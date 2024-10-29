Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



The Independent is trusted by 27 million Americans from across the entire political spectrum every month. Unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock you out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. But quality journalism must still be paid for.



Help us keep bring these critical stories to light. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

The Dyson airwrap is one of the best beauty tools you can own. Launched in 2018, it’s the gold standard for hair styling at home. But with the latest iteration setting you back nearly £500, it’s safe to say its an indulgent purchase.

So, deals on the airwrap are as coveted as the tool itself. The biggest sale of the year, Black Friday always sees plenty of Dyson hair tools discounted, from the corrale hair straighteners to the supersonic hair dryer.

But this year, you don’t even need to wait until the main event for a mega deal on the Dyson airwrap. Thanks to Argos, you can save £100 on the OG tool, weeks before Black Friday has started.

Reduced from £400 down to £300, this is one of the cheapest prices we’ve seen on a brand new model (refurbished tools from Ebay are often discounted even lower).

Complete with three attachments for creating various looks, the versatile hair tool allows you to dry and style your hair simulatanously (trust us, you’ll be out the door within minutes in the morning). Here’s how to snap up the pre-Black Friday Dyson airwrap deal from Argos.

Dyson airwrap origin multi styler: Was £400, now £300, Argos.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Argos )

The original airwrap boasts three attachments: a 30mm long barrel, a coanda smoothing dryer and round volumising bristle brush. Helping you create super sleek looks using the smoothing dryer, curly styles with the barrel and a volumious bouncy look thanks to the brush, there are endless styling options.

The OG airwrap featured in our review of the best hot brushes, with our writer commenting on the “plethora of attachments to pick from”, with the original barrel creating a “soft, voluminous, light curl”. Above all, our reviewer was impressed that they were able to achieve a “bouncy blow-dry look” in just 15 minutes.

While the latest version of the airwrap will set you back nearly £500, you can now get the original tool for just £300 thanks to this pre-Black Friday Argos deal. Offers like this on the airwrap are extremely rare, so we’d suggest acting quick to avoid missing out.

Voucher codes

For discounts on beauty, try the below discount codes:

Looking for more pre-Black Friday beauty deals? Our shopping experts have rounded up the best offers now