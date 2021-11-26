After weeks of anticipation Black Friday is upon us and it hasn’t disappointed, with a tide of great deals on everything from tech and fashion to beauty, kids’ toys, home appliances and more.

While there are plenty of savings to be had on a range of products, we’ve found a particularly stellar offer that will be of particular interest to those looking to upgrade their morning cup of coffee.

Courtesy of Sage – a brand that’s leading the way in domestic home coffee machines – you can now get 30 per cent off one of its top-rated appliances.

So if you’re tired of splashing out too much on takeaway brews, this barista-style machine could be just what you need. Here’s how to snap up the impressive deal.

Sage barista express espresso machine: Was £599.95, now £417.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Sage)

Coffee aficionados will instantly recognise Sage as one of the best brands out there, so this is one saving you won’t want to miss.

Designed to create delicious coffee from bean to cup, the barista express is designed on the principle that ingredients taste better when fresh, so to prevent degradation of the quality of beans it grinds them directly into the filter for you, extracting their full flavour.

And, while this might sound like a lengthy process, those who tend to be in a mad rush in the mornings needn’t worry as the whole process, from bean to coffee, takes less than a minute.

That’s not all – the machine also uses digital temperature-control technology to precisely gauge the temperature of your water, ensuring your espresso tastes great every time. Plus, it has a micro-foam steam wand, which you can use to master latte art (or at least try to).

We haven’t tested this machine yet but Sage is one of IndyBest’s favourite brands, with other appliances like its super Q blender (was £599.95, now £399, Amazon.co.uk) featuring in our round-up of the best soup makers. So, you can rest assured you’re buying a top-quality product.

Buy now

IndyBest product reviews are unbiased, independent advice you can trust. On some occasions, we earn revenue if you click the links and buy the products, but we never allow this to bias our coverage. The reviews are compiled through a mix of expert opinion and real-world testing.