Black Friday is nearly here and the welcome return of the biggest shopping event of the year is the perfect opportunity to bag a bargain.

Every year, retailers slash prices across thousands of products, which range from TVs, laptops, gaming and tech to mattresses, home appliances, beauty, fashion and toys. It’s also the last opportunity before Christmas to enjoy huge discounts across big-name brands such as Nintendo, Lego, Ninja and many more.

The annual shopping tradition comes from the US, and began as a marker for the start of the Christmas shopping season. Originally taking place the day after Thanksgiving as a one-day flash sale, Black Friday has since expanded, with retailers unveiling deals weeks in advance. Amazon, in particular, is known for launching its sale a whole month early. Yes, really.

Read more:

For 2022, our team of IndyBest experts will be covering the sale from start to finish, to hand-pick the biggest and best deals to shop, along with all the details you need on what to expect.

In the past, we’ve seen Currys reveal an impressive swathe of deals across its tech products and home appliances, making it a must-visit in both the run-up and on Black Friday itself – even its Cyber Monday (which follows Black Friday) deals are unmissable.

Home appliances also see some of the biggest discounts across Currys and its competitors, so if you’re a new homeowner or need to replace your vacuum cleaner, air fryer or washing machine, make sure to bookmark this page to stay on top of all the savings.

What is Black Friday?

If this is set to be your first Black Friday shopping experience, you’re in for a fantastic treat. What began in the US as a one-day sale is now a global phenomenon, with discounts so big you can save hundreds of pounds.

Every year, more and more retailers take part. Apple, Dyson, Shark, KitchenAid, LG, Nintendo, Asos, Flannels and Sky lead the savings, but last year Gymshark, Lululemon, Pandora, Hotel Chocolat, Ugg, Philips and Dr Martens joined the roster.

To find out who will be taking part this year, read our extensive guide to the brands and retailers that offered huge discounts last year.

When is Black Friday 2022?

The official Black Friday sale event will run from 25 November through to the following Monday, better known as Cyber Monday.

However, to stay competitive, retailers have begun launching their deals weeks before, so you can expect deals to emerge from Currys, Amazon, AO and Argos any day now.

When will Currys Black Friday 2022 sale start?

While the retailer hasn’t confirmed a start date for its sale, it has teased that there will be an “exceptional discount on TVs, consoles, games and more in the run-up to the big day”.

According to Currys, in 2021 it had over 10 million more online visitors across the Black Friday weekend than in 2019, and the busiest times on-site were 9am and 12pm. It also revealed there was an average of 118 orders per minute, so you’ll need to be quick to ensure you don’t lose out on amazing deals.

As an extra perk for Black Friday shoppers, Currys will also continue to offer free delivery on all orders over £40, with no cut-off time.

What were the best Black Friday deals from Currys last year?

In 2021, demand for the Currys Black Friday sale was higher than ever. Customers placed more than 14,000 orders for Apple AirPods, more than 2,000 for HP Pavilion 14in laptops, and more than 2,500 orders for the Apple iPad (2020).

That’s not all. Currys sold enough kettles to make more than 20,000 cups of tea, plus so many 55in TVs that, if you lined them up, they’d stretch 3.8 times the length of Oxford Street.

With discounts spanning TVs, laptops, home appliances and headphones, here are some of the most memorable deals from last year.

The Oculus quest 2 virtual reality headset (£399, Currys.co.uk) was reduced by £100 to £299 and the deal included a free £50 voucher. Hopefully we’ll see a similar offer this year.

(Currys)

The Tefal actifry genius+ FZ773840 air fryer (£219, Currys.co.uk) dropped to £99, an absolute steal, and the Echo dot (£21.99, Currys.co.uk) was on offer for £18.99, down from £39.99.

(Currys)

Speakers were a popular category for low prices, too. The Google nest mini (£49 Currys.co.uk) came down from £49 to £18 on Black Friday.

Those in need of a new washing machine made a clean getaway with the Samsung series 5+ auto dose WW90T534DAW/S1 (£519, Currys.co.uk) reduced to just £449.

(Currys)

When does Black Friday end at Currys?

The Black Friday sale at Currys will technically finish on Sunday 27 November, but don’t fret, as the deals won’t stop there.

The retailer has confirmed its Cyber Monday sale – the last day of discounts before Christmas – will take place on 28 November, so you’ll have a whole extra day to bag plenty of bargains.

The best Currys Black Friday 2022 shopping tips

The magnitude of Black Friday can be overwhelming, so before you start shopping, there are a few things you can do to ensure you don’t end up spending money on products you may not need.

Firstly, if there are specific products you have your eye on, make sure you download the Currys app, where you can create a wish list of items you’re keen to add to your basket. This will enable you to track them as prices drop.

It’s a great opportunity to find savings on household essentials – such as washing machines, dishwashers, tumble dryers and fridge freezers – which might not be the most exciting purchases but often see the largest discounts.

Secondly, in the run-up to Black Friday and through to Cyber Monday, we’ll be reporting on all the latest developments, and will even be launching a liveblog for real-time updates on the best deals.

When will Currys Cyber Monday 2022 sale start?

Currys has confirmed its Cyber Monday sale will kick off on 28 November. Typically running for just 24 hours, it’s the final day of the sale before Christmas.

If you’re patient, you may find even bigger savings than the Black Friday sale just days before, but to stay in the know, make sure you continue to check this page for all the best Currys deals.

What were the best Currys Cyber Monday deals last year?

In the Currys Cyber Monday sale for 2021, there was no shortage of discounts to enjoy. From coffee machines and cordless vacuum cleaners to laptops and headphones, there was bountiful opportunity to tick off your Christmas shopping list and pick up some home essentials.

The Apple AirPods 2nd gen (£139, Currys.co.uk) were reduced to £99, while the coveted Dyson V11 absolute cordless vacuum cleaner (£529, Currys.co.uk) came down from £599 to £439.

(Currys)

The savings didn’t stop there. A Huawei watch GT 2 Pro, night black, 46mm (£139, Currys.com) dropped in price from £199 to £139.

(Currys)

One of the biggest deals we spotted was a Nespresso by Sage creatista plus SNE800BTR coffee machine (£479, Currys.co.uk), which was slashed in price by £200, reduced from £479 to £279.

