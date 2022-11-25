Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Black Friday is here! The shopping day of the year has landed, and it promises to be packed full of deals and discounts across a huge range of products from loads of different retailers. Quite a few shops kicked off their Black Friday sales early, and Currys was one of them, having started cutting prices back on 2 November. We have already seen deals on televisions, air fryers, video games, smartphones and electric scooters, plus home appliances, electric toothbrushes and more.

You will surely know the Black Friday recipe by now. Every year, retailers slash prices across thousands of products, which range from TVs, laptops, gaming and tech to mattresses, home appliances, beauty, fashion and toys. It’s also the last opportunity before Christmas to enjoy huge discounts across big-name brands such as Nintendo, Lego, Ninja, Apple and many more.

The annual shopping tradition comes from the US, and began as a marker for the start of the Christmas shopping season. Originally taking place the day after Thanksgiving as a one-day flash sale, Black Friday has since expanded, with retailers unveiling deals weeks in advance. Amazon, in particular, is known for launching its sale a whole month early. Yes, really.

For 2022, our team of IndyBest experts are covering the sale from start to finish, to hand-pick the biggest and best deals to shop, along with all the details you need on what to expect.

In the past, we’ve seen Currys reveal an impressive swathe of deals across its tech products and home appliances, making it a must-visit during Black Friday, and its Cyber Monday (which follows Black Friday) deals are unmissable too.

Home appliances also see some of the biggest discounts across Currys and its competitors, so if you’re a new homeowner or need to replace your vacuum cleaner, air fryer or washing machine, make sure to keep this page open to stay on top of all the savings.

The best Currys Black Friday 2022 deals to shop now

Samsung Galaxy A13, 64GB: Was £179, now £129, Currys.co.uk

Was £179, now £129, Currys.co.uk (Samsung)

Samsung makes some of the best high-end and premium Android phones in the world, so it’s a brand you can trust when it comes to shopping for a budget handset. The Samsung Galaxy A13 doesn’t have fancy-pants features like an OLED display and 5G connectivity, and it’s not as fast as more expensive phones, but it’s secure, looks great, has a decent camera, and is startlingly good value at £129.

Buy now

Xbox wireless controller: Was £54.99, now £34.99, Currys.co.uk

Was £54.99, now £34.99, Currys.co.uk (Currys)

Save 35 per cent on this Xbox wireless controller that’s designed with textured grips, a hybrid D-pad and easy-to-reach triggers. It’s ideal for improving your gameplay and its built-in share button allows you to capture and share content with fellow players. Thanks to a Bluetooth connection, it operates wirelessly, so you won’t need to worry about tangled cables either.

Buy now

JBL boombox 2 portable bluetooth speaker: Was £449, now £229, Currys.co.uk

Was £449, now £229, Currys.co.uk (Currys)

There’s an impressive £200 saving on this wireless speaker in the Currys Black Friday sale. If you have plans to host this Christmas, or simply want to enjoy your favourite music with high-quality audio, this ticks every box. It promises 24 hours of battery life on a full charge, has a built-in power bank for charging your phone and is waterproof. The sturdy handle will come in handy for transporting from room to room too, whether you’re entertaining in the dining room or relaxing on your sofa.

Buy now

Fitbit versa 3: Was £169, now £119, Currys.co.uk

Was £169, now £119, Currys.co.uk (Fitbit)

Fitbit’s versa model is among its most successful, and it’s easy to see why – marketed as the “mass appeal smartwatch”, the third iteration of the versa offers almost everything you’d want from an everyday smartwatch and fitness tracker, and, this Black Friday, Currys has discounted it by £50. “Although the versa 3 definitely has its main focus on the fitness market, there’s also heavy investment in general wellness, through ECG, sleep and blood-oxygen-saturation sensors,” our writer said in their review of the smartwatch. “This is the smartwatch for fitness-focused users that still want a good-looking, contemporary-styled product with enough smart features to help in everyday life.”

Buy now

JVC LT-32CA120 32in smart TV: Was £199.99, now £139, Currys.co.uk

Was £199.99, now £139, Currys.co.uk (JVC)

There’s just over £60 off this affordable 32in smart TV in Currys’ Black Friday sale. The picture quality is slightly less than HD, so you won’t get the sharpness and detail you’d see on a more expensive 4K television, but it’s an ideal screen for the bedroom or kitchen. The TV runs on Android software and connects to wifi, so you can install streaming apps to watch shows and movies online.

Buy now

Braun series 5 50-B1200s wet and dry foil shaver: Was £139.99, now £64.99, Currys.co.uk

Was £139.99, now £64.99, Currys.co.uk (Currys)

Keep your facial hair in check with this wet and dry Braun shaver, which is reduced by a huge £75. It’s cordless for easy maneuvering, comes with a trimmer for tidying up areas of shorter hair and is designed with three flexible blades, which adapt to your facial contours for maximum comfort. We’re big fans of the Braun shaver range too, in our guide to the best electric shavers, the Braun series 9 with SmartCare Center earnt praise from our writer, who said: “This German-engineered premium offering from Braun offers a close but gentle shave. The heads are optimised to lift hairs and guard skin at the same time, and it boast 40,000 cutting actions a minute.”

Buy now

Shark anti-hair-wrap cordless vacuum cleaner: Was £349, now £189, Currys.co.uk

Was £349, now £189, Currys.co.uk (Shark)

We’ve featured a very similar model of this Shark anti-hair wrap cordless vacuum cleaner in our list of the best cordless vacuum cleaners, where we praised its flexible design, detachable battery packs and hair-thwarting rollers. It’s got an elbow, for want of a better word, that lets the hoover bend in half to easily reach all the way under couches, beds and furniture without you having to crouch and do yourself a mischief. The articulated design also lets it fold up into a neat size that’s easier to store when not in use.

Buy now

Sony Bravia XR55A80JU 55in smart TV: Was £1,399, now £999, Currys.co.uk

Was £1,399, now £999, Currys.co.uk (Sony)

This deal sees a 55in OLED television from Sony reduced by an impressive £400, to £999. The TV has all of the smart features you’d expect, including an internet connection and access to all of your favourite streaming services, plus a 120Hz refresh rate that makes it ideal for gaming with a next-generation console such as the PlayStation 5 or Xbox series X.

Buy now

Lumie bodyclock spark 100: Was £79.99, now £63.99, Currys.com

Was £79.99, now £63.99, Currys.com (Currys)

Struggling to sleep? This Lumie lamp is just what you need. Designed to mimic natural daylight, it can help combat the effects of Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD) as well as ensuring you get a more peaceful sleep. Operating as both an alarm clock and bedside light, you can set a 30-minute gradual sunrise setting or a 30-minute fading sunset to help you drift off with ease. We’ve reviewed Lumie’s bodyclock shine 300 wake in our guide to the best light-up alarm clocks, so it’s a tried-and-tested brand you can trust.

Buy now

Tefal actifry genius XL AH960840 air fryer: Was £249, now £149, Currys.co.uk

Was £249, now £149, Currys.co.uk (Amazon)

Air fryers have been one of 2022’s hottest products, thanks to their ability to cook food quickly while being more energy efficient than other appliances. The Tefal actifry model featured in our review of the best air fryers, with our tester noting it made some of the “best chips we cooked in all our tests” – which is surely reason enough to snap this up while it’s on offer. Better still, it can also “make food with sauce as a slow cooker would, so casseroles, stews and curries are all an option”.

Buy now

Asus vivobook 15 X515JA: Was £549, now £349, Currys.co.uk

Was £549, now £349, Currys.co.uk (Currys)

If you’re in the market for a mid-range laptop that’s suitable for productivity and watching films, this £200 saving on an Asus vivobook could be for you. The laptop has an advertised battery life of 10 hours, along with four USB ports, an HDMI port and microSD card reader, which means it has plenty of options for connectivity and would make for a decent workhorse if you’re looking for a portable solution to work from the office or your home.

Buy now

Bose wireless Bluetooth noise-cancelling headphones 700: Was £349, now £279, Currys.co.uk

Was £349, now £279, Currys.co.uk (Bose)

Named best noise-cancelling headphones for ANC performance in our review, our writer noted: “Cleverly, input microphones also work alongside the ANC to reject background noise and isolate your voice during phone calls.” The “sound from the NC 700s is among the best we tested, too, and the look of the headphones matches the sophistication found inside”, praised our writer. If you’re in the market for “lightweight wireless headphones with supreme noise cancellation, you’d be hard-pressed to find better”. Snap them up now while they’re on offer.

Buy now

Breville VCF126 barista max coffee machine: Was £449, now £299, Currys.co.uk

Was £449, now £299, Currys.co.uk (Breville)

This deal sees a Breville coffee machine reduced by £150 to a new price of £299. The VCF126 from Breville is compatible with coffee beans as well as ground coffee, and features an integrated grinder and milk frother, while the tank capacity is a generous 2.8l. The milk container is 450ml and the machine can hold up to 250g of coffee beans, and operates at up to 15-bar of pressure. Your morning routine is about to get a serious upgrade with this do-it-all coffee machine.

Buy now

Samsung LC32R500FHUXEN full HD 32in curved LED monitor: Was £249, now £179, Currys.co.uk

Was £249, now £179, Currys.co.uk (Currys)

If you’re looking to upgrade your office setup for a more panoramic viewing experience, this saving of £70 on one of Samsung’s monitors is an excellent way to make the transition. This particular model just so happens to be our best pick for a curved monitor in our round-up of the best displays, so you can rest assured knowing this is a tried-and-tested model.

At 32in, it’s wide enough to have multiple pages open at once, for improved productivity. If you’re into gaming, it will also provide a more immersive experience during first-person games.

Buy now

Dyson V10 absolute: Was £429.99, now £329, Currys.co.uk

Was £429.99, now £329, Currys.co.uk (Dyson)

Dyson vacuum cleaners are prime targets when it comes to Black Friday sales, and so far Currys is living up to this tradition for 2022. The deal sees the Dyson V10 absolute reduced by just over £100. It’s a cordless vacuum cleaner with three different heads included for cleaning different types of floor, the bagless bin has a capacity of 0.77l and the battery will run for a claimed 60 minutes on a charge. In our review of the V10 absolute we praised its excellent range of motion and long battery life.

Buy now

What is Black Friday?

If this is set to be your first Black Friday shopping experience, you’re in for a fantastic treat. What began in the US as a one-day sale is now a global phenomenon, with discounts so big you can save hundreds of pounds.

Every year, more and more retailers take part. Apple, Dyson, Shark, KitchenAid, LG, Nintendo, Asos, Flannels and Sky lead the savings, but last year Gymshark, Lululemon, Pandora, Hotel Chocolat, Ugg, Philips and Dr Martens joined the roster.

To find out who is taking part this year, read our extensive guide to the brands and retailers that offered huge discounts last year.

When did Currys Black Friday 2022 sale start?

Instead of announcing a date for when its Black Friday sale would begin, Currys went right ahead and kicked off deals on 2 November. The shop says prices on hundreds of products have been reduced by up to 40 per cent, and there’s a deal that includes six months of free access to Apple TV+ with every qualifying purchase.

According to Currys, in 2021 it had over 10 million more online visitors across the Black Friday weekend than in 2019, and the busiest times on-site were 9am and 12pm. It also revealed there was an average of 118 orders per minute, so you’ll need to be quick to ensure you don’t lose out on amazing deals.

As an extra perk for Black Friday shoppers, Currys will also continue to offer free delivery on all orders over £40, with no cut-off time.

When does Black Friday end at Currys?

The Black Friday sale at Currys will technically finish on Sunday 27 November, but don’t fret, as the deals won’t stop there.

The retailer has confirmed its Cyber Monday sale – the last day of discounts before Christmas – will take place on 28 November, so you’ll have a whole extra day to bag plenty of bargains.

The best Currys Black Friday 2022 shopping tips

The magnitude of Black Friday can be overwhelming, so before you start shopping, there are a few things you can do to ensure you don’t end up spending money on products you may not need.

Firstly, if there are specific products you have your eye on, make sure you download the Currys app, where you can create a wish list of items you’re keen to add to your basket. This will enable you to track them as prices drop.

It’s a great opportunity to find savings on household essentials – such as washing machines, dishwashers, tumble dryers and fridge freezers – which might not be the most exciting purchases but often see the largest discounts.

Secondly, in the run-up to Black Friday and through to Cyber Monday, we’ll be reporting on all the latest developments, and will even be launching a liveblog for real-time updates on the best deals.

When will Currys Cyber Monday 2022 sale start?

Currys has confirmed its Cyber Monday sale will kick off on 28 November. Typically running for just 24 hours, it’s the final day of the sale before Christmas.

If you’re patient, you may find even bigger savings than the Black Friday sale just days before, but to stay in the know, make sure you continue to check this page for all the best Currys deals.

