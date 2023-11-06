The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Why trust us?
Which brands and retailers launch their early Black Friday deals today?
Big names such as Boots, Dyson, John Lewis, Ninja, Shark and Very have dropped early deals
Deal hunters, assemble – we are now in November, the month mammoth Black Friday bargains appear. This exciting annual shopping event lands on Friday 24 November and runs through to its Cyber Monday finale on Monday 27 November.
Although the sales extravaganza was originally a US tradition that followed Thanksgiving, Black Friday is now as big here in the UK as it is across the pond. As such, you can expect to see sizeable discounts across all shopping categories, from tech, TVs, laptops and gaming gear to mattresses, beauty, fashion, home appliances and much more.
Big-name brands and retailers take part, with the likes of Shark, Dyson, John Lewis, Ninja, Nintendo and Boots all set to announce price cuts. Even better, some shops have dropped discounts already, to mark the beginning of Black Friday month.
So, whether you’re getting your list ready or fancy shopping for some bargains straightaway, we’ve rounded up the brands and retailers serving up early savings, including Currys, Ninja and Very, as well as the best deals to bag right now.
The best early Black Friday sales to shop now
- Shop Boots early Black Friday sale – save across brands such as Dyson, Dior, No7, Liz Earle and more
- Shop Currys early Black Friday sale – shop big deals on TVs, laptops and home appliances from brands such as Bosch, LG, Ninja and Samsung
- Shop Dyson early Black Friday sale – get up to £150 off products such as the corrale straightener and V8 absolute vacuum cleaner
- Shop John Lewis early Black Friday sale – save up to £300 on TVs, £100 on MacBooks and 40 per cent on kitchen appliances
- Shop Kenwood early Black Friday sale – save money on stand mixers, blenders and food processors
- Shop Ninja early Black Friday sale – save up to 25 per cent on air fryers, multi-cookers, knife blocks and more
- Shop Our Place early Black Friday sale – save up to 45 per cent on cookware, tableware and kitchen tools
- Shop Shark early Black Friday sale – save up to £100 on vacuum cleaners, steam mops and hair tools
- Shop Very early Black Friday sale – save big on products from Apple, Samsung, Shark, Silentnight and more
Best early Black Friday deals available now
Vera Wang princess eau de toilette: Was £66, now £17.99, Boots.com
In the market for designer perfume? Vera Wang’s princess eau de toilette is currently reduced by a massive £48 at Boots. The iconic bottle comes complete with a crown lid and its fragrance notes include amber, apricot, vanilla, and tuberose. Whether you’re stocking up on scent or shopping for a Christmas gift, this sizeable price reduction is not to be sniffed at.
Our Place ultimate cookware set: Was £655, now £385, Fromourplace.co.uk
Cook up a storm with this eight-piece Our Place cookware set, which is currently reduced by a whopping £270. It’s available in an array of shades to suit your decor, including sage, lavender and blue salt. You’ll unpack a full-size and minature always pan 2.0, complete with steam-release lids; a full-size and miniature perfect pot, which has a steam-release lid and integral pasta strainer; a non-stick griddle pan; main bake; side bake; loaf pan; and a handy oven mat.
Dyson corrale hair straightener: Was £399.99, now £299.99, Dyson.co.uk
Dyson is renowned for its incredible hair tools, and the corrale straightener is no exception. Now, you can nab a sleek £100 off the price, whether you fancy snapping up the blue/copper, black nickel/fuchsia or another of its five colourway options. The cordless tool uses heat-control technology to minimise strand damage caused by styling, and it comes complete with a travel pouch and dock.
We’ve reviewed the hair straightener, and our tester said: “A truly innovative tool, it makes styling your hair – whether that’s straight or curly – a breeze, as you don’t need to navigate around a wire.”
Ninja deluxe black & copper edition speedi 10-in-1 rapid cooker and air fryer: Was £249.99, now £149.99, Ninjakitchen.co.uk
If you’re looking to make warming meals as we head into winter, an air fryer is an energy-efficient option, and this Ninja number has £100 off right now. A black and copper edition of Ninja’s popular speedi 10-in-1 rapid cooker and air fryer, this aesthetically pleasing option comes with a 5.7l cooking pot, cook and crisp tray, silicone tongs, a recipe guide and an apron.
An IndyBest tried-and-tested brand, we included two different Ninja models in our best air fryers guide. Our tester noted Ninja’s 9-in-1 foodi multi-cooker is an “impressive machine” with nine cooking functions, and they can confirm the air fryer option has “made a tasty dish or two, including gorgeously crispy (and not at all oily) halloumi fries”.
Shark stratos deluxe anti-hair-wrap plus pet pro cordless vacuum, black: Was £429.99, now £249.99, Sharkclean.co.uk
Clean up with £80 off a cordless Shark vacuum cleaner right now. This stratos deluxe anti-hair-wrap model is suitable for use on carpets and hard floors, and comes complete with pet, crevice and multi-surface tools. It has up to 60 minutes run-time for blitzing dust and debris in your car or living space, thanks to a removable battery pack, while LED lights will help you spot any dirt lingering under sofas and in dark corners. Integral anti-odour technology offers extra cleaning peace of mind, too.
This exact model was named best overall in our best cordless vacuum cleaners round-up, where our tester noted: “The suction power on carpet and hard floor is a dream.”
