After a deal-packed Black Friday weekend, Cyber Monday is in full swing now, and yes, we’re still here to bring you all the latest and greatest deals as and when they drop. Considering quite a few shops kicked off their Black Friday sales early this year – including Currys, which started cutting prices back on 2 November – that’s no mean feat.

So far this weekend, we’ve seen deals on everything from televisions and air fryers to video games, smartphones, home appliances, electric toothbrushes, Lego and more. That’s probably music to your ears if you’re yet to start the Christmas shopping or are a fan of a bargain.

Follow live: Latest Cyber Monday UK deals

The good news doesn’t stop there either, as there are plenty of retailers getting in on the fun. From the likes of Very, Dyson, Amazon and John Lewis & Partners through to Boots, Apple and even Pandora, all bases are covered.

But if you are particularly interested in grabbing a deal on a new piece of tech or home appliance then, really, Currys is the place to be.

Your final chance to bag a bargain,make sure you’re on top of all the savings Currys will be dropping for Cyber Monday 2022, with the help of this page, as we’ll be updating our round-up of the best deals to shop throughout the event.

The best Currys Cyber Monday 2022 deals to shop now

Ninja 3-in-1 food processor and blender with auto-iQ BN800UK: Was £199, now £129, Currys.co.uk

(Very)

Looking to cook up a storm in the kitchen? This Ninja kit has everything you need to make an impression. Earning a spot in our round-up of the best food processors, it can be used for almost anything, from drinks to desserts, with our tester saying how much they “loved the automatic one-touch for blending and processing” boasting that these programs really took time out of their food-prep tasks.

Buy now

Samsung Galaxy A13, 64GB: Was £179, now £129, Currys.co.uk

(Samsung)

Samsung makes some of the best high-end and premium Android phones in the world, so it’s a brand you can trust when it comes to shopping for a budget handset. The Samsung Galaxy A13 doesn’t have fancy-pants features like an OLED display and 5G connectivity, and it’s not as fast as more expensive phones, but it’s secure, looks great, has a decent camera, and is startlingly good value at £129.

Buy now

HP DeskJet plus 4130e all-in-one wireless inkjet printer: Was £74.99, now £49, Currys.co.uk

(HP)

If you’ve been thinking about buying a home printer, this wireless model from HP was already very affordable – add to that a Cyber Monday discount of almost 35 per cent, and you’re paying less than £50. This printer can scan and copy for all your work-from-home needs, and can be controlled via the HP smart app. Plus, you can scan stuff using your phone, which is pretty nifty. Ink is often a huge expense when it comes to buying a home printer but, helpfully, you receive nine months’ worth of HP instant ink when you buy. We haven’t tested this model, but we have featured four other HP models in our round-up of the best home printers, so it’s safe to say you’re in good hands.

Buy now

Microsoft Xbox series S, 512GB SSD: Was £249, now £189, Currys.co.uk

(Currys)

The Microsoft Xbox series S was already stellar value, and now it’s £60 cheaper at Currys. Our tech writers rated this console so much that it landed in our review of the best gaming consoles. Our reviewer said: “With the lowest price point for any of the major next-gen console manufacturers, it’s a good option for anyone looking for a cheap gaming solution that doesn’t need a 4K resolution to have a good time.”

Buy now

Bosch Tassimo style TAS1102GB coffee machine: Was £106, now £29, Currys.co.uk

(Currys)

Embrace your inner barista with £77 off Tassimo’s style coffee machine. Upkeep should be easy, owing to its dishwasher-safe parts and automatic cleaning and descaling programs. This machine was such good value, that it earned the title of best budget buy in our review of the best Tassimo coffee machines. Our tester deemed it the best when it came to brewing with Costa pods, which makes this machine an “an excellent way of saving a good deal of money over time” if you love a coffee-shop brew on your morning commute.

Buy now

Sony WF-1000XM4 wireless bluetooth noise-cancelling carbuds: Was £199, now £159, Currys.co.uk

(Currys)

Drown out the background noise of your commute, workout or loud flatmates with this pair of earbuds, now reduced by £40 in the Currys Cyber Monday sale. When we reviewed them, our tech writer said: “If you commute by train, live in a noisy neighbourhood, or just enjoy the sensation of being cocooned in a silent, womb-like aural void, these earphones are a cut above every other rival out there.”

Buy now

Shark anti-hair-wrap cordless vacuum cleaner: Was £349, now £189, Currys.co.uk

(Shark)

We’ve featured a very similar model of this Shark anti-hair wrap cordless vacuum cleaner in our list of the best cordless vacuum cleaners, where we praised its flexible design, detachable battery packs and hair-thwarting rollers. It’s got an elbow, for want of a better word, that lets the hoover bend in half to easily reach all the way under couches, beds and furniture without you having to crouch and do yourself a mischief. The articulated design also lets it fold up into a neat size that’s easier to store when not in use.

Buy now

Fitbit Versa 3 smartwatch: Was £169, now £119, Currys.co.uk

(Currys)

The biggest improvement on this watch compared with its predecessor, the Fitbit Versa 2, is its built-in GPS. Our reviewer put it head-to-head against the Fitbit Sense, and said it “is definitely more of a fitness tracker than a wide-ranging smartwatch”, but that it still upheld its “mass appeal”. The battery life is marketed as six+ days, and our tester got almost a week use off one charge. If it’s a fitness watch you’re after, our tester thinks it’s a winner, “with an affordable price point in comparison with rivals, and a still-impressive array of features”.

Buy now

Xbox wireless controller: Was £54.99, now £34.99, Currys.co.uk

(Currys)

Save 35 per cent on this Xbox wireless controller that’s designed with textured grips, a hybrid D-pad and easy-to-reach triggers. It’s ideal for improving your gameplay and its built-in share button allows you to capture and share content with fellow players. Thanks to a Bluetooth connection, it operates wirelessly, so you won’t need to worry about tangled cables either.

Buy now

BaByliss air style 100: Was £69.99, now £33.99, Currys.co.uk

(Currys)

At just £33.99, this multi-purpose hair tool is a steal (and a stellar alternative to Dyson’s coveted airwrap). Whether you’re shaping, defining, drying or volumising your hair, the BaByliss air style boasts a 100W dryer and a selection of attachments to suit your look. From a 50mm volumising thermal brush and a conical curling attachment to a drying nozzle and smooth blow-dry paddle brush, the ionic technology helps to tame frizz and ensure a sleek finish. With more than 50 per cent knocked off its price, now’s the time to level up your hair game.

Buy now

JBL boombox 2 portable bluetooth speaker: Was £449, now £249, Currys.co.uk

(Currys)

There’s an impressive £200 saving on this wireless speaker in the Currys Cyber Monday sale. If you have plans to host this Christmas, or simply want to enjoy your favourite music with high-quality audio, this ticks every box. It promises 24 hours of battery life on a full charge, has a built-in power bank for charging your phone and is waterproof. The sturdy handle will come in handy for transporting from room to room too, whether you’re entertaining in the dining room or relaxing on your sofa.

Buy now

JVC LT-32CA120 32in smart TV: Was £199.99, now £139, Currys.co.uk

(JVC)

There’s just over £60 off this affordable 32in smart TV in Currys’ Cyber Monday sale. The picture quality is slightly less than HD, so you won’t get the sharpness and detail you’d see on a more expensive 4K television, but it’s an ideal screen for the bedroom or kitchen. The TV runs on Android software and connects to wifi, so you can install streaming apps to watch shows and movies online.

Buy now

Braun series 5 50-B1200s wet and dry foil shaver: Was £139.99, now £59.99, Currys.co.uk

(Currys)

Keep your facial hair in check with this wet and dry Braun shaver, which is reduced by a huge £80. It’s cordless for easy maneuvering, comes with a trimmer for tidying up areas of shorter hair and is designed with three flexible blades, which adapt to your facial contours for maximum comfort. We’re big fans of the Braun shaver range too, in our guide to the best electric shavers, the Braun series 9 with SmartCare Center earnt praise from our writer, who said: “This German-engineered premium offering from Braun offers a close but gentle shave. The heads are optimised to lift hairs and guard skin at the same time, and it boast 40,000 cutting actions a minute.”

Buy now

Sony Bravia XR55A80JU 55in smart TV: Was £1,399, now £999, Currys.co.uk

(Sony)

This deal sees a 55in OLED television from Sony reduced by an impressive £400, to £999. The TV has all of the smart features you’d expect, including an internet connection and access to all of your favourite streaming services, plus a 120Hz refresh rate that makes it ideal for gaming with a next-generation console such as the PlayStation 5 or Xbox series X.

Buy now

Lumie bodyclock spark 100: Was £79.99, now £63.99, Currys.com

(Currys)

Struggling to sleep? This Lumie lamp is just what you need. Designed to mimic natural daylight, it can help combat the effects of Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD) as well as ensuring you get a more peaceful sleep. Operating as both an alarm clock and bedside light, you can set a 30-minute gradual sunrise setting or a 30-minute fading sunset to help you drift off with ease. We’ve reviewed Lumie’s bodyclock shine 300 wake in our guide to the best light-up alarm clocks, so it’s a tried-and-tested brand you can trust.

Buy now

Tefal actifry genius XL AH960840 air fryer: Was £249, now £149, Currys.co.uk

(Amazon)

Air fryers have been one of 2022’s hottest products, thanks to their ability to cook food quickly while being more energy efficient than other appliances. The Tefal actifry model featured in our review of the best air fryers, with our tester noting it made some of the “best chips we cooked in all our tests” – which is surely reason enough to snap this up while it’s on offer. Better still, it can also “make food with sauce as a slow cooker would, so casseroles, stews and curries are all an option”.

Buy now

Bose wireless Bluetooth noise-cancelling headphones 700: Was £349, now £279, Currys.co.uk

(Bose)

Named best noise-cancelling headphones for ANC performance in our review, our writer noted: “Cleverly, input microphones also work alongside the ANC to reject background noise and isolate your voice during phone calls.” The “sound from the NC 700s is among the best we tested, too, and the look of the headphones matches the sophistication found inside”, praised our writer. If you’re in the market for “lightweight wireless headphones with supreme noise cancellation, you’d be hard-pressed to find better”. Snap them up now while they’re on offer.

Buy now

Breville VCF126 barista max coffee machine: Was £449, now £299, Currys.co.uk

(Breville)

This deal sees a Breville coffee machine reduced by £150 to a new price of £299. The VCF126 from Breville is compatible with coffee beans as well as ground coffee, and features an integrated grinder and milk frother, while the tank capacity is a generous 2.8l. The milk container is 450ml and the machine can hold up to 250g of coffee beans, and operates at up to 15-bar of pressure. Your morning routine is about to get a serious upgrade with this do-it-all coffee machine.

Buy now

Dyson V10 absolute: Was £429.99, now £329, Currys.co.uk

(Dyson)

Dyson vacuum cleaners are prime targets when it comes to Cyber Monday sales, and so far Currys is living up to this tradition for 2022. The deal sees the Dyson V10 absolute reduced by just over £100. It’s a cordless vacuum cleaner with three different heads included for cleaning different types of floor, the bagless bin has a capacity of 0.77l and the battery will run for a claimed 60 minutes on a charge. In our review of the V10 absolute we praised its excellent range of motion and long battery life.

Buy now

Sonos arc sound bar: Was £899, now £699, Currys.co.uk

(Sonos)

The Sonos arc soundbar received a generous nine out of 10 from our tester in their review, saying this would be the soundbar of choice for bigger households. “The sound is rich, it’s full to the brim with neat features, and the Dolby Atmos integration is sublime.” Basically, if you want a surround sound experience but only have room for one extra device, then this could well be your best option. And with £200 off right now in Curry’s Cyber Monday sale, there is no better time to buy.

Buy now

What is Cyber Monday?

If you’re yet to shop during Cyber Monday, you’re in for a real treat. It’s the name given to the sales event that takes place on the Monday that follows Black Friday – the sale that originally started in the US as a one-day event the day after Thanksgiving, offering people the chance to get their Christmas shopping done. Now, it’s a worldwide affair, with huge discounts on offer.

Every year, more and more retailers take part. Apple, Dyson, Shark, KitchenAid, LG, Nintendo, Asos, Flannels and Sky lead the savings, with Gymshark, Lululemon, Pandora, Hotel Chocolat, Ugg, Philips and Dr Martens joining the roster too.

When did Currys Black Friday 2022 sale start?

Instead of announcing a date for when its Black Friday sale would begin, Currys went right ahead and kicked off deals on 2 November. The shop says prices on hundreds of products have been reduced by up to 40 per cent, and there’s a deal that includes six months of free access to Apple TV+ with every qualifying purchase.

According to Currys, in 2021 it had over 10 million more online visitors across the Black Friday weekend than in 2019, and the busiest times on-site were 9am and 12pm. It also revealed there was an average of 118 orders per minute, so you’ll need to be quick to ensure you don’t lose out on amazing deals.

The retailer’s Cyber Monday sale – the last day of discounts before Christmas – will take place today (28 November), so you can still bag plenty of bargains.

The best Currys Cyber Monday 2022 shopping tips

The magnitude of Black Friday and Cyber Monday can be overwhelming, so before you start shopping, there are a few things you can do to ensure you don’t end up spending money on products you may not need.

Firstly, if there are specific products you have your eye on, make sure you download the Currys app, where you can create a wish list of items you’re keen to add to your basket. This will enable you to track them as prices drop.

It’s a great opportunity to find savings on household essentials – such as washing machines, dishwashers, tumble dryers and fridge freezers – which might not be the most exciting purchases but often see the largest discounts.

Secondly, throughout Cyber Monday, we’ll be reporting on all the latest developments, and will even be running a liveblog for real-time updates on the best deals.

When will Currys Cyber Monday 2022 sale start?

Currys’ Cyber Monday sale is today (28 November). Typically running for just 24 hours, it’s the final day of the sale before Christmas.

You may find even bigger savings than the Black Friday sale but, to stay in the know, make sure you continue to check this page for all the best Currys deals. You can find out all about these post-Black Friday deals in our explainer.

Voucher codes

For the latest home appliance discounts, and more offers, try the links below:

Looking to benefit from a huge range of discounts? Head to the IndyBest deals section

