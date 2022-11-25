Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Black Friday is here at last, with the annual sales extravaganza serving up bargains across all shopping categories, including home appliances, tech, TVs, laptops, beauty and fashion. Deals are set to run all weekend, right through until Cyber Monday on 28 November, with retailers from Boots and John Lewis to Amazon, Currys, Lookfantastic and more all offering huge savings.

Christmas is fast approaching, so now’s the ideal time to cut the cost of present shopping and save cash while getting set for festive proceedings. There are plenty of everyday essentials on offer too, and so far we’ve seen half-price dishwasher tablets to help with the weekly budget, as well as an electric blanket reduced by 40 per cent, helping you stay cosy for less.

Follow live: The best Black Friday 2022 deals

As always, our IndyBest expert shopping team is here to help you spot the biggest sale deals and the best bargains, whether you’re in need of a new air fryer, mattress, dehumidifier or vacuum cleaner.

When it comes to classic luxury, The White Company is known for presenting timeless clothing, candles, furniture and other lifestyle buys. An IndyBest tried and tested favourite, we regularly feature The White Company products in our shopping guides, and have most recently been raving about the brand’s advent calendar for some self-care and indulgence. So, we were very excited to find out there’s currently 20 per cent off everything at The White Company – during what’s aptly being called ‘the white weekend’ – when adding the code “MAGIC20” at the checkout.

Read on for a few standout buys you’ll want to snap up straight away.

Read more:

The White Company cashmere bed socks: Was £36, now £28.80, Thewhitecompany.com

(The White Company)

Available in grey, pink and white shades, these cashmere bed socks are a brilliant buy for enjoying some luxe cosiness. Currently priced at less than £30, they’d make an ideal treat either for yourself or as a Christmas present. Made from cashmere certified by “the good cashmere standard”, the ribbed socks are designed for bedtime but you could wear this pair for warmth throughout the day too.

We featured the bed socks in our best Valentine’s gifts for her round-up, where our reviewer described them as “supremely soft” and “so snuggly”. They also admitted: “We’ve barely gone an evening without them”.

Buy now

The White Company electronic diffuser: Was £70, now £56, Thewhitecompany.com

(The White Company)

There’s £14 off this electronic diffuser, which is designed to be an interiors addition offering home fragrance. The ceramic diffuser releases scent and adds moisture to the air, once you’ve added fragrance oil (which is sold separately). Time settings allow you to choose how long to use it for, and this is a brilliant way of adding The White Company scents such as Seychelles to any space, without the flame of a candle.

Buy now

The White Company silver glass tray – set of 2: Was £35, now £28, Thewhitecompany.com

(The White Company)

This is a set of two different-sized trays for keeping trinkets, jewellery or make-up, and they currently work out as costing under £15 each. The trays are made from stainless steel-plated frames and feature glass sides and a mirrored base to help display items.

A versatile purchase, we reviewed the tray set in our best make-up organisers guide, where our reviewer described using them “for arranging perfume bottles” with there also being “space to keep jewellery and loose lipsticks too”. They praised the “classic storage solution to go with any décor.”

Buy now

The White Company winter signature candle: Was £20, now £16, Thewhitecompany.com

(The White Company)

It’s officially candle season and this saving shaves almost a fiver off the cost of The White Company’s popular winter signature offering. The single-wick candle is presented in a glass holder with minimalist branding to add sleek luxury into your living space. The spicy, warming blend contains notes including cinnamon, clove and orange, which are all evocative of Christmas.

Buy now

The White Company white jade gua sha: Was £20, now £16, Thewhitecompany.com

(The White Company)

This is a cute beauty buy – the white jade quartz gua sha is designed to be used as part of a skincare routine alongside serum and moisturiser. It should help tone and firm skin and is a hand-held tool for everyday use, whether you’re a facial aficionado or simply fancy trying this trend.

We featured The White Company’s body gua sha in our best facial massage tools guide, where our tester said: “We enjoyed how much cooling comfort the tool can bring.” They also added that the tool is “easy to grip and glide over skin” while the white jade has “a simple chic finish”.

Buy now

The White Company velvet-touch brushed cotton Oxford pillowcase – single, large square: Was £20, now £16, Thewhitecompany.com

(The White Company)

Brushed cotton is said to add warmth at bedtime, making this sale buy a tempting winter purchase. There are large square super king sizes available online, and the white finish features a classic Oxford design.

We’re big fans of The White Company bedding at IndyBest and included a silk pillowcase in our best silk pillowcase guide, as well as in a standalone review, where our writer said: “We immediately noticed its luxurious look, which added a stylish lift to our tester’s bedding.”

Buy now

The White Company bunny slippers: Was £24, now £19.20, Thewhitecompany.com

(The White Company)

These sweet kids’ slippers are available in a selection of sizes, but they’re selling out in a few so you’d better be quick. The slip-on bunnies come complete with ears and a tail for extra cuteness.

We included this pair in our best slippers for kids round-up, where our reviewer said: “not only will they keep small feet nice and toasty, the novel design makes them a great gift idea, too”.

Buy now

