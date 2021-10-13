A pair of Dr Martens (or “Docs” as they are lovingly known) is a wardrobe staple for many. The classically cool shoes, whether in boot or brogue form, go with everything, and these days come in a whole host of colours.

For this reason, you may be eager to find out what the brand is offering in terms of Black Friday deals, with the shopping event right around the corner.

Last year, Dr Martens offered shoppers some brilliant discounts, including up to 30 per cent off. For 2021, we’re hoping to see some of the brand’s most-loved styles in the sales.

Here’s what we know so far about Dr Martens’s Black Friday discounts, and what the brand has offered in past years.

Does Dr Martens take part in Black Friday?

The brand is yet to confirm its involvement in Black Friday 2021, but given that it has taken part in previous years (including 2020), it’s highly likely.

Read more:

The brand does also have a live Black Friday page, which states that 2020’s deals have ended, but will likely be where new deals go live this year.

Does Dr Martens take part in Cyber Monday?

Again, the brand has not confirmed anything for 2021, but it will likely take part in Cyber Monday.

Increasingly, most brands that offer deals for Black Friday do so across the entire weekend and into Cyber Monday, and potentially the week before the big day too.

How much is Dr Martens’s Black Friday discount?

There’s currently no word on what the discounts and deals will be like this year.

That said, you can expect to save cash on some of the brand’s bestselling designs, including its loafers and boots.

If last year is anything to go by, discounts of up to 30 per cent off may be available site-wide.

When is Dr Martens’s Black Friday sale in 2021?

This year, Black Friday falls on Friday 26 November, with Cyber Monday three days later, on Monday 29 November.

Dr Martens hasn’t confirmed when its Black Friday deals will begin, but increasingly brands are starting their sales earlier and earlier. For this reason, it’s worth keeping an eye on this page, as we’ll be updating it with more details as soon as they come in.

You may also wish to sign up to Dr Martens’s newsletter, which is where shoppers hear about the very best deals and events.

What was in Dr Martens’s Black Friday sale last year?

Last year, Dr Martens offered 30 per cent off its legendary shoes, meaning shoppers could snap up a pair of Docs for far less.

There were many incredible savings in 2020, including £124 off the 1460 pascal shearling ankle boots (£115, Drmartens.com) and a £50 saving on the rometty leather chelsea boots (£159, Drmartens.com). This year, we’re hoping to see the Dr Martens 1460 leather men’s boot (£149, Drmartens.com) included, which were given a stellar write-up by our reviewer of the best men’s boots.

“Comfort is this boot’s biggest selling point,” they wrote. “It’s the cushioned sole that made it famous and is the reason it was born in the first place. It really is a pleasure to wear and we like the fact that it’s such an intrinsic part of British counterculture. A boot with a story to tell.”

How much is Dr Martens’s delivery on Black Friday?

It is not yet known whether the brand will adjust its usual delivery fees for Black Friday, but usually its costs are pretty reasonable.

If you’re spending over £50 at Dr Martens (which is pretty easy to do), you will secure free standard UK delivery.

For orders under £50 or for faster delivery, the fees are as follows:

Standard delivery: £3.95, three to five working days

Next-day delivery: £5.50, delivered Monday to Friday when you order before 3pm

Saturday delivery: £8.50, order before 3pm on Fridays

Take a look at the full delivery information online.

Voucher codes

For the latest discounts on clothing and footwear offers, try the links below:

Read more on Black Friday 2021

How to get the best Black Friday deals this year – when the sale starts and how to prepare

Best Black Friday tech deals – whether it’s a new phone contract or noise-cancelling headphones, you’ll find the best offers here

Best Black Friday home appliances deals – now’s the time to upgrade your vacuum cleaner or coffee machine

Best Black Friday gaming deals – Xbox or Playstation? Here’s our expert guide to discounts on consoles, controllers and games

Best Black Friday beauty deals – stock up on your favourites across make-up, skincare, haircare and fragrance

Best Black Friday laptop deals – there are hundreds of pounds to be saved on laptops from big-name brands such as Apple, Microsoft and HP

Best Black Friday TV deals – update your at-home cinema experience without paying full price

Best Black Friday fashion deals – whether it’s a pair of boots or a coat, treat yourself to some wardrobe essentials

Best Black Friday kids’ toys deals – get your Christmas shopping done and dusted with offers from Disney, Lego, Playmobil and more

Best Black Friday sports deals – kit out your home gym or build your winter workout wardrobe

Best alcohol Black Friday deals – whether you’re a fan of gin, vodka, tequila, beer or wine, you’ll be able to bag a bargain

Best Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals – whether it’s the OLED, lite or original you’re after, level up with these discounts

Best Black Friday mattress deals – rest easy with big discounts on brands such as Emma, Eve Sleep and Simba

Best Black Friday Aldi deals – the budget supermarket is expected to slash prices on big-ticket items like the Nintendo Switch

Best Amazon Black Friday deals – our pick of the best bargains from the millions out there

Best Apple Black Friday deals – discover rare offers on the brand’s bestsellers, from AirPods to iPhones

Best Argos Black Friday deals – find discounts on everything from kids to homeware, fitness and DIY

Best Boots Black Friday deals – there’s no better time to save on beauty, skincare, electric toothbrushes and more

Best Currys PC World Black Friday deals – for everything from TVs and laptops to kettles and coffee machines

Best Black Friday Dyson deals – bag a bargain on the brand’s corded, cordless and handheld vacuum cleaners

Best John Lewis & Partners Black Friday deals – the high street stalwart will have great prices on fashion, beauty, tech, kids and homeware

Want to do more footwear shopping? Browse our favourite gym trainers for your best ever workout

IndyBest product reviews are unbiased, independent advice you can trust. On some occasions, we earn revenue if you click the links and buy the products, but we never allow this to bias our coverage. The reviews are compiled through a mix of expert opinion and real-world testing.