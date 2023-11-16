Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The closing act of the sales event of the year, Cyber Monday gaming deals follow hot on the heels of Black Friday every November.

Traditionally an online-only sale, Cyber Monday (27 November) is usually your last chance to grab deals on headphones, earbuds, fitness trackers and TVs before the Christmas shopping season gets into full swing. Whether you’re in the market for an air fryer or a new mattress, most of your favourite brands and retailers are expected to take part.

Cyber Monday and Black Friday have slowly merged into one giant four-day sale, and while most of the discounts will start on Friday and stick around all weekend, a few gaming and tech brands like to hold back some exclusive Cyber Monday deals until 27 November. With so many discounts to consider, finding a good deal in the sea of red tags can be tricky.

Thankfully, our IndyBest experts are on hand to help you navigate the sale and find the best Cyber Monday gaming discounts that are actually worth your money. We track prices year-round, and we only recommend the consoles, games and accessories we’ve tested and would buy ourselves.

When is Cyber Monday 2023 in the UK?

This year, Cyber Monday falls on 27 November in 2023. The sale takes place the Monday after Thanksgiving in the US.

When will the best Cyber Monday deals drop?

Unlike Black Friday, which starts earlier and earlier every year, you’re unlikely to see any Cyber Monday deals popping up before 27 November. Many retailers will simply rebadge their existing Black Friday deals as Cyber Monday ones, but some will hold back some special discounts for the big day.

Originally an online-only sale – hence the retro-sounding name – Cyber Monday is historically popular with tech and gaming brands. So, we’ll be keeping a close eye on our favourite tech and gaming retailers to spot the best Cyber Monday deals as they appear.

What were the best Cyber Monday gaming deals last year?

Last year’s Cyber Monday included some impressive gaming deals. The Xbox series S (£249, Currys.co.uk) was reduced to just £189 (its cheapest price ever), while Very dropped a £20 saving on the Xbox series X (£419, Very.co.uk). There was a big saving on the Nintendo Switch neon console with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (£303.65, Amazon.co.uk) and we also saw deals on the Meta Quest 2 (£249, Amazon.co.uk), with retailers discounting the virtual-reality headset and Resident Evil 4 by £40.

Will there be any discounts on the PS5 or Xbox series X?

Absolutely, if the start of this year’s Black Friday sale is anything to go by. We’ve already seen Sony slash the price of the PS5 by almost £100 in September, and the PlayStation Portal handheld streaming PS5 device launches imminently, so the company will surely want to ship more PlayStation 5 consoles where possible.

The Xbox series X already has a £70 discount at Amazon (was £479.99, now £408, Amazon.co.uk) – the cheapest the console has ever been.

Best early Cyber Monday gaming deals

Xbox series X: Was £479.99, now £408, Amazon.co.uk

The Xbox series X has just plummeted to its lowest-ever price this Black Friday, with a discount of £70. “It’s a thunderously powerful next-generation console,” our writer said in their review. Praising the sleek look, they added: “Aesthetically, and acoustically, the Xbox series X is a console that feels at home in a living room where grown-ups live. Compare that with the superb but ridiculous-looking PlayStation 5, which resembles an abstract sculpture of Harry Hill and requires removing an external wall to get into your house.”

Meta Quest 2: Was £299.99, now £249, Amazon.co.uk

The Meta Quest 2 has been priced at £299.99 ever since the newer model launched, so the saving isn’t quite as massive as Amazon’s listing suggests, but this is still the cheapest the virtual-reality headset has ever been.

Securing the top spot in our review of the best VR headsets, we lauded the Meta Quest 2 as a “genuine breakthrough”. While it’s not the most technically advanced virtual-reality headset out there, it’s the first genuinely user-friendly one. “You don’t need an expensive gaming PC to plug it into, and there are no snaking cables to trip over. Instead, you just slip it on, grab hold of the controllers, and are immediately immersed in a believable 3D space,” said our reviewer.

MSI Thin GF63 gaming laptop: Was £1,199, now £749, Amazon.co.uk

Here’s a great deal on a gaming laptop packing the latest-generation RTX 40-series GPU. The 15.6in MSI Thin GF63 runs on the 12th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, supported by 8GB of RAM, giving you smooth and stable performance when playing even the most graphically demanding games.

‘God of War Ragnarok’, PS5: Was £69.99, now £54.88, Amazon.co.uk

One of our favourite games released last year is currently discounted by 22 per cent. In our 5/5 review, we said: “After the dust has settled and the credits have rolled, God of War Ragnarok is as strong a continuation as anyone could have hoped for, and a fitting end to Kratos’s latest chapter. On its own merits, it’s difficult to fault but on the foundations of 2018’s God of War, it’s nothing short of a masterpiece.”

Nintendo Switch with a free copy of ‘Nintendo Switch Sports’ and a three-month Switch Online membership: Was £296.98, now £259, Amazon.co.uk

Nintendo has just dropped a new bundle deal on the Nintendo Switch console. Complete with a copy of Nintendo Switch Sports and three months of Nintendo Switch Online, together, these two items cost £37.98, but you get them free when you buy the console. “Nintendo Switch Sports is a strong continuation of a tried-and-tested formula that will find near-universal appeal with anybody who remembers the glory days of the Nintendo Wii, or even younger audiences who will wonder what all the fuss was about 15 years ago,” our writer said in their review of the game. “Volleyball and badminton also make for a grand entrance that are suitable additions to a bag filled with varied game modes.”

