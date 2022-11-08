Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Black Friday is just around the corner, but one beauty retailer couldn’t wait until the big day to start its sale – Boots has kicked off its event already.

Yes, for the entire month of November, the stalwart is offering competitive discounts and deals on big-name brands, including Fenty, Dr.Jart+, Estée Lauder and No7.

Of course, Boots is not the only retailer that will host an epic Black Friday sale, the likes of Amazon, Currys, and John Lewis & Partners will slash their prices across everything from TVs, laptops, and gaming to home appliances, tech, and mattresses.

But, unsurprisingly, beauty is also a huge category during the shopping bonanza, and Boots really is one of the best places to shop for deals. Luckily, as your personal shoppers, we’re on hand to share all the latest discounts as they drop.

The retailer is calling this year’s event its biggest sale ever, so scroll on for all of the best deals you can currently shop, as well as answers to your burning questions.

Best Boots Black Friday deals in 2022

Iconic London lasting impressions gift set: Was £121, now £59, Boots.com

(Boots)

Owing to Black Friday’s proximity to Christmas, the shopping bonanza offers the perfect time to get your gifting sorted. This set from Iconic London includes all of the beauty essentials for a glowy make-up look, including the brand’s highlighter and setting spray, as well as eyeshadow and mascara. All the favourites come neatly packaged inside a make-up bag. A great present for yourself or another beauty-lover, especially while it’s more than half price.

Buy now

Estée Lauder Stella six-piece skincare gift set: Was £78, now £39, Boots.com

(Boots)

Skincare favourite Estée Lauder is known for its powerful products that produce excellent results. With six hero products, this set includes everything you need to achieve a glowy complexion during the festive party season. One of the biggest highlights is the travel-sized version of the hugely popular advanced night repair serum, which was praised by our writer for leaving their skin “soft and silky smooth, comfortably hydrated and cool”.

Buy now

Maybelline lash sensational sky high mascara: Was £11.99, now £7.99, Boots.com

(Boots)

Propelled to fame thanks to TikTok, Maybelline’s popular product featured in our review of the best mascaras, with our writer noting the “long, thin and flexible brush head combines a formula of bamboo extract and fibres that builds volume and length with each stroke, but also separates lashes for a fanned-out look”. They added that the formula of the lash sensational sky high mascara “outshines the rest”.

Buy now

Pixi skintreats glow starter kit: Was £54, now £27, Boots.com

(Boots)

While the phrase “cult classic” gets thrown around a lot in the beauty world, there’s no denying Pixi glow tonic has reached that status. Praised in our review for “skin balancing and softening” abilities, it works to tighten and brighten the skin, making it a great product to have in your skincare bounty. The gift set also includes Pixi’s popular peel and polish, which loosens and exfoliates dead skin cells to reveal a brighter complexion. Both products will work in tandem with one another to make sure you’re looking your best self ahead of Christmas.

Buy now

Garnier micellar water: Was £5.99, now £2.99, Boots.com

(Boots)

This cleansing water currently comes with a sizeable discount, which is particularly impressive, considering it was named the best budget buy in our review of the best micellar waters. Our tester said “one cotton pad worth of product can lift a full face of make-up without the need for scrubbing your skin raw”. They added that it’s been one of their beauty staples for years, simultaneously removing make-up and soothing skin. Snap this up now while it’s less than £3.

Buy now

Philips lumea BRI/923 IPL hair removal device: Was £359.99, now £289.99, Boots.com

(Philips)

Black Friday serves as the perfect time to snap up electric beauty devices and, thankfully, Boots has slashed the price of the Philips lumea, which featured in our review of the best IPL machines. Our tester found their hair began to “decrease in density and thickness after three treatments, which is faster than most of the devices” they tried. Owing to the impressive results, we’d recommend making use of this sizeable discount while you can.

Buy now

Dior j’adore eau de parfum, 100ml: Was £126, now £116, Boots.com

(Boots)

Searching for a new perfume? Boots is currently offering discounts on some of your favourite scents, including the Dior sauvage eau de parfum (£125, now £115, Boots.com). But if you’re a huge fan of the j’adore perfume, you’ll be glad to know that it’s currently £116 for a 100ml bottle.

Buy now

Waterpik cordless plus water flosser: Was £60, now £40, Boots.com

(Boots)

While not the most exciting purchase, it’s certainly a great investment for cleaner, healthier teeth and gums. This very device was named the best for newbies in our guide to water flossers, with our tester noting: “Waterpik is the world’s best-selling water flosser brand and therefore knows a thing or two about keeping your teeth clean.” They found this “feels like it’s getting the job done”, adding it’s “an all-around great buy for anyone new to water flossing”.

Buy now

When is Black Friday 2022 in the UK?

This year, Black Friday takes place on 25 November and runs through to the following Monday. However, in a bid to attract customers, many retailers launch deals weeks before, so keep your eyes peeled on IndyBest, as we’ll be reporting on the early-bird sales.

It’s the biggest sale period in brands’ and retailers’ calendars, and products such as beauty tools, make-up brushes, skincare and haircare see huge reductions. Given its proximity to Christmas, it’s a timely opportunity to get organised and tick off your shopping list for loved ones.

When is Cyber Monday 2022?

Cyber Monday is the name given to the Monday following Black Friday and is the last day of the sale event. This year, it will fall on Monday 28 November.

It’s your final oppoprtunity before 26 December to bag some bargains and, in previous years, we’ve seen prices drop even further than on Black Friday itself, so make sure you’ve set a reminder if there are products you’re keen to get hold of for less.

When will Boots’s Black Friday sale start?

Although the official Black Friday sales event begins on 25 November, Boots has already started to offer discounts across a range of products. Be sure to bookmark this page to stay in the know about the latest deals.

What were the best Boots Black Friday deals from last year?

In 2021, Boots offered an impressive slew of savings, across electric toothbrushes, styling hair tools, fragrance, electrical and Christmas gift sets.

Some notable deals included the Philips lumea prestige IPL hair removal device BRI1949/00 (£369.99, Boots.com), which was reduced from £449 to £229. It’s an IndyBest tried-and-tested brand, with similar models appearing in our guide to the best laser and IPL machines to use at home. Bigger electrical items such as this are often heavily reduced in Boots’s Black Friday sale.

(Boots)

Meanwhile, Kiehl’s ultra facial cream (£42.50, Boots.com) was discounted by £10, coming down from £48 to £38.40. Great for oily skin, it’s hydrating formula is lightweight, fast absorbing and rich in squalane and vitamin A to leave your complexion feeling soft and smooth.

Oral B is often discounted by hundreds of pounds. Last year, for example, its O8 electric toothbrush, violet ametrine with limited edition travel case (£450, Boots.com) was slashed in price from £450 to £150. It comes with an interactive display, which sends reminders when the head needs changing, and has six smart modes to meet every need: daily clean, sensitive, gum care, intense clean, whitening and super sensitive.

(Boots)

Meanwhile, Revlon’s one-step hair dryer and volumiser (£69.99, Boots.com) – which was a viral sensation on TikTok last year – was reduced from £69.99 to £46.66. Lauded for being much more affordable than many hot brushes on the market, it earned a spot in our guide to the best hot brushes earlier this year. Our reviewer described it as “a brilliant budget buy” and “very easy to get to grips with”.

What deals can we expect from Boots in this year’s sale?

Electric toothbrushes, shavers, perfume and hair tools at Boots are often reduced by hundreds of pounds, so we’re expecting to see simlar items in the sale for 2022.

Gift sets from the likes of Benefit, Origins and Estée Lauder also see big savings, and are perfect for ticking off your Cristmas shopping list.

Are there any more Boots deals available now?

The high-street giant has recently unveiled its star gifts in time for Christmas 2022. And there are already some impressive deals to snap up...

First up is this Too Faced greatest hits makeup star gift set (was £102, now £35, Boots.com).

(Boots)

It features Too Faced’s bestselling mascara, better than sex, which we reviewed in our guide to the best mascaras. Our tester loved the false-lash effect it gave and the hourglass-shaped brush which delivered an even coverage. They also added, “just one coat magnifies, but work through a few times for a fuller, bolder finish with a curl that last.”

There’s also a coveted Fenty Beauty bomb posse mega mix and match eyeshadow palette (was £39, now £19.50, Boots.com).

(Boots)

Featuring 12 shades that promise to be longwearing and crease-resistant, there’s a mix of matte, shimmer and metallic finishes to play with. Perfect for everyday and special occasions, it’s such a good deal, we might just keep this for ourselves.

Many of Boots’ perfumes are currently on sale too, and what better occasion than Christmas to top up on your own or someone special’s favourite scent?

(Boots)

The YSL black opium eau de parfum extreme 50ml (was £88, now £44, Boots.com) is a heady blend of pear accord, mandarin essence, vanilla, tonka bean and patchouli. It’s not just us who has it on our Christmas list, there’s over 2,000 reviews from Boots shoppers who have given it a near five-star rating, many of whom praise its long-lasting scent. And at half price you really can’t go wrong.

And finally, exclusive to Boots, Beauty Works speed styler giftset (was £128, now £58, Boots.com ) is also reduced by a huge £62.

(Boots)

It contains a speed styler hot brush, chrome effect vegan hair brush, a silk effect turban, scrunchie trio and a heat-resistant mat. With everything you need to perfect a super sleek do, you won’t want to miss out.

