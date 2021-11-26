Black Friday – the biggest shopping event of the year – is now here, with prices slashed across tech, home appliances, TVs, laptops, fashion and much more. As always, plenty of major retailers are taking part, from John Lewis & Partners and Amazon to Very.

This year, Boots was the first major retailer to kick off its Black Friday event – from 1 November. In all, Black Friday at Boots will see more than 14,000 products have their prices cut, across more categories than ever before. And of course, some of favourite other retailers soon followed suit too, including Currys, Dyson and Argos.

Some of the best electrical and beauty discounts during Black Friday will be at Boots. In 2020, there was up to 65 per cent off toothbrushes, make-up, beauty tools, skincare and more, as well as reductions on big-ticket brands including Fenty Beauty, Oral-B, No7 and Benefit.

Here, we’re bringing you the best deals which we will be updating throughout the Black Friday weekend, as well as detailing everything else you need to know about the giant shopping event.

Kiehl’s ultra facial cream: Was £48, now £38.40, Boots.com

Combining glycerin, water and squalane with olive, apricot and avocado oils, this is a super-hydrating cream and a long-standing favourite in bathroom cabinets across the country. It even snagged a place on our round-up of the best night creams, with our tester recommending it for “day or night, on even the most sensitive skin, and we like to ladle it on at night for its soothing, nourishing effect”. Now with 20 per cent off in the Boots Black Friday sale, it’s time to stock up and get your glow on.

BareMinerals original loose mineral foundation: Was £29, £23.20, Boots.com

Save 20 per cent on the brand’s bestselling original foundation – a loose mineral powder that counts Hailey Bieber and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley among its fans. Containing just five vegan-friendly mineral ingredients, you can adapt the coverage to your needs while maintaining that no-make-up feel.

No7 perfect party collection bundle: Was £210.25, now £80, Boots.co.uk

Get prepped for party season with this 15-piece product bundle which is reduced by more than £130. The full-size products span across makeup and skincare must-haves, including the full 360 mascara (£14.95, Boots.com), airbrush away primer (£16.95, Boots.com), trio eyeshadow palette in sunset (£9.95, Boots.com) and radiance+ vitamin C daily brightening moisturiser (£14.95, Boots.com). At such an incredible price, this is well worth snapping up while it’s still in stock.

Fitbit sense lunar white: Was £279.99, now £199.99, Boots.com

Save £80 on this Fitbit sense lunar white, complete with high and low heart rate notifications, personalised health and guidance, EDA scan that detects electrodermal activity to stress and an impressive battery life that lasts 6+ days. In our full review our tester raved about the health device saying: “the Fitbit Sense offers such in-depth monitoring and advanced personal support that it’s worth the extra money”.

Kiehl’s midnight recovery concentrate: Was £41, now £32.80, Boots.com

Kiehl’s is a firm favourite for skincare fanatics, with this serum being one of the true treasures of the brand. The product claims to work by enhancing your skin’s natural night-time recovery process so you can wake up looking restored and rested by morning. With a soothing formula like lavender essential oil, primrose oil and, of course, Kiehl’s signature ingredient squalane, your skin will thank you for its all-natural ingredients. So if you are staying up late scrolling through Black Friday discounts – this is the deal for you.

Pixi brighter days ahead!: Was £68, now £34, Boots.com

Pixi, with its cute packaging, gorgeous-smelling products and high-quality ingredients, has long been a staple in the beauty world. This brighter days ahead set includes a vitamin C tonic, vitamin C wake up mist, vitamin C sheet masks, and vitamin C lotion. We know Pixi has got it down to a T when it comes to getting that glow on, so it’s no wonder that we featured its glow tonic in our round-up of the best exfoliating toners with our reviewer saying it left skin “brighter, nourished and, yes, glowing.”

Oral-B pro 3 3000 black electric crossaction ultrathin toothbrush: Was £90, now £40, Boots.com

Save a whopping £50 on this electric toothbrush from the pros at Oral-B. If the money you’ll save isn’t enough to convince you, it also has a number of impressive features, including pressure control that visibly alerts you if you brush too hard, three brushing modes – daily clean, whitening and sensitive – and a battery that lasts more than two weeks with just one charge.

CeraVe moisturising cream, 454g: Was £16, now £12, Boots.com

Since it arrived on UK shores, CeraVe has earned itself cult status among skincare fans, and now you can save 25 per cent on its moisturising cream. Featuring in our round-up of the best CeraVe products, our reviewer said: “This is your classic body cream, rich and thick but doesn’t look or feel greasy. It’s fragrance-free, like all of CeraVe’s products, so does lack a little in luxury, but makes up for it with its fast-acting formula to improve areas of dry skin, especially on legs post-shaving, elbows and knees.” Our reviewer was also happy to report it worked a treat on patches of eczema, too.

Philips lumea prestige IPL hair removal device BRI1949/00: Was £449, now £299, Boots.com

If you’re looking to target unwanted body and face hair but you’re tired of shaving, this Philips IPL machine could be up your street. It’s certainly an investment purchase, but the current £150 price reduction makes a big difference. The device has a curved design created for effective use, and includes separate attachments to cover different body areas including the underarm and bikini line. A similar Philips model featured in our best IPL and hair removers review, where our tester said: “you simply glide the device over the skin you want to treat, smoothly and quickly.” Sounds good to us.

Estée Lauder treat yourself gift set: Was £90, now £45, Boots.com

The concept of “treating yourself” is epitomised in this gorgeous gift set from Estée Lauder, which now has 50 per cent off. Containing six skincare essentials, you have everything you need to repair and protect after a draining party season. Including the bestselling advanced night repair serum, revitalizing supreme+ creme, new advanced night repair eye concentrate matrix, lip repair potion and more, it’s all topped off with a deluxe travel bag that is perfect for trips away.

Harry Potter Hogwarts castle collection: Was £42, now £21, Boots.com

Calling all Potter-heads – this one’s for you! This set contains all you could possibly need for a bit of magical TLC. Inside the Hogwarts castle tin there’s a golden snitch bath fizzer and glow palette, a Harry Potter blender cosmetic brush, Ron Weasley fan cosmetic brush, a Hogwarts candle, velvet eye mask and scrunchie. Start the movie marathon now.

Fenty Beauty limited edition gloss & gleam star gift: Was £84, now £37, Boots.com

It’s really rare that you see a beauty set with all full-size items, but this gorgeous Fenty set has everything you could possibly need for your Christmas glam look. Inside there’s a freestyle highlighter duo (was £28, now £22.40, Boots.com), full frontal mascara (£21, Boots.com), flypencil longwear pencil eyeliner (was £18, now £15.30 Harveynichols.com), gloss bomb universal lip luminizer (was £17, now £13.60, Boots.com). At such a good price, you’ll have to snap it up while you can.

Gucci bamboo for her eau de parfum, 30ml: Was £52, now £30, Boots.com

If you’re looking to upgrade your fragrance collection, consider this bottle of Gucci’s popular bamboo scent, which has been reduced by £22. Described as a “woody/floral” fragrance, it mixes fresh notes of orange blossom with the warmth of sandalwood, vanilla and amber, to create a scent that you can wear through all seasons. It would also make a great addition to your vanity table, with an art deco-style glass bottle and curved silver cap.

Bobbi Brown glam packed must-haves star gift set: Was £82, now £35, Boots.com

We love Bobbi Brown here at IndyBest, with the brand featuring in many of our beauty round-ups. This good-value set is a great way to try products without spending lots of money. It includes a mini version of the vitamin-enriched face base, and three full-sized products too, featuring a pot of rouge for lips and cheeks in powder pink, the smokey eye mascara as well as a long-wear cream shadow stick in golden bronze. The shadow stick won itself a place in our round-up of the best eyeshadow sticks for quick and effortless make-up, and the mascara was the “best for staying in place all day” in our review of the best mascaras.

Waterpik cordless plus water flosser wp-450uk: Was £55, now £29.99, Boots.com

Water flossers are becoming more and more popular due to their ability to blast away plaque and debris between teeth and under the gums, reaching every nook and cranny, as opposed to floss which, lets face it, can be a little grim. This handy cordless version has two different pressures – one for deep cleaning and one for sensitive teeth – as well as a tongue cleaner to leave your mouth feeling fresh.

Paco Rabanne 1 million for men eau de toilette 100ml: Was £70, now £45, Boots.com

Described as a “spicy leather” fragrance, it has been a staple scent for many years and is one of Paco Rabanne’s most popular. This eau de toilette is bursting with confidence; even the bottle oozes style. Now reduced to £45, this would make a great present for the debonair man in your life.

Dior addict lip glow: Was £29.50, now £26.55, Boots.com

Dior lip products have been having a moment on TikTok, with Dior’s lip oil going viral in the last few months. This lip glow, infused with cherry oil and shea butter, promises a hydrated and glossy pout. The uses of this product are two-fold; it can be worn on its own for a sheer look, or can also be used under lipstick as a primer.

YSL mascara volume effect faux cils the curler: Was £28, now £18, Boots.com

Give your lashes a boost in time for party season with this luxurious YSL mascara that has a saving of £10. Available in black and brown, it features a unique curved wand that’s designed to give your lashes a curled look with added length and definition, while the formula is also enriched with walnut leaf extract, coconut oil and Jojoba oil.

Revlon one-step hair dryer and volumiser: Was £69.99, now £46.66, Boots.com

The TikTok-famous hair tool, which is essentially a hairbrush and hairdryer in one, has been reduced by £23.33 in Boots’s Black Friday sale. In our review of the Revlon volumiser brush, our tester said the heat and styling were both spot on, adding that it helped to “dry, detangle and style” their locks. Styling hair with ease, they said it is a “worthy investment” that gives you a “salon-worthy blow-dry at an affordable price”.

BaByliss smooth and wave secret: Was £130, now £52, Boots.com

Sick of waves that fall out the minute you leave the house? Want super smooth, frizz-free waves? Don’t worry, BaByliss has got you covered this Black Friday. What’s even better is that you barely have to do anything; the hair is automatically drawn into the ceramic chamber, where it is gently heated and styled. The styling tool comes with two modes, wave and smooth, so you can switch it up easily!

Buy now

YSL touche éclat illuminating pen: Was £27, now £17, Boots.com

This pen has a beautiful sheer finish and gives you that “lit from within” look – the brand says it’s like “eight hours of sleep in just one click”. This signature YSL product is now only £27, so stock up while you can.

Lovehoney ignite 20 function mini wand vibrator: Was £29.99, now £19.99, Boots.com

If you’re toy-curious, Boots’ Black Friday sale is a great opportunity to test the waters with this Lovehoney mini vibrator that’s been reduced by £10. Designed with three different vibration speeds and 17 different patterns, it comes with a lock function, which makes it ideal for travel, as well as a discreet storage bag. It’s also 100 per cent waterproof and can be charged via USB.

YSL black opium eau de parfum: Was £80, now £64, Boots.com

The perfect perfume to kick off party season or spoil someone special come Christmas Day, you can now snap this up with a 20 per cent reduction. The coffee note in this adds a caffeine buzz to the dreamy escapism of YSL’s original opium scent, with voluptuous notes of orange blossom and soft musks.

Remington the works hair clipper gift pack: Was £49.99, now £19.99, Boots.com

Whether you’ve taken to DIY hairdressing or need a new tool to ensure your beard is always looking its best, consider this clipper gift pack, which is now an incredible 60% off. The set includes everything you need to maintain your appearance, including a hair clipper, battery operated precision trimmer with stubble comb and battery operated rotary nose and ear trimmer. It also has two adjustable combs with 18 length settings and can run for 45 minutes when used cordlessly.

Ted Baker bath & body collection gift set: Was £50, now £25, Boots.com

This gorgeous gift set from the much-loved British fashion label contains a whole host of heavenly scented bath and beauty treats, so snap it up now and you can soak away the stresses of the upcoming festive season. It’s bursting with no fewer than 10 beauty goodies, including elf-sized miniatures of its bubble bath, hand cream and body wash, as well as some hydrating sheet masks. You also get a cute pink headband, so you can pop on a face pack without your hair getting messy. Plus, it’s all housed in a snazzy wash bag you can keep and reuse.

Oral B iO8 electric toothbrush, violet ametrine with limited edition travel case: Was £450, now £150, Boots.com

A leading brand in dental care, Oral-B does toothbrushes very well, and this iO8 model sounds like an impressive, high-spec option for those who are serious about their gnashers. The toothbrush uses artificial intelligence that helps guide you to any areas you may be missing while brushing, to give you that professional clean feeling. If that's not enough, it has a unique round brush head that delivers gentle micro-vibrations which makes for healthier gums, according to Oral-B. Right now, Boots is offering a range of Oral-B brushes for better than half price, so even if you can’t justify the £150 price tag here, the genius X is down to just £90 (was £300, Boots.com).

What is Cyber Monday?

The Monday following Black Friday has come to be known as Cyber Monday and is the last day of the sales. It’s named as such because historically, pre-Christmas online sales peaked on this day.

Now, the day is a sales event in its own right, with retailers continuing to slash prices throughout the Monday. So it’s the perfect opportunity to bag a bargain if you missed out on anything over the weekend. It’s also the last mass sale event until January.

