I found a £100 discount on the Dyson airwrap for Black Friday

If you’ve been eyeing up the Dyson airwrap as an early Christmas gift, the Black Friday sales could help you save on the coveted hair tool. During the November sale, the device usually drops to its lowest price of the year. Hailed as a damage-free alternative to using a hair curler, the airwrap usually costs between £300 and £600 (depending on the model you’re looking at), but last year’s Black Friday beauty deals saw new devices discounted by more than £180.

When you consider the fact that the airwrap combines a hair dryer, diffuser, curler, blow-dry brush and – in some ways – straightener, the chance to streamline your styling tools is even more appealing.

While the big day is still a few weeks away, some retailers are discounting the device ahead of time. You might have to hold out until Black Friday if you’re looking to secure the newest iteration, the co-anda 2x, but deals on the i.d. model are live now, with reductions of up to £100.

Best Dyson airwrap deals for Black Friday

Dyson airwrap i.d. with diffuser: Was £479, now £379, Johnlewis.com

Discounted by 20 per cent in its curly and coily iteration, the Dyson airwrap i.d. works with the brand’s Bluetooth app to adjust the heat and airflow to help you achieve the perfect curls or a bouncy blow dry. Testing the device in her Dyson airwrap i.d. review, hair expert Elena Chabo praised how the tool “made setting [her] natural curls with volume and bounce so much quicker” and gave it a glowing 4.5/5 rating. With a generous reduction in the bright patina and topaz hue, consider this a sign to give your locks some love.

Dyson airwrap i.d. straight and wavy, pink and rose gold: Was £479.99, now £399.99, Boots.com

This i.d. version of the airwrap features attachments for straight and wavy hair, swapping the comb tool for a flyaway smoother and eliminating the diffuser altogether. Describing how the smoothing tool works in her review of the airwrap’s second model, beauty editor Lucy Partington explained that it “works to attract and lift longer hairs to the front, while the second stream of air pushes shorter flyaways out of sight.” It’s reduced by £80 now, so act fast to avoid missing this discount in the Boots Black Friday deals. And don’t forget to use the code ‘DYSONFNDD’ for free next day delivery at Boots.

Certified refurbished Dyson airwrap i.d. straight and wavy, vinca blue/topaz: Was £479, now £249.99, Ebay.com

Black Friday deals aren't the only way to secure a saving on the airwrap. You’d be forgiven for turning your nose up at a refurbished device, but when it comes to those certified by Dyson, they get our attention. Available via eBay, these Dyson renewed devices are “meticulously inspected, fully serviced and tested” by the brand’s team of engineering experts. Besides a few visual imperfections (if that), you can expect the same fast wrapping and bouncy curls as a fresh-out-of-the-box airwrap – and you’ll save more than £200 in the process. This may not be a Black Friday airwrap deal, but it's still worth considering. For more great offers, why not browse our extended guide to the best Dyson refurbished deals.

Dyson airwrap i.d. multi-styler, amber silk: Worth £559.99, now £479.99, Dyson.co.uk

While you won't technically be paying any less than usual for this hair tool, Dyson is selling its limited-edition amber silk airwrap i.d. with an extra £80 worth of goodies for Black Friday. This deal is exclusive to the brand's own website, and you'll take home a set of Dyson hair clips (£35, Dyson.co.uk) to ease the styling process, as well as a Dyson travel bag (£45, Dyson.co.uk).

Which Dyson airwrap will be discounted in Black Friday?

Dyson only sells its 2024 airwrap i.d. and its newer co-anda 2x multi-stylers, so these are the devices I’ll be looking to see included in the Black Friday deals. Older models, including the airwrap origin and airwrap complete are no longer in production and, these days, are available with few retailers.

So far, I’ve spotted deals on the i.d. styler in all its colourways (was £479.99, now £399.99, Boots.com), but I’m yet to see savings on the co-anda 2x. I’ll be keeping a close eye on the Dyson website as well as the likes of John Lewis and Currys. In fact, these third-party retailers may be our best chance to snap up a discount on the brand’s new release styler.

Why you can trust IndyBest’s coverage of Dyson airwrap deals this Black Friday

Lucy Smith is The Independent’s beauty writer. But most importantly, she has more than five years of experience covering the Black Friday sales, making her well-versed on the year-round prices of key products such as the Dyson airwrap. She can spot an inflated discount, and knows when a reduction is a rare find.

She’s also tested both the airwrap i.d. and the new co-anda 2x, as well as other products from the brand, such as the supersonic hair dryer and even the V16 vacuum. She’ll be highlighting the best deals on the airwrap, in all its varieties, as they drop in the run-up to and on Black Friday.

