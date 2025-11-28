Our best dehumidifier is £100 off for Black Friday

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

After weeks of anticipation, Black Friday is finally here – with unmissable savings to shop across everything from vacuum cleaners and VPNs to air fryers, mattresses and much more. When it comes to looking for home appliance deals, Black Friday is the perfect opportunity to save big, particularly on a must-have winter appliance, a dehumidifier. Running right through to Cyber Monday on 1 December, I'm here to bring you the best dehumidifier deals on our top tried and tested models.

Homes can be prone to excess moisture in winter, with clothes being dried indoors and condensation building up on windows. Dehumidifiers remove the humidity from a room and they can combat poor air quality too. Investing in a dehumidifier has made a big difference to my home, especially living in a flat with no outdoor space or a tumble dryer. Now, not only do my clothes dry quicker, but I also have less damp to contend with, which is a massive relief.

I was pleased to spot that the model that tops our guide to the best dehumidifiers is currently reduced by £100 in Amazon’s Black Friday sale. The Duux model came out on top thanks to its stylish design and 30l per day extraction rate. Need a budget alternative? We’ve also added a Russell Hobbs model that’s on sale for less than £100. Keep reading for the best Black Friday dehumidifier deals.

Duux bora smart 30l dehumidifier: Was £349.99, now £249.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Duux )

The Duux bora smart model was ranked our best dehumidifier of 2025, thanks to its premium design, excellent app and built-in carbon filter to reduce odours. “Testing it on a hot and humid morning, I filled the 4l tank in just a handful of hours, taking my humidity level from the high 70s down to 50 per cent,” said tester Joanne Lewsley in her Duux dehumidifier review. With £100 off in Amazon’s Black Friday sale, I think this is a great choice if you’re looking for a high-performing dehumidifier. However if this is still more than you want to spend, read on for a budget-friendly choice.

Russell Hobbs fresh air two-in-one: Was £94.99, now £68.59, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Russell Hobbs )

This small but mighty dehumidifier is also on sale for Black Friday, with a 28 per cent discount that brings it down to an affordable £68.59. “The Russell Hobbs fresh air pro is the one I’d recommend for anyone wanting cleaner, drier air in a compact space,” said Joanne in her best dehumidifier round-up. “It pulls up to 750ml of moisture per day into a 1l tank, making it ideal for bedrooms and home offices.”

