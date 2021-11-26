Black Friday is finally here, with a huge range of discounts on everything from iPhones and tech to beauty products, perfumes and more.

Big-name retailers are not only offering discounts on smaller baskets, but also on big-ticket items that could save you hundreds of pounds on your new purchase. Mattresses are one of the household necessities that often feature in Black Friday sales, bringing you a more comfortable night’s sleep at a fraction of the cost.

Our IndyBest team has found a great discount on the Emma double hybrid mattress (was £809 for a double, now £444.95, Emma-sleep.co.uk) that you won’t want to miss out on, thanks to Emma’s Black Friday sale.

Emma, which has a base in the UK, offers three types of mattress: the original (foam), the hybrid (foam and springs) and the premium (a more luxurious option). The bed-in-a-box retailer’s sale means that you can up to a huge 50 per cent. That’s 15 per cent more than 2020’s Black Friday offering, so it’s clear that Emma means business for 2021.

Read on for our review of the hybrid mattress, so you have all the info ahead of making a purchase, as well as more discounts across Emma’s range.

Emma double hybrid mattress, double: Was £809, now £444.95, Emma-sleep.co.uk

(Emma)

When we reviewed the Emma hybrid mattress, our tester said that “the magic lies in the layers”. The product has five – if you count the cover – and each is said to contribute to an overall improvement in sleep quality. These include “viscoelastic” memory foam and a breathable pocket-sprung layer with 2,000 springs.

Our reviewer said that it was “a bit softer and bouncier than others we’ve tried”, but “that doesn’t necessarily make it better or worse... it’s something to consider if that’s your preference”.

“You really feel supported yet well-cushioned in those key pressure point areas of knees, hips, lumbar and shoulders, but without compromising on comfort,” they said. “Your sleeping partner won’t have to huff and puff when you move in the night, as this mattress excels at absorbing movement. Again, this gains major brownie points as so many mattresses fail on this point.”

The Emma, like many other hybrid mattresses that combine springs and foam, doesn’t need flipped – you will have to rotate it regularly, though.

Emma double original mattress: Was £699, now £384.45, Emma-sleep.co.uk

(Emma )

Billed as the UK’s most awarded, bestselling mattress, the popular Emma original features three layers of pressure-relieving foam.

Designed to cater to all body types, halo memory foam is said to offer spinal support and comfort in all sleeping positions. Whether you are prone to feeling hot or cold overnight, the “airgocell” layer provides breathability while absorbing sweat, and the removable ultra-dry cover promises to be temperature regulating.

Meanwhile, the piece de resistance is its high resiliency extra (aka, HRX) foam, which promises durability, stability and support. Plus, the 10-year warranty delivers extra peace of mind.

When we reviewed the Emma original mattress, our tester said that all night “you remain, cushioned and supported whether you’re sleeping on your front, back or side”. High praise indeed, particularly as they finished by adding, “trust us, we tried them all”.

Emma double original mattress bundle: Was £1,066, now £533, Emma-sleep.co.uk

(Emma)

The 50 per cent saving on this Emma double original mattress bundle makes a huge price difference, taking the whole set down to £166 less than the full price of the original mattress alone.

Get a good night’s sleep with this comprehensive set, which includes an Emma double original mattress, two Emma pillows (was £119 each, now £59.50 each, Emma-sleep.co.uk) and a mattress protector (was £129, now £64.50, Emma-sleep.co.uk).

The three-layered bestselling foam mattress offers spinal support, temperature regulation and breathability, as well as a removable cover. Meanwhile, the mattress cover adds a waterproof layer to protect against dust mites and allergens, and comes with a two-year guarantee.

Finishing off the sleeping setup is a pair of firm memory foam pillows, which we featured in our best pillows guide. Rated best for excellent support, our tester said: “You can remove layers if you need less height, and move them around if you want more or less give.” Sounds ideal for all sleeping beauties.

Emma double premium mattress: Was £999, now £549.45, Emma-sleep.co.uk

(Emma)

You can catch 40 winks in ultimate luxury with the Emma premium mattress. It features a whopping six layers including the removable ultra-dry original cover – the most of all the brand’s models.

There are two memory foam layers which each offer back, shoulder and hip support. Additionally, the breathable “airgocell” layer is said to regulate body temperature while absorbing and evaporating sweat. Meanwhile, the five-zone “carbonflex” layer has titanium coil springs and was created for adapting to different sleeping positions.

The high resiliency extra foam is what prolongs mattress durability and prevents any sagging while also ensuring your bodyweight is evenly distributed. All rounded off with a 10-year guarantee, you can even opt for a 200-night trial to be really sure.

Does Emma take part in Cyber Monday?

Emma has previously taken part in Cyber Monday, as well, which this year falls on Monday 29 November.

In 2020, the mattress brand offered a discount all weekend, meaning that shoppers had more time to make purchases.

