.4GHz connectivity and customisable privacy settings. You can receive notifications on your phone, or pair with an Alexa device (such as the Echo dot smart speakers). Currently reduced by 30 per cent, it’s a great time to kit up and add some extra security to your home.

LG 55in OLED 4K TV: Was £1,449, now £949, Ao.com

(LG)

This deal at AO sees a 55in LG television reduced by more than £500. The OLED panel of the snappily named LG OLED55CS6LA promises to produce brighter, more-vibrant colours and deeper blacks than other display types, while the TV has a 4K Ultra HD resolution and is compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant. There’s also support for Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, while the webOS interface gives access to all your favourite streaming services, from Netflix and Disney+ to Prime Video and Apple TV+.

Samsung Galaxy tab S8 ultra 14.6in: Was £999, now £799, Very.co.uk

(Very)

If you’re looking for a new tablet, don’t miss out on this £200 saving on the Samsung Galaxy tab S8 ultra. When we reviewed the device, our tester sang its praises for everything from its picture quality to versatile uses: “The Galaxy tab S8 ultra is defined by its titanic 14.6in display. It’s a spacious canvas for on-the-go creatives in need of a portable and powerful device, as well as for hybrid workers who want all of the flexibility and fun of a tablet without compromising on desktop real estate.”

Amazon Echo dot, two-pack bundle: Was £39.99, now £16.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Amazon’s just kicked off its early Black Friday deals, and it’s reduced the price of two Echo dot third-generation speakers by a whopping 58 per cent. That’s a saving of £23 over the usual price when buying a pair. With a pair of these Alexa smart speakers, you can set up a home intercom system, or use them to create a stereo pair when listening to music.

Acer aspire 3 15.6in laptop, 256GB SSD: Was £429, now £299, Currys.co.uk

(Acer)

Here’s a £130 discount on a 15.in laptop from Acer. The Aspire 3 is powered by an Intel core i3 processor with 8GB of memory and 256GB of solid-state storage. Running Windows 11 S, the laptop has a Full HD screen resolution and battery life is claimed to be up to eight hours from a single charge.

Garmin fenix 6X pro: Was £599, now £329, Currys.co.uk

(Amazon)

This Garmin smartwatch deal currently comes with a massive £270 price reduction, which slashes the cost by almost 50 per cent this Black Friday. It features a stainless steel bezel, advanced training tracking and you can preload your own maps. It can also be used to make contactless payments when paired with a compatible smartphone, and the built-in sensors for the compass, gyroscope and barometric altimeter enable you to track your activity outdoors.

Arlo essential wireless video doorbell: Was £179.99, now £79.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Arlo)

With this deal, you can save £100 on a video doorbell from Arlo. Reduced by more than 50 per cent, the essential wireless video doorbell has a Full HD 1,080px camera, a speaker and microphone for two-way audio, night vision, a siren and a 90-day free trial of Arlo’s home security subscription service. The Arlo appears in our guide to the best video doorbells of 2022, where we said: “This wire-free option from Arlo has one of the best viewing ranges of any of the video doorbells we tested, utilising a unique square viewing angle and 180 degree width, so it can capture the entirety of a person as well as any parcels they’ve left on the ground.”

Oral-B crossaction pro 1 680 electric toothbrush: Was £59.99, now £24.99, Currys.co.uk

(Oral-B)

There’s more than 50 per cent off this Oral-B electric toothbrush at Currys. The crossaction pro has a claimed battery life of 10 days, a timer function and comes with one brush head and a travel case included. The head oscillates, rotates and pulsates to help clean your teeth, and the cordless charging stand makes it easy to top up the battery between brushes.

Google Pixel buds pro wireless earbuds: Was £179, now £149.99, Argos.co.uk

(Google)

Google’s answer to the Apple AirPods pro, these wireless earphones are the perfect accessory for anyone with a Pixel phone. They feature active noise cancelling to remove ambient sounds and promise up to 11 hours of battery life, with up to 20 more hours when using the included wireless charging case. They also work with the Google Assistant, which can be summoned by saying “Hey Google”, and the earphones have an IPX4 water resistance rating, so can be used while exercising or running in the rain. Our reviewer gave them a score of 8.5/10 and said: “Android and Pixel owners finally have a worthy option when it comes to wireless earbuds.”

JBL tune 760NC wireless headphones: Was £99.99, now £49.99, Argos.co.uk

(JBL)

Argos has a massive 50 per cent off these wireless headphones from JBL. They have active noise cancelling and promise 35 hours of battery life, then fully recharge in two hours via an included USB-C cable. The headphones feature Bluetooth 5.0 and also have a 3.5mm connection for listening to music with a cable, if that’s what you prefer. They are foldable, with an adjustable headband and synthetic leather ear pads. Considering they pack active noise cancelling, this looks like a fantastic deal.

Bosch series 2 single oven: Was £349, now £279, Ao.com

(Bosch)

This early Black Friday deal at AO sees a Bosch oven reduced by 20 per cent. The full model name is Series 2 HHF113BR0B and it’s a single oven with a fan, finished in stainless steel and with an interior covered in a grease-proof enamel coating. As well as a fan, the oven has a series of vents and Bosch’s 3D Hot Air technology, which claims to circulate air and cook food evenly.

Bose 700 wireless noise-cancelling headphones: Was £349.95, now £279, Amazon.co.uk

(Bose)

This deal at Amazon sees the Bose 700 wireless headphones reduced by £90. This price is specifically for the white version of the noise-cancelling cans, but, if you want the 700 in black, there’s also a deal, with the price cut by £70 (£279, Amazon.co.uk). Our reviewer said of the Bose 700: “The noise-cancelling ability of these headphones is probably the best you can get on the market – it really is a pleasure to switch them on and switch the world off. Add to that their sophisticated look, lightweight comfort and solid phone-call ability, and you’re hard-pressed to find a better option.

Sony Bravia XR55A80JU 55in smart TV: Was £1,399, now £999, Currys.co.uk

(Sony)

This deal sees a 55in OLED television from Sony reduced by an impressive £400, to £999. The TV has all of the smart features you’d expect, including access to your favourite streaming services and apps, plus it’s got a 120Hz refresh rate that makes it ideal for gaming with a next-generation console such as the PlayStation 5 or Xbox series X.

Black Friday 2022

The date for Black Friday changes slightly every year, since it falls on a day of the week rather than a specific date. But it always follows the US holiday of Thanksgiving, which this year was yesterday, 24 November. So, you don’t need a calendar to work out that Black Friday is today, 25 November.

Lot of retailers (actually, pretty much all of them) have realised just how hungry for deals we all are, and 24 hours simply isn’t enough time to catch ’em all. So, instead, shoppers are asked to put on their seatbelts and brace for an entire weekend of bargain shopping. Perhaps even an entire week.

Even that is selling things short, as, this year, several retailers kicked off the Black Friday celebrations a whole month early. And just when you think it’s all over, the whole thing rumbles on into Cyber Monday. Back in the black-and-white, pre-TikTok days, this used to be the online equivalent to Black Friday’s in-store sales, but now it’s hard to tell when one ends and the other begins. Basically, it all starts in November and ends sometime in December.

Don’t worry, though, because we’re here guiding you every step of the way.

What is Cyber Monday and when is it?

As we said earlier, Cyber Monday follows Black Friday. In some cases this will mean a whole new set of deals and discounts available for one day only, or for the rest of the following week. Or, for others, this simply means a rebranding of their existing Black Friday deals. It all depends on how much stock there is to shift, and how much effort the marketing department wants to put in.

What we can say is Cyber Monday acts as a last chance to grab deals on tech, as well as home appliances, kitchen gadgets, TVs and laptops before the Christmas sales burst into life a few weeks later.

