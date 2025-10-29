Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Sign up for our free IndyBest email Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

If there’s one hair tool that’s always high on people’s wishlists come Black Friday, it’s the Dyson supersonic. The good news is you don’t need to wait until the official sale event (Friday 28 November) to save on the futuristic hair dryer.

The supersonic was the coveted vacuum cleaner brand’s first foray into the beauty world back in 2016 – and it remains the gold standard. Launched with great fanfare, it blew traditional models from the likes of Babyliss and ghd out of the water.

The sleek-looking, lightweight design helps prevent arm strain, while the powerful performance reduces blow-drying time. It’s also impressively quiet and boasts innovative airflow technology to limit hair damage. The supersonic has seen plenty of upgrades in the years since its launch, with new attachments for different hair types introduced and refinement to the original design.

Read more: Best Black Friday beauty deals I’m expecting for 2025

A staple of my own haircare regime, the Dyson supersonic helps me get out the door more quickly in the morning, while the slick design means it takes pride of place on my dressing table.

Now, the price of the Dyson supersonic model has been slashed ahead of Black Friday. You can currently save £100 on the OG hair dryer and on the nural model. Here’s everything you need to know.

Dyson supersonic nural hair dryer A hi-tech upgrade on the OG supersonic, Dyson’s nural hair dryer was launched last year. If you’re new to the supersonic range or in the market for a new hair dryer that will speed up styling times while keeping your scalp and hair healthier, I can attest to this hair tool being well worth the investment. When I reviewed the Dyson supersonic nural hair dryer, I found my locks looked shinier and felt far softer, compared with using other hair dryers. With an excellent attachment for taming fly-aways and a feature that cools down the tool automatically when it’s close to your scalp, the nural ticks a lot of boxes. Now, you can save £100 on the hair dryer, thanks to Dyson’s early Black Friday deal. £399 £299 from Dyson.co.uk Prices may vary

Dyson supersonic hair dryer Whether you’re creating a big bouncy blow dry, a sleek straightened style or a curly look (this hair dryer comes complete with a diffuser attachment), the Dyson supersonic adds extra versatility to your routine. In beauty expert Chloë James’s review of the Dyson supersonic, she said it left her locks “shinier, softer and considerably more manageable throughout the day”. She added that the attachment “creates a gentler airflow that still gets the job done fast”, and left her scalp “irritation-free”. Plus, each accessory clips on with an easy-to-use magnetic attachment system, making it foolproof to switch between them. She also noted how the supersonic “drastically decreases the amount of time spent drying your hair and leaves it far shinier and healthier than the majority of hair dryers”. £329 £229 from Dyson.co.uk Prices may vary

Why you can trust IndyBest to cover the best Black Friday deals on the Dyson supersonic

The IndyBest team has been working across sales events such as Black Friday and Cyber Monday for years. We know that bringing you the best deals isn’t just about finding the best discounts, it’s also about spotting the best savings on top-rated, high-performing products that we’ve tested, and that hail from brands we trust.

Senior shopping writer Daisy Lester has covered Black Friday for five years, so she knows a good deal when she sees one. When it comes to Dyson, she’s reviewed everything from the supersonic to the airwrap, so you can rest assured it's a brand she recommends.

Want more bargains? These are the best Black Friday beauty deals we’re expecting for 2025, from Dyson to Olaplex