If you want to get a head start on Christmas gift shopping for the kids, it pays to make the most of the Black Friday sales, as you can snap up huge discounts on toys.

Whether you’re looking for stocking fillers or big-ticket items to make them declare “This is the best Christmas ever,” you’ll be able to save a small fortune between 24-27 November, when the bumper sales event takes place.

From ride-on toys and scooters to puzzles, games and craft sets, all the biggest toy manufacturers and retailers take part. In keeping with previous years, we’re hoping for excellent deals from Very, John Lewis, Argos, The Entertainer and Amazon, when it comes to big-name brands such as Lego, Barbie, Polly Pocket, Disney and Hot Wheels.

Whether you need to buy a cuddly toy for a toddler or are looking for something to impress a hard-to-please teen, we’re here to keep you posted about all the best Black Friday toy savings to expect.

Best early Black Friday toy deals

Hot Wheels city ultimate garage playset: Was £129.99, now £69.99, Very.co.uk

(Very.co.uk)

A must for vehicle lovers, the Hot Wheels city garage has four floors of fun – and it’s reduced by £60 right now. Multiple levels, ramps, and parking spaces provide the perfect stage for kids to race cars, flip them and do loop-the-loops. It also doubles up as a place to store toy cars, with space for 50 Hot Wheel-size cars. Plus, the garage comes with two limited edition cars, which you can’t get anywhere else.

Buy now

Lego Friends holiday ski slope and cafe set: Was £74.99, now £44.99, Very.co.uk

(Very.co.uk)

Lego sets offer hours of fun for children, and you’re spoiled for choice when it comes to early Black Friday Lego deals. However, there’s an avalanche of savings on this set, which is a particularly good buy, as it consists of both a ski set and a cafe that can be played with long after the build is done.

The set comes with three mini-dolls that kids can propel down the ski slope before treating them to a hot chocolate at the ski cafe. A working ski lift and a secret cave underneath the mountain offer further opportunities for imaginary play. Reduced by £30, it’s something adults and kids can enjoy together.

Buy now

VTech shake it Bluey: Was £21.99, now £15.99, Very.co.uk

(Very.co.uk)

Interactive toys are a great way for little ones to learn without it feeling like a chore. This adorable Bluey figure will help children develop coordination and fine motor skills. In follow-me mode, Bluey will ask the child to follow a sequence. If they get it right, they can move to the next difficulty level.

Reduced by £6, it’s designed for tots aged three to six. It also features music, sounds and phrases from the hit TV show, to make any Bluey fan smile.

Buy now

Hasbro Twister game: Was £20, now £12, elc.co.uk

(Hasbro)

Dive into a world of laughter and tangled limbs for less, with 40 per cent off Twister by Hasbro. Simply spin the wheel and transform any gathering into a laughter-filled adventure. Watch as players contort and twist, testing their flexibility and agility. Once a player topples over, or their knee or elbow hits the mat, they’re out. The last player standing wins.

Suitable for adults and kids aged six and above, it’s a great way to liven up everyone after the post-Christmas lunch slump. Over time, it works out at excellent value per play.

Buy now

When is Black Friday 2023 in the UK?

Black Friday takes place on the fourth Friday of November, which is the day after the US holiday Thanksgiving. Last year, the savings extravaganza kicked off on 25 November. In 2023, the bargain-tastic event will officially start on 24 November, running until 27 November (Cyber Monday).

When will the best Black Friday deals drop?

If you’re impatient to snap up some seriously good toy deals, the good news is you can start shopping (and saving) straightaway, as Black Friday price cuts are already dropping now. We’ll update this guide regularly, as we spot more great offers landing.

It’s also a good idea to sign up to receive newsletters from your favourite brands and start following them on social media, to make sure you’re made aware of any early offers or lightning deals. The best Black Friday toy deals will run until Cyber Monday.

What were the best Black Friday toy deals last year?

In 2022, we noticed sizeable discounts on toys and games, from stocking-fillers to main gifts with wow factor.

In terms of investment buys, there was a whopping £150 off the Barbie Dreamhouse, (£199.99, Very.co.uk).

There were some great savings to be had on Peppa Pig merch, too, such as a third off the ferris wheel set (£12.99, Very.co.uk).

You could also make the most of savings on cuddly toys, with up to 30 per cent off Squishmallows (£21.99, Boots.com).

Best Black Friday toy and game deals to expect in 2023

We’re anticipating similar deals on toys and games in this year’s sale. Keep your eyes peeled for reductions on Lego, Barbie, Polly Pocket, Hasbro, Hot Wheels and more. Lego deals often range from 20-50 per cent off the regular price.

The Barbie Dreamhouse is already reduced by £150 (£199.99, Very.co.uk), perfect if you’re looking to impress a fan of the dolls or the 2023 movie. Meanwhile, Hasbro games such as Twister and Kerplunk could be reduced by half, too.

