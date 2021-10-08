Black Friday lands on the last weekend in November and we’re already thinking ahead to the deals that could mean big savings for shoppers. Whether you’re in the market for a new iPhone or discounted beauty products, there is without a doubt something for everyone.

The shopping extravaganza can be especially useful if you’re looking to invest in a big-ticket item at the best price possible.

When it comes to a mattress, it can be hard to know whether you’re making the right choice, especially with so many brands to choose from at such a variety of price points.

And things are made more complicated by the fact that the exact type of mattress you’re looking for – firm, medium or soft – is such a personal preference. One person’s dream mattress might be another’s nightmare.

Emma is one of the bed-of-the-box brands, and also offers a hybrid mattress too that gives you both spring and foam layers, meaning your body is supported for a restful night. As it absorbs movement, it is also useful if your partner fidgets.

Read more:

The Emma comes in three models – the original (foam), the hybrid (foam and springs) and the premium (a more luxurious option) with the hybrid being named one of our favourites in our review of the best mattresses.

Our tester said the Emma hybrid would be “right at home in a five-star hotel”. “This makes it a versatile option for people who sleep in different positions throughout the night or whose partner sleeps in different positions from them. It’s not the cheapest hybrid, but we think it’s well worth the money.”

Read on for everything we know so far about Emma’s Black Friday2021 sale.

Does Emma take part in Black Friday?

Black Friday in 2021 will be on Friday 26 November, the day after Thanksgiving in the USA. Previously Emma has taken part in Black Friday, offering site-wide deals on mattresses, pillows and other accessories.

We expect the same to folow suit this year too, but nothing has been confirmed. So if you want to be the first to know, then we recommend signing up for an account with Emma and other reputable mattress retailers to get email updates, and to bookmark this page as we’ll be updating it as soon as we know more.

By logging your details now you’re also going to save yourself time on the day when you’re trying to make a quick purchase.

Does Emma take part in Cyber Monday?

Emma has previously taken part in Cyber Monday, as well, which this year falls on Monday 29 November.

In 2020, the mattress brand offered a discount all weekend, meaning that shoppers had more time to make purchases.

What mattress deals did Emma offer last year?

Emma offered an impressive 35 per cent off with its 2020 Black Friday code “Black35”, and this was extended to Cyber Monday as well.

This code didn’t just apply to mattresses, but everything on the site, including bedding and pillows, and the Emma original mattress was available for as little as £343 (normally £699).

When is Emma’s Black Friday sale in 2021?

We don’t know yet when the sale will start as some big brands can begin trailing deals up to two weeks in advance of Black Friday.

But if you can’t wait that long, Emma is currently offering up to 50 per cent off all products in its big autumn sale.

This sale ends on Monday 11 October.

Voucher codes

For the latest discounts on homewares and bedding, try the links below:

Read more on Black Friday 2021

How to get the best Black Friday deals this year – when the sale starts and how to prepare

Best Black Friday tech deals – whether it’s a new phone contract or noise-cancelling headphones, you’ll find the best offers here

Best Black Friday home appliances deals – now’s the time to upgrade your vacuum cleaner or coffee machine

Best Black Friday gaming deals – Xbox or Playstation? Here’s our expert guide to discounts on consoles, controllers and games

Best Black Friday beauty deals – stock up on your favourites across make-up, skincare, haircare and fragrance

Best Black Friday laptop deals – there are hundreds of pounds to be saved on laptops from big-name brands such as Apple, Microsoft and HP

Best Black Friday TV deals – update your at-home cinema experience without paying full price

Best Black Friday fashion deals – whether it’s a pair of boots or a coat, treat yourself to some wardrobe essentials

Best Black Friday kids’ toys deals – get your Christmas shopping done and dusted with offers from Disney, Lego, Playmobil and more

Best Black Friday sports deals – kit out your home gym or build your winter workout wardrobe

Best alcohol Black Friday deals – whether you’re a fan of gin, vodka, tequila, beer or wine, you’ll be able to bag a bargain

Best Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals – whether it’s the OLED, lite or original you’re after, level up with these discounts

Best Black Friday mattress deals – rest easy with big discounts on brands such as Emma, Eve Sleep and Simba

Best Black Friday Aldi deals – the budget supermarket is expected to slash prices on big-ticket items like the Nintendo Switch

Best Amazon Black Friday deals – our pick of the best bargains from the millions out there

Best Apple Black Friday deals – discover rare offers on the brand’s bestsellers, from AirPods to iPhones

Best Argos Black Friday deals – find discounts on everything from kids to homeware, fitness and DIY

Best Boots Black Friday deals – there’s no better time to save on beauty, skincare, electric toothbrushes and more

Best Currys PC World Black Friday deals – for everything from TVs and laptops to kettles and coffee machines

Best Black Friday Dyson deals – bag a bargain on the brand’s corded, cordless and handheld vacuum cleaners

Best John Lewis & Partners Black Friday deals – the high street stalwart will have great prices on fashion, beauty, tech, kids and homeware

For more, check out our mattress comparison between Emma and Simba’s hybrids

IndyBest product reviews are unbiased, independent advice you can trust. On some occasions, we earn revenue if you click the links and buy the products, but we never allow this to bias our coverage. The reviews are compiled through a mix of expert opinion and real-world testing.