Cyber Monday 2022 – live: Latest deals on Dyson, air fryers, Vodafone and more
It’s Cyber Monday! Here are the biggest UK deals on air fryers, dehumidifiers, Dyson airwrap complete and more
Black Friday is over. Finito. But fret not, because Cyber Monday is here, and it acts as your last chance to cop a deal before the season of sales comes to an end. Currys, Amazon, Argos and John Lewis are continuing to drop even more discounts.
There are currently thousands of discounts to be had across everything from TVs, Apple, laptops, gaming consoles and tech to fashion, beauty, home appliances and mattresses, and even more savings will be rolling in thick and fast.
To save you from endlessly scrolling, our team of IndyBest deal-hunters are on hand to guide you through the discounts this Cyber Monday and find the sales that really are worth your time and money. We won’t be sharing deals that we don’t think are genuinely good. So, whether you’re in the market for a dehumidifier, a Dyson vacuum cleaner or a Ninja air fryer, we’re here to help.
But remember, it’s only a saving if it’s on something you really need or have wanted for a long time – there are no bargains to be had on a product that will sit at the back of the kitchen cupboard, never to see the light of day. Happy shopping!
Read more:
When is Cyber Monday 2022 and when will Cyber Monday end?
Now! It started at midnight, and the deals will keep coming for one more day, after which most deals will cease to exist.
It’s traditionally an online-only event, but many deals are now also available in-store. It serves as your last chance to bag a bargain across tech, coffee machines, air fryers, gaming, TVs and laptops.
Over the course of the day, we’ll be searching out all the best Cyber Monday deals and delivering you all our top finds right here. You won’t have to lift a finger.
The best Cyber Monday deals as they drop today
Cyber Monday 2022 is here – shop the best deals on TVs, air fryers, Xbox series S, ghds and iPhones from Apple, Sony, Nintendo and more Black Friday sales
We’ve spotted a rare standalone offer on the Nintendo Switch OLED
Nintendo Switch OLED: Was £309, now £279, Asda.com
Usually the Nintendo Switch OLED is part of a bundle offer, so imagine our excitement when we found a saving on the standalone from Asda. At £279, it’s the lowest price we’ve ever seen the console at the retailer. In their review of the OLED, our writer said: “Still our favourite Nintendo Switch console, the Nintendo Switch OLED improves upon the original Nintendo Switch in every possible way”. The larger 7in screen makes the colours more vivid, and both the kickstand and speakers received an upgrade.
This dehumidifier discount is as impressive as the device’s size
MeacoDry ABC 12l dehumidifier: Was £330, now £169, Appliancesdirect.co.uk
With its 12l capacity, this MeacoDry dehumidifier is an impressive size – with an even more impressive Black Friday discount of £161, thanks to Appliances Direct. Touted as being ultra-quiet and energy saving (the brand claims it costs just 2.7p an hour to run), the dehumidifier will not only speed up your laundry drying time but will also work to suck moisture and dampness from your surroundings, in turn helping to reduce the risk of mould. The compact appliance is said to be ideal for a house with up to three bedrooms.
The Black Friday ninja air fryer deals that make for easy cooking
Ninja foodi 11-in-1 smartlid multi-cooker: Was £279.99, now £219, Ninjakitcken.co.uk
Technically not just an air-fryer, as you get 10 other functions too. Ninja is one of our go-to brands for high-functioning air fryers and our team here at IndyBest has tried and tested many of its models – its mini 6-in-1 4.7l multi-cooker featured in our guide to the best pressure cookers. Thanks to this Black Friday deal, you can save just over £50 on the foodie smart lid multi-cooker, which boasts a whopping 11 functions – the appliance is a pressure cooker, air fryer, slow cooker, grill and steamer all in one. Thanks to its 6l size and four-portion capacity, it’s perfect for the entire family.
That’s not all. We’ve spotted discounts on the brand’s pans, food processors and other nifty kitchen gadgets too. Check them out in our guide below.
From air fryers to multicookers, Ninja’s Black Friday sale is not to be missed
The Ninja Black Friday sale is here – these are the best deals on air fryers, grills, multi-cookers and accessories from Very, Currys and Amazon
M&S is bringing the Christmas spirit with this snow globe gin deal
If you could put Christmas in a bottle, we’re sure it would taste something like M&S’s wintery specials: the clementine and spiced sugar plum light-up snow globe gin duo. Now, thanks to this Black Friday deal, you can save £10 when purchasing both for your festive feast.
M&S clementine and spiced sugar plum light-up snow globe gin liqueur duo: Was £30, now £20, Marksandspencer.com
The two 700ml bottles include the clementine gin liqueur, with 20 per cent alcohol and edible 23-karat gold leaf. A sweet nutcracker design wraps around the edge, with the light creating a glow from within. Spiced sugar plum is the second flavour – which is said to taste like mince pies (yum!) – with a winter ballet-themed design in a beautiful blue bottle. Edible silver leaf creates the snowglobe effect, and, of course, it lights up to bring a real festive feel.
Cyber Monday laptop deals 2022
Laptops are always a hot ticket item during the Cyber Monday sale. This year has seen most of the major brands refresh their range with the latest generation of chips, so we’re seeing decent savings on some of the best laptops from Dell, Microsoft, Huawei and Lenovo.
We’ve got a selection of some of the best laptop deals we’ve found so far in our guide below:
Black Friday 2022: Best laptop deals and discounts
The best Black Friday 2022 discounts on gaming laptops, student laptops and more from brands such as Dell, Apple, Asus and Huawei
GoPro Black Friday deal
This deal is out of stock right now, but more GoPros are on the way. Buy now and it will ship in early December.
GoPro hero 9 black: Was £379.99, now £289.99, Very.co.uk
Very has sliced a sizeable £90 off the GoPro hero 9 action camera in this early Black Friday deal. The hardy snapper landed a spot in our round-up of the best action cameras, receiving a 9/10 rating. “The GoPro hero 9 packs a punch with 5K recording and the addition of a highly useful front-facing screen,” our writer said in their review. “With the new processor included in the 10 Black, the hero 9’s touchscreen and general interface response is found a little lacking in comparison, but for most casual or enthusiast users, we don’t think this will be a deal-breaker.”
Currys Cyber Monday deals 2022
Currys has an impressive swathe of deals across its tech products and home appliances, making it a must-visit for Cyber Monday bargain hunters. The retailer also has a Cyber Monday sales event, which will continue to deliver the goods.
For deals on household appliances, TVs, laptops, headphones and more, have a gander at our Currys Cyber Monday guide.
The Currys Black Friday sale sees money off tech, kitchen appliances and more
Whether it’s a new air fryer, washing machine or TV, the Currys Black Friday 2022 sale is here. These are the best deals to shop now
Here’s the best TV deal we’ve spotted so far
LG C2 48in 4K OLED smart TV: Was £1,399.99, now £899, Sevenoakssoundandvision.co.uk
Launched earlier this year, the LG C2 is one of our favourite TVs and offers the best picture quality you’ll find in the 48in and below category. This is a vivid 4K set with Dolby Vision HDR and Atmos sound. Xbox, PlayStation and PC gamers will appreciate the silky-smooth 120Hz variable refresh rate and 0.1ms response time, while the self-lit OLED pixels and image processing allow for a rich contrast between dark and light parts of the scene. The set is currently priced at £899 on the Sevenoaks website but if you use code GDSAVE100 at checkout, you can get an extra £100 off.
These noise-cancelling Sony earbuds are £159
There’s a decent Black Friday discount on our favourite noise-cancelling earbuds at Amazon. This is a giant saving and the cheapest the WF-1000XM4s have ever been.
Sony WF-1000XM4 noise-cancelling earbuds: Was £250, now £159, Amazon.co.uk
The WF-1000XM4 tops our list of the best wireless earbuds. In our review of the WF-1000XM, we said: “Sony leads the pack when it comes to active noise-cancellation, and this is the finest implementation of the technology yet. If you commute by train, live in a noisy neighbourhood, or just enjoy the sensation of being cocooned in a silent, womb-like aural void, these earphones are a cut above every other rival out there.”
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.