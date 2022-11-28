Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

From beauty tools to perfume to must-have make-up brands, Boots is taking Cyber Monday seriously.

The high-street beauty retailer is offering impressive discounts and deals on big-name brands, including Fenty, Dr. Jart+, Estée Lauder and No7. And if you’re looking to upgrade your hair dryer or your electric toothbrush, tools by BaByliss, Remington and Oral B are particularly good value right now.

Of course, Boots is not the only retailer hosting an epic Cyber Monday sale – the likes of Amazon, Currys and John Lewis & Partners are also slashing their prices across everything from TVs, laptops and gaming to home appliances, tech and mattresses.

But, unsurprisingly, beauty is also a huge category during the shopping bonanza, and Boots really is one of the best places to shop for great deals.

The retailer is calling this year’s Cyber Monday event its biggest sale ever, so scroll on for all of the best deals you can currently shop, and get ready for the Christmas party season, knowing you have all the beauty products you need to look your best. Some of the smaller make-up and skincare items also make great gifts!

Best Boots Cyber Monday deals in 2022

Fenty Beauty pro filt’r soft matte longwear foundation 32ml: Was £30, now £22.50, Boots.com

This foundation comes in an incredible 50 shades to suit all skin tones, and offers a soft matte, long-wear finish to help keep you shine-free throughout the day. It has buildable coverage, meaning its wearable for both day and night. If that hasn’t sold you, we’ll let the 3,700 five-star reviews do the talking.

Estée Lauder advanced night repair serum: Was £86, now £68.80, Boots.com

Landing a spot in our review of the best anti-ageing serums, this holy grail product was praised for leaving our tester’s skin “hydrated” and “visibly plumper”. Our reviewer added: “It aims to blur the skin, making it look smoother in appearance, and address fine lines and wrinkles,” and they found that “it delivers” on these claims. Our writer also noted their complexion “looked much clearer and healthy-looking”.

MAC five-piece full-size limited edition make-up star gift set: Was £98.50, now £39, Boots.com

Exclusive to Boots, buying these five products together makes for a saving of £59.50 on buying them individually and you get a free tin. The set contains MAC’s magic dimension mascara, In extreme dimension kajal eyeliner, clear lipglass, fix + stay make-up setter and satin lipstick in the popular ‘twig’ colour.

The mascara alone is worth the investment, with 94 per cent of users saying lashes looked longer, fuller and lifted after use. The set makes an ideal gift for a beauty lover as well as a starter kit for your own party season make-up.

Fenty Beauty gloss bomb universal lip luminizer: Was £18, now £13.50, Boots.com

“Creamy but not thick, and far from sticky” is how our reviewer described this lip gloss from cult brand Fenty Beauty, and it’s now reduced by 25 per cent. They noticed how the formula toes the line between “richly pigmented lipstick and a gloss, maintaining the high shine of a glossy product without ending up claggy or uncomfortable.” As for ingredients, shea butter is on hand to condition the lips and create a fuller appearance, and as with all makeup from the Fenty Beauty line, the formula is cruelty free. This deal applies to all five shades on offer at Boots, including sweet mouth and hot chocolit.

Oral-B iO4 black electric toothbrush designed by Braun: Was £240, now £85, Boots.com

At a huge saving of £155, this Oral-B electric toothbrush is a great item to grab this Cyber Monday. Whether it’s for yourself or a loved one, the dentist-inspired round brush head with micro-vibrating bristles promises to give you a professional clean feel at home. Plus, the smart pressure sensor and gum guard helps prevent you from brushing too hard, too softly or for too long, to better protect your teeth and gums.

Bondi Sands best of Bondi set: Was £100, now £49, Boots.com

With the days getting shorter and colder, chances are you’re not seeing as much sun as you’d like. But with the holidays coming up, you may be pining for that sunkissed glow to complete your look – without having to spend a fortune on a sun-soaking trip to Mexico that is. In comes Boots with this 50 per cent discount on the UK’s favourite tanning brand. This Bondi Sands set includes the aero express tanning foam, self tanning foam in dark and liquid gold, application mitt, gradual tanning milk and more: it’s safe to say this stash of nine tanning products will see you through winter.

Liz Earle smooth and glow face and body ritual: Was £87.50, now £42, Boots.com

As an exclusive for Boots, this Liz Earle set includes everything you need to achieve cleansed and glowing skin this season. Inside this set is Liz Earle’s iconic hot cloth cleanser, instant boost skin tonic, cleanse and polish body gentle mitt cleanser, a skin replenishing body balm, two cotton cloths and a gentle exfoliating mitt At a saving of £45.50, this is a brilliant deal this Cyber Monday.

Cloud Nine hair curler the curling wand: Was £139, now £104.25, Boots.com

If you’re keen to master defined curls, this 25mm clip-free wand is perfect, and suits all hair lengths. Designed with variable temperature control, a ceramic barrel that offers even heat distribution and super smooth finish, it’s a saving worth snapping up. It also featured in our review of the best hair curlers, with our tester saying: “We found brushing the curls out created beachy, lived-in waves, and for weekday styling when time is short, thicker sections coupled with the 45-second heat-up time created a more undone look. The staying power is impressive too, lasting well for two days.” What more could you want?

Braun silk-expert pro 5 PL5124 IPL: Was £600, now £249.99, Boots.com

Most of those who shave will agree that it can feel like a big effort, but with IPL you can permanently get rid of those pesky little hairs. After just four weeks you should see a noticeable difference, and within six months of home treatment, this device should help you to achieve salon results. The brand claims you can do both of your legs in just five minutes thanks to its speedy 0.5 seconds IPL flashes, and it comes with two settings. There are four attachment caps included, which should help you cover everything from legs, arms, chest and back to the face, armpit and bikini areas.

Ted Baker cosmetics collection: Was £47, now £23, Boots.com

Boots has been really excelling with beauty gift sets recently, from fragrances and haircare to make-up (and everything in between), there’s a bundle to suit. This one from Ted Baker looks like an ideal gift for the beauty-lover in your life. Starring make-up products housed in a glamorous keepsake box, these treats include a soft-pink lipstick and gloss, an eyeshadow palette and mascara, among other treats. It is currently discounted with more than 50 per cent off, so we would reccomend popping it in your basket sooner rather than later.

Stylpro beauty fridge 4l: Was £54.99, now £43.99, Boots.com

Storing your beauty bits in a purpose-built fridge will not only make them feel refreshing when applied to the skin, but can help them to last longer too, so you can get the most out of your products. Boots has reduced the price of this fridge from Stylpro – the beauty gadgets company headed by the 2011 winner of BBC show The Apprentice, we’ll have you know – and it certainly looks the part, owing to glamourous rose-gold detailing. This model will even heat products such as heat packs, for instance.

Paco Rabanne lady million EDP 30ml: Was £52, now £41.60 Boots.com

In a gold bottle, lady million will dazzle on your beauty shelf as well as make you smell like a millionaire. Now with £10.40 off in the Boots sale, be sure to snap it up fast before it sells out. The seductive fragrance features a trail of white flowers that awaken the skin with fresh notes but also exude an intimate woody warmth. Patchouli, amber and honey work together to provide a strong, musky base that’s complemented perfectly by top notes of jasmine and orange flower.

BaByliss midnight luxe 235 straightener: Was £70, now £31, Boots.com

Tame the frizz and style flawlessly with the BaByliss midnight luxe straightener – perfect for everyday use. With its temperature going as high as 235C and its titanium-ceramic coated plates, you should be able to achieve results in no time at all. Its digital heat settings range from 180C to 235C, and claim to allow for controlled styling and consistent results across all hair types. Plus, with more than 50 per cent off, we’d snap up these straighteners soon.

Clarins double serum 75ml: Was £104, now £88.40, Boots.com

Save over £15 on Clarins popular double serum and be on your way to a more youthful and radiant complexion, for less. Stimulating the five vital functions of the skin, this serum works to hydrate, oxygenate, protect, regenerate and nutriate, while containing 21 active plant extracts, including turmeric. Get your new anti-ageing skin solution with this great saving from Boots this Cyber Monday.

Shark STYLE iQ hair dryer and styler HD120UK: Was £199.99, now £179.99, Boots.com

Shark’s alternative to Dyson’s cult supersonic dryer, you can now save £20 on the high-tech hair tool. Shark’s similar iQ model took the top spot in our round-up of the best hair dryers, so you know you’re in safe hands with the brand’s expertise. “Shorter and rounder than a ‘traditional’ hair dryer, with rose gold detailing, it feels as much like a smart gadget as it does a styling tool,” our tester said.

Iconic London lasting impressions gift set: Was £121, now £59, Boots.com

Owing to Cyber Monday’s proximity to Christmas, the shopping bonanza offers the perfect time to get your gifting sorted. This set from Iconic London includes all of the beauty essentials for a glowy make-up look, including the brand’s highlighter and setting spray, as well as eyeshadow and mascara.

All the favourites come neatly packaged inside a make-up bag. A great present for yourself or another beauty-lover, especially while it’s more than half price.

Avène tolerance extremely gentle cleanser: Was £13.15, now £9.86, Boots.com

This cream cleanser featured in our guide to the best face cleansers, and is made with sensitive, easily irritated skin in mind. Our tester said: “Triggered by alcohol and stress, when our skin feels warm to touch, bumpy in texture with blotchy red cheeks, this milky cream cleanser offers instant relief. It’s fragrance-free and is particularly effective on sensitive and reactive skin types.”

Dior j’adore eau de parfum, 100ml: Was £126, now £116.00, Boots.com

Searching for a new perfume? Boots is currently offering discounts on some of your favourite scents, including the Dior sauvage eau de parfum (£125, now £115, Boots.com).

But if you’re a huge fan of the j’adore perfume, you’ll be glad to know that it’s currently £116 for a 100ml bottle. Enter the code “LUXE15” to benefit from a further 15 per cent off.

Braun silk-épil 9 flex 9-002 epilator with flexible head: Was: £279.99, now £129.99, Boots.com

Enjoy salon-smooth skin without any of the hassle, as this product claims to effortlessly remove all unwanted hair at home. The first women’s epilator with a fully flexible head, the product is also 40 per cent wider at the top to allow removal of hairs as short as 0.5mm. As if a £150 saving wasn’t good enough news, this epilator also includes shaver and trimmer heads for extra-sensitive or stubborn areas.

Tan-Luxe the face lluminating self-tanning drops, light/medium: Was £36, now £25.20, Boots.com

If you’re new to fake tan and want to avoid the dreaded orange look, these self-tanning drops couldn’t be simpler to use. Add a few drops into your serum or moisturiser and apply to skin, making sure to massage into the hairline and along the jawline. Earning a spot in our guide to the best face tanners, our reviewer said: “The more drops you add, the deeper your colour, so start sparingly and you can’t get it wrong. Whether you opt for a gradual approach or a more bronzed look, the colour is beautifully natural-looking and fades well.”

Waterpik cordless plus water flosser: Was £60, now £40, Boots.com

While not the most exciting purchase, it’s certainly a great investment for cleaner, healthier teeth and gums. This very device was named the best for newbies in our guide to water flossers, with our tester noting, “Waterpik is the world’s best-selling water flosser brand and therefore knows a thing or two about keeping your teeth clean.” They found this “feels like it’s getting the job done”, adding it’s “an all-around great buy for anyone new to water flossing”.

What is Cyber Monday?

Cyber Monday is a one-day sales event taking place on the Monday following the Black Friday sales. While it was traditionally held online and Black Friday in-store only, the two events have, for the most part, merged into one giant sale, despite many retailers rebranding their deals once Cyber Monday arrives.

When does Black Friday end 2022?

A sales event often spanning over several days and weeks, Black Friday technically ends when Cyber Monday begins. This marks the last day of the annual extravaganza, ideal for bagging a bargain before Christmas.

