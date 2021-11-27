The Black Friday weekend is here and there are masses of technology deals to take advantage of. From TVs and toys, to laptops and Apple products, we’re tracking the very best discounts from all over the web.

Running through to Cyber Monday on 29 November, Black Friday brings some of the best deals on tech, toys, gaming, home appliances and more. And here at IndyBest, we’re continually finding great discounts, to make your weekend as stress-free as possible.

Here we’re looking at a couple of deals on the 18-rated Cyberpunk 2077 video game, which is discounted this week for both the Xbox one and PS4 consoles.

Launched at the end of 2020, Cyberpunk 2077 is an open-world, action-adventure game from publisher CD Projekt. Set in the fictional Night City, the game sees you play V, a mercenary outlaw in search of a special implant that promises immortality.

Read on for more details of how to nab this Keanu Reeves-fronted blockbuster for less.

‘Cyberpunk 2077’, PS4: Was £39.99, now £19.99, Playstation.com

(Sony)

“There aren’t quite eight million stories in Cyberpunk 2077’s sprawling Night City, but it sure feels that way,” said The Independent’s Louis Chilton when he first reviewed the game in December 2020. If you’re looking for a title to really sink your teeth into over the Christmas holidays, this could be perfect, as the story “hurls characters and quests at you like a berserk dodgeball player” in “its huge, vivid open world”. You can grab it now at this reduced price, which is available until Cyber Monday on 29 November.

‘Cyberpunk 2077’, Xbox one: Was £34.99, now £25.99, Argos.co.uk

(CD Projekt Red)

You can also grab the title at a discount for Xbox one at Argos right now. “Graphically phenomenal, and immaculately well-designed, Night City, wherein much of the game is set, is one of the all-time great video game settings,” said The Independent’s Louis Chilton in his review. He went on to call it “a coruscating wonder of design and immersion” and said “you might end up flattened by Cyberpunk’s towering underbelly, but you’ll be staring up in awe until the very last second”.

