Black Friday is the biggest shopping event of the year, and in less than a fortnight, you’re going to be able to get your mitts on everything from tech to TVs to laptops to gaming and more, all at a discounted price.

While the sale officially starts on Friday 25 November and runs through until Cyber Monday on 28 November, a large number of retailers including Currys, Argos, Very, John Lewis & Partners, Dyson and Boots have begun slashing prices already.

Black Friday is also one of the best times to get a discount on a new broadband package or TV and internet deal, with the likes of Virgin Media and Sky having already unveiled their Black Friday deals on both internet and telly packages earlier this month.

Last year, BT offered three months of its broadband packages for free when you took out a 24-month contract, as well as half-price across its TV and sports packages.

However, while BT’s broadband and TV discounts on Black Friday are always competitive, the company has yet to join its rivals in launching early Black Friday deals early this year. Worry not though, we’re rounding up everything you need to know about Black Friday and when those deals could start.

When is Black Friday 2022?

Originating in the US, Black Friday initally took place the day after Thanksgiving, and marked the start of the festive shopping season. Now its a worldwide affair, and for 2022 the shopping event falls on 25 November.

That said, retailers have already launched early Black Friday deals weeks in advance, with BT’s competitor Virgin Media slicing its ultra-fast broadband in half (was £56 per month, now £27 per month, Virginmedia.com).

When is Cyber Monday 2022?

Cyber Monday is the last day of the Black Friday bonanza and takes place on 28 November. It’s your final opportunity to bag a bargain before Christmas and many retailers and brand drop their prices even further.

What were the best BT Broadband and BT TV Black Friday deals last year?

While BT hasn’t launched its broadband or TV deals yet, if we take a peek at last year’s offers, we can get an idea of the variety of discounts we expect to see in this year’s sale.

BT offered three months’ free on all of its broadband packages - meaning you’d only pay £27.99 per month for full fibre essential, £39.99 per month for full fibre 100, and £59.99 per month for full fibre 900 from the fourth month of your contract.

The retailer also reduced its TV and sports packages by 50 per cent for the first three months. As a result, customers only paid £7.50 for all BT Sports channels or £21 per month for all Sky Sports and BT Sports channels for the first three months of their contract.

How to get the best BT Broadband and BT TV deals

While BT hasn’t launched Black Friday deals on its broadband, sim-only and TV packages just yet, BT Shop has begun slashing prices across Sony headphones and earbuds, Samsung TVs, Philips Hue and Arlo security cameras.

If you’re looking for impressive and much welcome savings on TV and broadband packages, we’d recommend bookmarking this page. The minute those BT deals drop, we’ll update this page with the best ones available. Stay tuned.

