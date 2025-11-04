The Dyson airwrap has been reduced by £100 ahead of Black Friday

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Sign up for our free IndyBest email Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

If you’ve been eyeing up the Dyson airwrap as an early Christmas gift, then it might be worth waiting for the Black Friday sales, when the device usually sees its lowest price of the year. Hailed as a damage-free alternative to using a hair curler, the airwrap usually costs between £300 and £600 (depending on the model you’re looking at), but last year’s Black Friday beauty deals saw the device discounted by more than £180.

When you consider the fact that the airwrap combines a hair dryer, diffuser, curler, blow-dry brush and – in some ways – straightener, the chance to streamline your styling tools is even more appealing.

While the big day is still more than a month away, some retailers are discounting the device ahead of time. You might have to hold out until Black Friday if you’re looking to secure the newest iteration, the co-anda 2x, but deals on the i.d. model are live now, with reductions up to £100.

Best Dyson airwrap deals for Black Friday

Dyson airwrap i.d. with diffuser: Was £479, now £379, Johnlewis.com

( Dyson )

Discounted by 20 per cent in its curly and coily iteration, the Dyson airwrap i.d. works with the brand’s Bluetooth app to adjust the heat and airflow to help you achieve the perfect curls or a bouncy blow dry. Testing the device in her Dyson airwrap i.d. review, hair expert Elena Chabo praised how the tool “made setting [her] natural curls with volume and bounce so much quicker” and gave it a glowing 4.5/5 rating. With a generous reduction in the bright patina and topaz hue, consider this a sign to give your locks some love.

Dyson airwrap i.d. straight and wavy, ceramic patina/topaz: Was £479.99, now £399.99, Boots.com

( Dyson )

This i.d. version of the airwrap features attachments for straight and wavy hair, swapping the comb tool for a flyaway smoother and eliminating the diffuser altogether. Describing how the smoothing tool works in her review of the airwrap’s second model, beauty editor Lucy Partington explained that it “works to attract and lift longer hairs to the front, while the second stream of air pushes shorter flyaways out of sight.” It’s reduced by £80 now, so act fast to avoid missing this discount in the Boots Black Friday deals.

Why you can trust IndyBest’s coverage of Dyson airwrap deals this Black Friday

Lucy Smith is The Independent’s beauty writer. But most importantly, she has more than five years of experience covering the Black Friday sales, making her well-versed on the year-round prices of key products like the Dyson airwrap. I can spot an inflated discount, and I know when a reduction is a rare find.

She’s also tested both the airwrap i.d. and the new co-anda 2x, as well as other products from the brand, such as the supersonic hair dryer and even the V16 vacuum. I’ll be highlighting the best deals on the airwrap, in all its varieties, as they drop in the run-up to and on Black Friday.

Discover more early Dyson deals with my round-up of the best Boots deals ahead of Black Friday