Black Friday weekend is in full swing and, while we’re already on the third day of discounts, there are still plenty of stellar offers to be had on must-have items like Apple AirPods, hair tools and jewellery, making it a great time to get a head start on your Christmas shopping.

But, the sale is also a great opportunity to bag a bargain on those less exciting, big-ticket items that can take months to save up for, including mattresses.

If you’ve been struggling to get a good night’s sleep, it might be time to reconsider what you’re snoozing on and now is the best time to do it as some of the most popular brands have slashed their prices.

While scouring to find you the very best deals, the IndyBest team has spotted a particularly stellar saving courtesy of DreamCloud, which is currently offering 45 per cent off its entire range of luxury hybrid mattresses. Read on for everything you need to know about this brilliant Black Friday offer.

DreamCloud luxury hybrid mattress, UK double: Was £1,249, now £686.95, Dreamcloudsleep.co.uk

(DreamCloud)

DreamCloud’s range of luxury hybrid mattresses are made using a combination of memory foam and pocket springs, which the brand claims provides unrivalled support.

Comprised of five layers, it includes a support foam base to absorb motion, a layer of “active edge” coils for support and two layers of foam – one to cradle your body and another that provides deep contouring that adjusts to your position as you sleep. The final layer is a luxury quilted top, which the brand says provides maximum breathability and premium softness – now that sounds like a seriously indulgent sleep experience to us.

This mattress is a good option for couples who can’t agree on firmness too. Described as “luxury firm”, DreamCloud says the hybrid range meets in the middle with contouring comfort and pushback support, meaning you can both wake up happy.

The USP on this mattress is the 365-night trial, which gives you an entire year to decide whether it’s right for you. Plus, the brand offers a lifetime warranty and any old and returned mattresses are donated to the British Heart Foundation to help avoid landfill waste.

It’s not just the double size that’s reduced either, as DreamCloud has also slashed the price of its other luxury hybrid mattresses, which come in single (was £999, now £549.45, Dreamcloudlseep.co.uk), king (was £1,349, now £741.95, Dreamcloudsleep.co.uk) and super king (was £1,459, now £802.45, Dreamcloudsleep.co.uk).

IndyBest product reviews are unbiased, independent advice you can trust. On some occasions, we earn revenue if you click the links and buy the products, but we never allow this to bias our coverage. The reviews are compiled through a mix of expert opinion and real-world testing.