There’s not long to go until Black Friday returns to the UK. The biggest shopping event of the year sees big-name brands and retailers slash the prices across everything from TVs, laptops, gaming, tech, mattresses and more.

What first began as a one-day sale in the US after Thanksgiving, has since expanded into a weeks long bonanza this side of the Atlantic, too. And some of Black Friday’s biggest players include Apple, Shark, KitchenAid, LG, Nintendo and Asos but every year, more take part.

But one such brand that always shows up, and with some impressive savings across home appliances and beauty no less, is Dyson. From its convenient cordless vacuum cleaners to high-tech hair tools, its an opportunity to bag a bargain from the premium brand.

While deals are few and far between directly from Dyson’s website, third-party retailers are the place to shop, as stockists like John Lewis, Amazon and Currys tend to offer larger discounts across the Black Friday sale period.

Read on to find out everything you need to know about what deals to expect in this year’s sale.

When is Black Friday 2022 in the UK?

For 2022, Black Friday kicks off on 25 November, and runs through to the following Monday. Our team of experts will be on hand to report on the biggest savings throughout so be sure to bookmark our Black Friday shopping guides.

However for most brands and retailers, savings often begin landing weeks before, with some early-bird deals already available. As it’s just a few weeks shy of Christmas Day, it’s ideal timing to tick off your shopping list and get organised with your gifting.

When is Cyber Monday 2022?

Cyber Monday is the name given to the last day of sale before Christmas and takes place on 28 November.

It’s your final opportunity to shop and save across big-name brands before the Boxing Day sales start. If you missed out on any discounts in Black Friday, keep your eyes peeled as there’s often even bigger savings to be found if you’re quick.

Will Dyson have a Black Friday sale this year?

While we can confirm Dyson will be taking part in Black Friday this year, it’s keeping quiet on the exact date its deals will drop. It does however have a dedicated Black Friday page on its website where you can leave your email to be notified when its sale goes live.

Where can you get Dyson deals?

You may be surprised to know thay Dyson’s website is not the best place to discover Black Friday savings. Stockists such as Amazon, Currys, John Lewis, Very, AO, Argos and Boots slash the prices of Dyson’s vacuum cleaners, inlcuding its upright, cordless and corded models, fans, air purifiers, hairdryer, Airwrap or straighteners.

What were the best Black Friday deals on Dyson products from last year?

There was no shortage of discounts on Dyson products in last year’s Black Friday sale. Some highlights included the Dyson V11 absolute cordless vacuum cleaner (£625, Argos.co.uk), which was reduced from £599.99 to £439.99 at Argos – a huge £160 saving.

When we reviewed it, our tester described it as “the best cordless vacuum we’ve tried” and as “unlike anything else on the market”. They added: “It lasts longer on a single run, is more automated and has more features… In short, the V11 is the crème-de-la-crème of cordless vacs.”

Argos offered nearly £200 off the Dyson V10 cyclone animal extra cordless vacuum cleaner (£430, Argos.co.uk), which came down fromm £449.99 to £299.99.

Another top-performer for Indybest, it earned a spot in our guide to the best cordless vacuum cleaners. Our reviewer noted that it’s “easy to move along carpets and wooden floors, while the max setting has incredible suction”.

While there weren’t many opportunities to save on Dyson’s popular hair tools, at Boots, the Dyson supersonic hair dryer (£329.99, Boots.com) came with £10 worth of Advantage Card points when you spent £60 or more on electrical beauty.

It was available in a stunning navy and copper colourway, housed in a leather presentation box and eight attachements for smoothing flyaways, diffusing curls and a detangling knots.

In our review of the device, our tester said: “Powerful and versatile, it drastically decreases the amount of time spent drying your hair and leaves it far shinier and healthier than the majority of hair dryers. While it can be used on hair of all lengths and thickness, those with thicker or longer hair will reap the benefits the most.”

What deals can we expect on Dyson products in this year’s sale?

Speaking from our experience reporting on the Black Friday sales over the years, there’s frequently over £50 off Dyson vacuum cleaners and air treatment devices at third-party stockists, so keep your eyes peeled on this article to be first in the know when those deals drop.

When it comes to its coveted hairdryer, Airwrap or straighteners, retailers such as Boots and John Lewis can often be found offering free extras with purchases. This has been everything from docking mounts to extra Advantage Points added to your Boots rewards card.

Are there any Dyson deals available now?

The Dyson V8 absolute cordless vacuum cleaner (was £379, now £299, Johnlewis.com) is currently reduced by £80. We’re big fans of Dyson cordless vacuums, with its V15 model taking the top spot in our guide to the best cordless vacuum cleaners.

This V8 model in particular is made with de-tangling technology to remove pet hair, human hair you name it. Its also designed to be equally efficient on hard and soft floors, thanks to is woven nylon brush which picks up large debris and extract fine dust. It can also transfrom into a handheld vacuum cleaner with the click of a button, to make reaching nooks and crannies around your home and car easier than ever.

While the Dyson V15 detect absolute cordless vacuum cleaner doesn’t currently have any money off, at John Lewis it’s available with a free Dyson V15 floor dock when you enter the code “FLOORDOK” at checkout.

When we reviewed it our tester gave it a five-star rating for its “ingenious sensor that continuously sizes and counts dust particles, automatically increasing the machine’s suction power when needed.” They also loved its ability to log how much dirt has been collected and display via an LCD screen, as it means you’ll always know when your floors are immaculate.

