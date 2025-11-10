Currys promises ‘lowest ever prices’ for Black Friday

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Sign up for our free IndyBest email Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Currys has promised that thousands of its products will be at their lowest ever price during this year’s Black Friday sale, and the discounts have already begun.

As The Independent’s consumer writer, I know that some Black Friday deals aren’t as good as they seem at first, but, this year, when you see the ‘lowest ever price’ badge at Currys (in-store or online), that’s the retailer’s promise that it’s the best price it has ever offered on the product.

However, this doesn’t necessarily mean it’s the best price out there, which is why it’s important to make sure you shop around and compare prices at different retailers. Head to the end of this guide for my top tips on how to get the best Black Friday deal at Currys this year.

With Currys stocking a huge range of bestselling tech, household appliances and more, this is a great opportunity to get money off expensive items – but, as always, I'd advise you not to get carried away, and to only invest in items you would have bought anyway. Below is everything you need to know about Currys's discounts and the Black Friday offers available.

Best deals in the Currys Black Friday sale

Dyson V11 extra cordless vacuum cleaner: Was £499, now £348, Currys.co.uk

( Amazon )

Here at IndyBest, we’re regularly impressed with Dyson’s vacuum cleaners, and this cordless model is reduced by more than £150 at Currys. The Dyson V11 promises to deliver powerful suction both on hard floors and carpets, and comes with three power modes: eco, medium and boost. If you miss this deal, you can buy the model for just £2 more at John Lewis.

Ninja max six-in-one dual zone air fryer, DZ400UK: Was £299.99, now £158, Currys.co.uk

( Ninja )

The foodi max dual zone is IndyBest’s favourite Ninja air fryer, and although this discounted model is slightly different, it comes with the same six cooking functions (max crisp, air fry, roast, bake, dehydrate and reheat) and has the same powerful 2,470W output. “That wattage figure isn't just a technical specification – during testing, it translated to significantly better results,” said IndyBest reviewer Caroline Preece about the foodi max dual zone model.

“Chicken emerged juicier, chips developed that perfect golden crunch, and vegetables caramelised beautifully, compared with some other models tested.” Now less than £160 at Currys, this six-in-one air fryer is worth considering.

JBL xtreme portable speaker: Was £249, now £149, Currys.co.uk

( Currys )

This JBL xtreme portable speaker is on sale with £100 off the price tag at Currys. While the IndyBest team hasn’t tested this speaker specifically, other JBL models have made it into our best portable speaker roundups in the past, so you know it’s a brand you can trust. This waterproof model boasts 15 hours of battery life, making it perfect for parties.

Daewoo 8L air fryer: Was £88.99, now £59.99, Currys.co.uk

( Currys )

Daewoo is one of our favourite air fryer brands, with its actuate smart AI model taking the top spot in our review of the best air fryers. Right now, its 8L air fryer has been reduced to £60, which is its lowest ever price at the appliance retailer. The single basket air fryer is ideal for small spaces and it comes with six pre-set functions to make cooking even easier.

Samsung the frame pro, 65in, QE65LS03FW: Was £1,599, now £1,499, Currys.co.uk

( Currys )

Frame TVs are all the rage right now, enabling you to disguise your set as a stylish picture. This new 65in model from Samsung is now £100 cheaper in the Currys Black Friday sale, which is the cheapest we’ve seen it for so far. You can also save on the 75in and 85in versions.

Lenovo ideapad slim 3 15.6in laptop: Was £349, now £199, Currys.co.uk

( Currys )

This mid-range windows laptop has been slashed in price by £100 in the Currys sale. The laptop runs on an Intel Core i5 processor and has 16GB of RAM. This laptop would be a good option for students, particularly due to its lightweight design, which should make it easier to carry to lectures.

PerfectDraft pro: Was £399, now £299, Currys.co.uk

( Sarah Jones )

Perfect for entertaining over the festive season, a beer dispenser offers a convenient way to enjoy your favourite drinks from the comfort of your home. If you've been on the hunt for one, this model (which took the top spot in our guide to the best beer dispensers) currently has £100 off in the Currys Black Friday sale. “Easy to use, this appliance can be temperature-controlled from the easy-to-navigate PerfectDraft app,” said our reviewer, who found the dispenser to be "a real party starter”.

Currys’s Black Friday price guarantee explained

If you buy an item from Currys, either in store or online, between 29 October and 18 November, and the price drops before 2 December, you’ll be able to get the difference refunded.

However, to do this, you’ll need to register your purchase on the Currys website. I suggest doing this right after you check out, as the purchase needs to be registered by 25 November in order to be eligible for a refund under the price guarantee.

It’s also worth noting that when you shop online, you have a legal right to return goods for a full refund (you have 14 days to notify the retailer and a further 14 days to return the item). So if you wanted, you could just return the item and buy it again at the lower price.

If you bought the item in-store, you don’t have a legal right to return your goods, but Currys allows you to do this and get a refund. See the Currys return policy for further information.

Remember to always shop around

As I explained in my Black Friday shopping tips, it’s always important to shop around to check you’re getting the best possible deal. Just because an item has dropped to its lowest price at Currys doesn’t make it the best price everywhere.

Pop the product name into Google to find out if the product is being sold for cheaper anywhere else. I also recommend using price comparison websites such as PriceRunner and PriceSpy. If the item is the same price at two different retailers, consider which one offers better perks, such as free delivery or a longer warranty.

With all that being said, I’ve done the legwork for you and rounded up a range of Currys deals below, so you can rest assured that you’re getting the very best prices available.

