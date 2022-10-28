Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyBest email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Black Friday is just around the corner and to help you bag the best bargains, we’ll be bringing you the biggest deals throughout the shopping period.

Originally hailing from the US as one day of discounts following Thanksgiving, it’s now a global phenonmen, and the biggest shopping event of the year.

It now spans a full weekend, or in some retailers cases weeks, and every year stores begin slashing prices on everything from TVs and laptops to gaming, tech and mattresses earlier and earlier.

Household names such as Apple, Dyson, Shark, KitchenAid, LG, Nintendo and Asos are often the biggest contenders. But last year we also spotted savings from Gymshark, Lululemon, Pandora, Hotel Chocolat, Ugg, Philips and Dr Martens too.

But unsurprisingly, beauty is a huge category for Black Friday, and high street retailer Boots is one of the best places to shop for deals. Ahead is all the details you need to know about what to expect this year and how to be first in line to fill up your basket.

Read more:

When is Black Friday 2022 in the UK?

This year, Black Friday takes place on 25 November and runs through to the following Monday. However in a bid to attract customers, many retailers launch deals weeks before so keep your eyes peeled on IndyBest as we’ll be reporting on the early-bird sales.

It’s the biggest sale period in brands and retailer’s calendars and products such as beauty tools, make-up brushes, skincare and haircare see huge reductions. Given its proximity to Christmas, it’s a timely opportunity to get organised and tick off your shopping list for loved ones.

When is Cyber Monday 2022?

Cyber Monday happens every year on 28 November. It’s the name given to the Monday following Black Friday and is the last day of sale.

It’s your final oppoprtunity before 26 December to bag some bargains and in previous years we’ve seen prices drop even further than on Black Friday itseld, so make sure you’ve set a reminder if there’s products you’re keen to get hold of for cheaper.

When will Boots’ Black Friday sale start?

In keeping with tradition, Boot’s Black Friday will launch on 25 November, however the retailer has yet to confirm when its early-bird deals may start dropping.

Like many of its competitors, such as Amazon and John Lewis, this could happen earlier in November, so make sure to bookmark this page to stay in the know.

What were the best Boots Black Friday deals from last year?

In 2021, Boots offered an impressive slew of savings, across electric toothbrushes, styling hair tools, fragrance, electrical and Christmas gift sets.

Some notable deals included the Philips lumea prestige IPL hair removal device BRI1949/00 (£369.99, Boots.com) which was reduced from £449 to £229. It’s an IndyBest approved brand, with similar models appearing in our guide to the best laser and IPL machines to use at home. Bigger electrical items such as this are often heavily reduced in Boots’ Black Friday sale so if you have your eye on an IPL machine, hang on til late November.

(Boots)

Meanwhile, Kiehl’s ultra facial cream (£42.50, Boots.com) was discounted by £10, coming down from £48 to £38.40. Great for oily skin, it’s hydrating formula is lightweight, fast absorbing and rich in squalane and vitamin a to leave your complexion feeling soft and smooth.

Oral B is often discounted by hundreds of pounds. Last year for example, its O8 electric toothbrush, violet ametrine with limited edition travel case (£450, Boots.com) was slashed in price from £450 to £150. It comes with an interactive display which sends reminders when the head needs changing, and has six smart modes to meet every need; daily clean, sensitive, gum care, intense clean, whitening and super sensitive.

(Boots)

Meanwhile, Revlon’s one-step hair dryer and volumiser (£69.99, Boots.com) – which was a viral sensation on TikTok last year – was reduced from £69.99 to £46.66. Lauded for being much more affordable than many hot brushes on the market, it earned a spot in our guide to the best hot brushes earlier this year. Our reviewer described it as “a brilliant budget buy” and “very easy to get to grips with”.

What deals can we expect from Boots in this year’s sale?

Electric toothbrushes, shavers, perfume and hair tools at Boots are often reduced by hundreds of pounds, so we’re expecting to see simlar items in the sale for 2022.

Gift sets from the likes of Benefit, Origins and Estee Lauder also see big savings, and are perfect for ticking off your Cristmas shopping list.

Are there any Boots deals available now?

While we’re still waiting for the highstreet giant to launch it’s Black Friday steals, it has recently unveiled its star gifts in time for Christmas 2022. And there’s already some impressive deals to snap up...

First up is this Too Faced greatest hits makeup star gift set (was £102, now £35, Boots.com).

(Boots)

It features Too Faced’s bestselling mascara, better than sex, which we reviewed in our guide to the best mascaras. Our tester loved the false-lash effect it gave and the hourglass-shaped brush which delivered an even coverage. They also added, “just one coat magnifies, but work through a few times for a fuller, bolder finish with a curl that last.”

There’s also a coveted Fenty Beauty bomb posse mega mix and match eyeshadow palette (was £39, now £19.50, Boots.com).

(Boots)

Featuring 12 shades that promise to be longwearing and crease-resistant, there’s a mix of matte, shimmer and metallic finishes to play with. Perfect for everyday and special occasions, it’s such a good deal, we might just keep this for ourselves.

Many of Boots’ perfumes are currently on sale too, and what better occasion than Christmas to top up on your own or someone special’s favourite scent?

(Boots)

The YSL black opium eau de parfum extreme 50ml (was £88, now £44, Boots.com) is a heady blend of pear accord, mandarin essence, vanilla, tonka bean and patchouli. It’s not just us who has it on our Christmas list, there’s over 2,000 reviews from Boots shoppers who have given it a near five-star rating, many of whom praise its long-lasting scent. And at half price you really can’t go wrong.

And finally, exclusive to Boots, Beauty Works speed styler giftset (was £128, now £58, Boots.com ) is also reduced by a huge £62.

(Boots)

It contains a speed styler hot brush, chrome effect vegan hair brush, a silk effect turban, scrunchie trio and a heat-resistant mat. With everything you need to perfect a super sleek do, you won’t want to miss out.

Voucher codes

For the latest home appliance discounts, and more offers, try the links below:

Stay clued up on Black Friday 202 with our guide on what to expect from John Lewis this year