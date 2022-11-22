Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Black Friday will be here in a few days, although the sales extravaganza has started early at big-name retailers including Amazon, Boots, John Lewis, Lookfantastic and Very.

There’s bargains to bag across all brands and shopping categories from tech and laptops to TVs, toys, home appliances and more with popular names such as Dyson, Nintendo, Shark and Ninja making an appearance.

You might be looking to save cash on pricier items like air fryers, mattresses or be shopping for other practical purchases like electric blankets or dishwasher tablets. Either way, our expert shopping team at IndyBest is here to help you navigate the different deals.

When it comes to Christmas shopping, Black Friday offers an ideal opportunity for saving cash ahead of playing Santa. Plus, there’s always room for some self-gifting too. Which is why we were excited to see The Body Shop has joined the Black Friday sale now too, with a generous 25 per cent off site-wide by adding BLACKFRIDAY at checkout. This excludes the bundles on collections such as the drops of youth range, which have a whopping 50 per cent off.

An IndyBest tried and tested brand, we regularly include The Body Shop in our shopping guides, and are particularly partial to the brand’s advent calendars and Christmas gifts too. Read on for a few of the products to snap up at The Body Shop leading up to Black Friday and right through until Cyber Monday on 28 November as well.

The Body Shop drops of youth collection: Was £86, now £40, Thebodyshop.com

(The Body Shop)

Snap up four products from the iconic drops of youth range and save £46, which means you’re getting the bundle for less than half price. The goodies include drops of youth bouncy jelly mist (£16, Thebodyshop.com), drops of youth youth bouncy sleeping mask (£22, Thebodyshop.com), drops of youth liquid peel (£16, Thebodyshop.com) and drops of youth youth concentrate (£32, Thebodyshop.com).

We named the drops of youth youth concentrate best overall in our best The Body Shop buys guide, where our reviewer said: “Refreshing and nourishing, our skin looked brighter, balanced and much softer to the touch after use.” They also added that the formula layers well and “the concentrate brings a veil-like effect to the skin which quickly soaks in.”

Buy now

The Body Shop shea body butter: Was £18, now £13.50, Thebodyshop.com

(The Body Shop)

A classic buy from The Body Shop, this shea butter was updated last year and is officially registered by The Vegan Society. The 200ml tub of body moisturiser is now less than £15 with this Black Friday saving, and there are other scents to discover too, including almond milk body butter (was £18, now £13.50, Thebodyshop.com) and limited-edition spiced orange body butter (was £18, now £13.50, Thebodyshop.com). You can’t beat the nostalgia slathering on body butter brings, particularly at this discounted price.

Buy now

The Body Shop unwind and rest sleep intro kit: Was £28, now £21, Thebodyshop.com

(The Body Shop)

A limited-edition Christmas gift, this is a deal to make the most of for Santa shopping or self-gifting TLC. The decorative purple box doubles up as wrapping, to save you a job, and the contents inside cover 200ml sleep relaxing hair and body wash, 30g sleep bedtime balm and 9ml sleep essential oil blend.

We included this set in our The Body Shop Christmas gifts guide, where our reviewer said: “we particularly love the bedtime balm for a stress-busting pulse point dab ahead of hitting the hay.” They added that the “the hair and body wash is a soothing addition and we find the scent is calming and relaxing.” The Black Friday price point is comforting too.

Buy now

The Body Shop tea tree anti-imperfection daily solution: Was £15, now £11.25, Thebodyshop.com

(The Body Shop)

The Body Shop is synonymous with tea tree products to help heal blemishes, and you can either buy this anti-imperfection daily solution on its own with a 25 per cent discount, or shop it with three other buys in the collection to bag over 50 per cent off. Billed as being a lightweight formula to help purify skin, ingredients include tea tree oil and inflammation-busting salicylic acid.

Buy now

The Body Shop edelweiss cleansing concentrate: Was £12, now £9, Thebodyshop.com

(The Body Shop)

Ideal for shopping an everyday staple, this deal take the edelweiss cleansing concentrate down to less than a tenner. A recently launched product from The Body Shop, it’s a face wash created to soften skin.

We included it in our round-up of the edelweiss range, where our reviewer said it is “suitable for all skin types, and is “nearly fragrance-free”, while it “doesn’t dry the skin” either.

Buy now

The Body Shop ginger anti-dandruff shampoo: Was £12, now £9, Thebodyshop.com

(The Body Shop)

A bestseller at The Body Shop, this 400ml bottle of anti-dandruff shampoo has an uplifting ginger scent. Designed to clear flakes and soothe the scalp, it’s suitable for everyday use and this is an ideal chance to stock up your bathroom supplies for less.

We included the shampoo in our best The Body Shop buys guide, where our tester said: “When rinsed off, our scalp and hair felt cleansed and our strands were smoothed.” They added: “We noticed additional volume due to the clarifying removal of residue on our locks and scalp too.”

Buy now

