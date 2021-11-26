Black Friday is finally here, and if you’re after a new TV, you’re in luck as the annual event is synonymous with heavily discounted televisions. While the sight of shoppers brawling over a cheap Sony Bravia is thankfully a thing of the past, the very best Black Friday TV deals are still highly sought-after online.

We’re finding the best and biggest savings from many top retailers, including Amazon, AO, Currys and Studio. As the biggest shopping weekend of the year unfolds, we should see retailers heavily discounting some of their bestselling TVs by hundreds of pounds, and we’re continually updating this to ensure you don’t miss out.

Here at IndyBest, we’ve been reporting on Black Friday deals for years and (if you don’t mind us saying) we’ve become really good at filtering out the garbage to bring you the deals that are actually worth paying attention to. To help keep things tidy, we have separate guides to Black Friday deals on technology and beauty products, as well as toys, home appliances and clothing.

On this page we’re collecting the best Black Friday deals on TVs, and there’s a complete list of our guides at the end of this article.

Now that the big day has arrived, we’ll be here to bring you shopping advice and expert guidance on navigating the retail mayhem, all from the relative safety of your sofa. Our experts are busy rounding up the best Black Friday deals as they happen, so you can be sure you’re getting the best prices we can find.

Best 24in to 32in Black Friday TV deals

Samsung QE43QN90AATXXU 43in smart 4K ultra HD HDR neo QLED TV: Was £1,299, now £949, Currys.co.uk

(Samsung)

This Samsung set is special for a few reasons: it launched in 2021 so it’s still very new; it’s relatively petite for a QLED TV and so it’s ideal for smaller rooms; and it uses the brand’s latest “neo QLED” pixel technology for improved contrast and image quality over previous QLED panels. It might be the best 43in television you can buy, and right now there’s a generous £300 discount at Currys.

Buy now

Toshiba 24WD3C63DB 24in HD smart TV with DVD player: Was £199, now £165, Amazon.co.uk

(Toshiba)

This budget-friendly Toshiba makes an ideal second TV for a bedroom or kitchen. The 720p resolution isn’t as sharp as you’ll find on a more expensive set, which is to be expected, but this 24in display has quality where it matters. The built in DVD player negates the need for fiddling around with extra hardware too.

Buy now

Samsung QE32LS03TCUXXU ‘the frame’ 32in QLED smart TV: Was £599, now £359, Amazon.co.uk

(Samsung)

Exclusive to Samsung, the frame is designed to blend into the background when not in use and looks at its absolute best when mounted flush to a wall, preferably with some clever wire-disguising. It uses light sensors to detect ambient conditions and gently adjusts the brightness and temperature of the artwork displayed on screen to create the impression of a painting. Per pixel QLED lighting means the screen can be completely black in a dark room, enhancing the illusion when the TV is off and creating impressive, immersive contrast when used for watching TV and movies.

Buy now

43in to 48in Black Friday TV deals

Toshiba 43UL2163DBC 43in 4K ultra HD, HDR, freeview play, smart TV: Was £379, now £279, Very.co.uk

(Very)

This 43in 4K Toshiba set has dropped in price by £100, and comes with a set of premium features such as smart upscaling to make older, standard-definition content appear sharper. For a limited time Very is also offering £15 off the Sanus wall mount bracket when bought with this TV. This is a very popular deal, so expect to wait until late December or early January for delivery.

Buy now

Philips 43PUS8536 43in smart ambilight 4K ultra HD android TV: Was £649, now £519, Ao.com

(Philips)

There’s £130 off this 43in Philips TV with built-in ambilight, a cinematic effect that uses a set of embedded lights to create an immersive show surrounding the TV during movies and while playing games. Google Assistant is baked into the user interface too, allowing you to use this 4K TV as the centre of your smart-home system.

Buy now

Samsung 2021 43 inch AU7100 UHD 4K HDR smart TV: Was £499, now £359, Very.co.uk

(Samsung)

This entry-level Samsung TV comes equipped with the brand’s 4K upscaling technology and is powered by its “crystal” processor. The HDR10+ means that you should get bright and vivid colours – a great bonus for the small price tag – plus you can get your fix of Netflix, iPlayer and live TV all from the same hub. Buy before 16 November and you can also get a £100 discount on the Samsung A430 soundbar (£229, Very.co.uk) at checkout.

Buy now

LG OLED C1 48in 4K HDMI 2.1 smart TV with Dolby vision IQ: Was £1,299, now £999, Box.co.uk

(Very)

The LG OLED48C16LA is relatively compact for an OLED TV at “just” 48in. However, thanks to the use of top-end OLED panel technology and Dolby Atmos tuned speakers, it still delivers a rich and cinematic viewing experience. It’d be the ideal choice for anyone with a small flat or who doesn’t want the TV to dominate the living space like some other OLED behemoths in this list. Right now at Box there’s a £300 discount.

Buy now

49in to 54in Black Friday TV deals

Samsung QE50Q6AAUXXU 50in smart 4K TV: Was £849, now £599, Currys.co.uk

(Samsung)

Currys has £250 off this 50in Samsung TV for Black Friday. The QE50 uses the brand’s own QLED display technology and has support for all of the top 4K video standards, including HDR10+ and HLG. There’s also access to all of your favourite TV streaming services, including Netflix, Amazon and Apple, plus support for voice control with Alexa, Google Assistant and Samsung’s own Bixby system. We think this is a great option for those who want a fully-fledged 4K smart TV, but without a screen so big it takes over the living room.

Buy now

Hisense 50A7GQTUK 50in smart 4K TV: Was £699, now £448, Currys.co.uk

(Hisense)

Here’s a £251 saving on a 50in smart TV from Hisense. The display is compatible with the best 4K standards, including Dolby Vision and HDR10, and it features apps for all of your favourite streaming services such as Netflix and Prime Video. Other stand-out features include Dolby Atmos sound, and support for both Alexa and Google Assistant, which can be used to play content and even control your smart home devices with voice commands.

Buy now

55in to 58in Black Friday TV deals

Philips 55OLED706/12 55in smart 4K ultra HD HDR OLED TV with Google Assistant: Was £1,399, now £979, Currys.co.uk

(Philips)

This 55in screen from Philips features the brand’s cinematic ambilight technology, which uses coloured lights embedded in the frame of the TV to create immersive effects when watching movies or playing games. This Philips TV also has Google Assistant built in, making searching for something to watch, or setting reminders, easier with just the sound of your voice. The OLED display is the best screen tech you can currently buy, and for less than £1,000 it’s an eye-catching offer - saving you £400 in the process.

Buy now

Samsung QE55Q70AATXXU 55in QLED 4K smart airslim TV: Was £1,199, now £849, Studio.co.uk

(Samsung)

This 55in 4K QLED TV from Samsung is one of the best-spec mid-range TVs around. The TV runs on a quantum 4K processor, so it’s great for gaming, albeit a little slower than the flagship Samsung Q90T telly in 2020. It also comes with six built-in speakers, meaning you should get some neat pseudo surround sound effects without the need for a soundbar. You can save £200 on this model right now.

Buy now

Toshiba 58UK3163DB 58in smart 4K ultra HD TV: Was £529, now £449, Ao.com

(Toshiba)

Festooned with built-in streaming apps and catch-up services, this 58in smart TV from Toshiba puts a world of entertainment at your media-hungry fingertips. It features a 4K ultra high-definition LED screen with HDR for more vivid colours and a wider contrast between dark and light areas. And in-built Alexa lets you change channels and summon your favourite shows with your voice.

Buy now

Samsung Q60A QLED 55in smart 4K TV: Was £999, now £599, Very.co.uk

(Samsung)

Here’s a big £400 saving on a 55in Samsung 4K TV with a QLED display and HDR10+ capabilities. Launched earlier in 2021, this television has three HDMI ports for hooking up all of your entertainment devices, plus Wi-Fi for streaming online content and downloading apps. The Tizen operating system is compatible with Alexa, Google Assistant and Samsung’s own Bixby voice control platform.

Buy now

65in Black Friday TV deals

LG OLED65C14LB 65in smart 4K ultra HD TV: Was £2,499, now £1,699, Ao.com

(Ao.com)

This 4K TV offers OLED technology, which uses a clever processor to light up individual pixels and provide a vibrant, lifelike image that captures incredible amounts of detail. In our review of the best 4K TVs on the market currently, we praised the LG user interface and found it one of the easiest to use and navigate. This is a good saving on a truly cinema-style TV – there’s £800 off as well as a free LG speaker when you use the code “BFPL7” at checkout.

Buy now

Panasonic TX65JX800B 65in 4K ultra HD HDR smart LED TV: Was £1,199, now £699, Amazon.co.uk

(Panasonic)

This mid-range 65in Panasonic TV has had a massive 42 per cent reduction, saving you £500. It’s a 4K HDR10+ TV with local dimming technology for improved contrast, plus Dolby vision and Dolby atmos signal processing, so you know the sound quality and picture are going to be top notch. Better yet, it works with Alexa and the Google Assistant, and comes with Freeview Play built-in, letting you control on-demand entertainment with just your voice.

Buy now

Samsung UE65TU8300KXXU 65in, curved crystal 4K HDR, smart TV: Was £649, now £549, Very.co.uk

(Samsung)

Curved TVs aren’t a design fad. They increase the field of view on very large screens and make for a more immersive experience, no matter where in the room you’re sitting. There’s currently £100 off this Samsung LED set. It has a 4K display and offers smart technology, so you’ll be able to stream all your favourites in high quality using the brand’s streamlined user interface.. Looking for something a little smaller? Very is also discounting the 55in version of this curved Samsung TV (was £699, now £479, Very.co.uk)

Buy now

Sony Bravia XR OLED XR65A80J 65in OLED 4K ultra HD HDR Google TV: Was £2,699, now £1,799, Box.co.uk

(Sony)

There’s an impressive £900 off this 65in Sony Bravia. The 4K OLED screen is less than a year old and is powered by Google’s smart TV tech, and uses Sony’s clever acoustic technology to create sounds from behind the display that react to what’s happening on screen. This is a cutting edge TV at a head-turning discount.

Buy now

Samsung the frame 65in QLED TV: Was £1,999, now £1,199, Studio.co.uk

(Samsung)

Samsung’s ominously titled QLED TV, “the frame” disguises itself as a framed piece of art while not in use. Clever ambient light sensors detect the light levels in the room and adjusts the warmth and brightness of the display to appear natural. Switch it on and it becomes a stunning, sharp and vivid display, feature-packed with smart voice assistant support and dynamic contrast. With £800 off, this is the cheapest we’ve seen the 2020, 65in model go for.

Buy now

Sony Bravia KE65A8/P 65in OLED TV: Was £2,399, now £1,699, Amazon.co.uk

(Sony)

The Bravia range from Sony is well respected for its premium design and quality. In fact, we’ve named the Bravia product as the “best for audio” in our round up of the best 4K televisions on the market at the moment. This TV features Sony’s X1 Ultimate processor powering the device’s 4K HDR image –meaning there’s dedicated hardware ensuring the best possible picture is delivered. Sony’s clever acoustic surface audio design means that the sound is coming straight from the screen too – invisible vibrations make sure that there’s an exemplary match between what you hear and what you see on-screen.

Buy now

Samsung UE70AU8000 70in smart 4K ultra HD TV: Was £799, now £699, Ao.com

(Samsung)

This absolute unit of a 4K TV currently has £100 off at AO, making it the cheapest supersized set we’ve seen this Black Friday. LED is a step below Samsung’s leading QLED tech, but you simply won’t find a 70in QLED screen anywhere near this price. Picture quality is excellent and fast response times make the UE70AU8000 idea for gaming. Samsung’s intuitive user interface makes navigating its menus a breeze, too.

Buy now

75in Black Friday TV deals

LG miniLED QNED99 75in real 8K quantum nanocell smart TV, Was £5,999, now £3,999, Box.co.uk

(LG)

This Black Friday you can save 2,000 clams on an astonishingly high-resolution 75in 8K TV from Box. The LG QNED99 uses the brand’s next-generation quantum nanocell panel technology, which allows for super-fine control over the brightness of individual pixels and enables unbeatable contrast and definition compared to standard OLED and QLED sets. Double the resolution of 4K, this incredibly sharp 8K display is future-proofed and will last you years.

Buy now

Samsung 2021 75in Q60A QLED 4K quantum HDR smart TV: Was £1,599, now £1,099, Very.co.uk

(Samsung)

This is a great Black Friday deal on a large, entry-level Samsung quantum LED set. The Q60A is the updated version of last year’s Q60T and is a wallet-friendly alternative to the more advanced and expensive Q70A set, offering excellent contrast ratio and colour reproduction, as well low input lag for gaming. It’s proving so popular in Very’s Black Friday sale, in fact, that you’ll have to wait until early December for more stock to arrive.

Buy now

Samsung UE75AU9000 75in UHD crystal view smart TV: Was £1,599, now £999, Studio.co.uk

(Samsung)

There’s a generous £500 taken off the price of this 75in 4K smart TV from Samsung. This is a top-rated set launched in 2021, with crystal clear image quality, HDR compatibility for deeper blacks and brighter whites, support for multiple voice assistants and AI-optimised sound.

Buy now

Sony Bravia KD75X85JU 75in Smart 4K Ultra HD TV: Was £1,749, now £1,349, Currys.co.uk

(Sony)

This deal sees a £400 saving on a huge, 75in Sony Bravia TV with Dolby Vision, Freeview HD and voice control via the Google Assistant. The TV has a 4K resolution and is powered by Sony’s own X1 processor which promises vibrant colours and improved clarity. The Google TV operating system gives access to Netflix, Disney+, Apple TV and other popular streaming services.

Buy now

What is Cyber Monday?

In retail, Cyber Monday is the name given to the Monday after Thanksgiving Day in the United States. The name was coined in 2005 when online stores noticed a huge increase in sales following the Black Friday shopping event. This year, it falls on Monday 29 November.

Traditionally, Black Friday described a physical retail event while Cyber Monday focused on online deals, though the two have now merged into a single, four-day shopping spree. In 2020, Cyber Monday was the largest online shopping day in US history, generating $10.7bn (£7.7bn) in sales.

What were the best Cyber Monday TV deals last year?

Cyber Monday ushered in even more TV deals, rounding off a weekend of discounts that included Sony, Panasonic, Philips, LG and Samsung sets.

(Sony)

Some of the best deals were to be found on the very largest TVs. The 65in Sony bravia KD65A85BU had a giant £600 off at Currys (£1,899, Ao.com), while the identically sized Toshiba 65UL2063DB (£479, Ao.com) fell in price by £120 to £429. That’s a lot of television for your money.

Smaller TVs weren’t left out either. The 32in JVC LT-32C600 (£194.97, Currys.co.uk) is a neat little set that doesn’t compromise on image quality. The TV enjoyed a modest £50 discount on Cyber Monday.

(Samsung)

For a TV that blends into the background when you’re not watching it, consider the model that Samsung has dramatically named “the frame”. The 2021 model (£1,099, Johnlewis.com) is now the only one you’ll find for sale, but Cyber Monday saw the set fall in price from £1,199 to £699 at Very.

