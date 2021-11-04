The ultimate millennial make-up brand, Glossier is known for products that help you create effortless, dewy looks, including cult favourites such as cloud paint, boy brow and balm dotcom. The brand’s highly sought after minimalist products will see prices cut in its eagerly anticipated Black Friday sale, and we’d recommend being up bright and early to snag the best deal.

The US brand started selling in the UK in 2017 and has since become a firm favourite among make-up and skincare fanatics alike. We reviewed the brand favourites earlier this year and do a little dance each time a new product is launched, just like this summer’s solar paint bronzer. Designed for those who want to love their skin just as much as the make-up they put on it, Glossier’s offering is slim but spot on.

Although the brand’s prices are relatively affordable, any discount is not to be snuffed at. And when Glossier does a sale, it doesn’t hold back. If you’re thinking you may find Glossier bargains at your favourite department store or on a discount website, you’d be mistaken. Glossier heightens its feeling of desirability and exclusivity by selling solely on its own website, and the very rare pop-up. Much like Apple in the tech world, it rarely hosts sales either.

The brand’s exclusive sets, made of its bestselling products, are usually at the top of shopper’s lists regardless of a sale, because they come with a generous discount outside of sale periods. Add a hefty Black Friday discount on top, and fans of the brand will be scrambling to make a sale before stock sells out.

Read more:

Here at IndyBest, we’ll be keeping tabs on Black Friday deals across tech, gaming, home appliances, fashion and more during the mammoth event, so stay tuned for the latest updates as we get them.

Excited to get shopping? Here’s what we know about Glossier’s Black Friday sale so far.

Does Glossier take part in Black Friday?

Indeed, you’ll find the no-frills beauty brand taking part in the Black Friday sales. While Glossier hasn't announced the specifics of the discount that will be on offer, last year the sale started at midnight on Black Friday and continued until Cyber Monday. So, set your alarms for 11.59pm on 25 November and get your wish list the ready.

Does Glossier take part in Cyber Monday?

Glossier’s Black Friday sale usually lasts four days, from Black Friday through to Cyber Monday. While other brands often start their discounts up to a few weeks before the big sale event, Glossier usually runs its sale for the four day long weekend only, so it’s worth planning ahead on the products you want to avoid disappointment.

How much is Glossier’s Black Friday discount?

Last year, Glossier's discount was a rather generous 25 per cent off, and not only on select items – every single product makes it into the Glossier Black Friday sale. This means you won’t be disappointed that your favourites are not discounted, as we’re hoping that every product, in every shade, will be.

The brand’s coveted sets had their own discount of up to 35 per cent off, and make the perfect purchase for Glossier newbies, as they will help introduce them to the brand’s 3-step skincare routine and provide must-haves for its signature dewy look.

When is Glossier’s Black Friday sale in 2021?

Although the brand hasn’t officially announced any details of its Black Friday 2021 sale, past years sales have started on Black Friday and ended on Cyber Monday.

If you’re just itching to get your hands on the brand’s coveted favourites, then you can already shop with money off on the brand’s sets. They are cleverly put together to create the perfect pairings, like monochrome eyeshadows and a milky oil cleanser to remove them, and a trio of balms to banish chapped winter lips.

What was in Glossier’s Black Friday sale last year?

Absolutely everything was in last year’s Black Friday sale at Glossier, with a handsome 25 per cent discount site-wide

For super soft skin all winter long, fans of the brand stocked up on the super pack of serums, and those after a glow that will last well after the Christmas lights come down, the crystal-infused highlighter, haloscope, was a must have.

How much is Glossier’s delivery on Black Friday?

Standard shipping at Glossier costs £4, while the option for next business delivery is £6. But, if you spend over £30, and it’s hard not to when the discounts are so good, then standard delivery is free.

You’ll also receive your order inside a bubble-wrapped zip lock bag, that doubles up as a pretty cute make-up bag.

Voucher codes

For the latest discounts on home appliances, tech, toys and more, try the links below:

Read more on Black Friday 2021

How to get the best Black Friday deals this year – when the sale starts and how to prepare

Best Black Friday tech deals – whether it’s a new phone contract or noise-cancelling headphones, you’ll find the best offers here

Best Black Friday home appliances deals – now’s the time to upgrade your vacuum cleaner or coffee machine

Best Black Friday gaming deals – Xbox or Playstation? Here’s our expert guide to discounts on consoles, controllers and games

Best Black Friday beauty deals – stock up on your favourites across make-up, skincare, haircare and fragrance

Best Black Friday laptop deals – there are hundreds of pounds to be saved on laptops from big-name brands such as Apple, Microsoft and HP

Best Black Friday TV deals – update your at-home cinema experience without paying full price

Best Black Friday fashion deals – whether it’s a pair of boots or a coat, treat yourself to some wardrobe essentials

Best Black Friday kids’ toys deals – get your Christmas shopping done and dusted with offers from Disney, Lego, Playmobil and more

Best Black Friday sports deals – kit out your home gym or build your winter workout wardrobe

Best alcohol Black Friday deals – whether you’re a fan of gin, vodka, tequila, beer or wine, you’ll be able to bag a bargain

Best Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals – whether it’s the OLED, lite or original you’re after, level up with these discounts

Best Black Friday mattress deals – rest easy with big discounts on brands such as Emma, Eve Sleep and Simba

Best Black Friday Aldi deals – the budget supermarket is expected to slash prices on big-ticket items like the Nintendo Switch

Best Amazon Black Friday deals – our pick of the best bargains from the millions out there

Best Apple Black Friday deals – discover rare offers on the brand’s bestsellers, from AirPods to iPhones

Best Argos Black Friday deals – find discounts on everything from kids to homeware, fitness and DIY

Best Boots Black Friday deals – there’s no better time to save on beauty, skincare, electric toothbrushes and more

Best Currys Black Friday deals – for everything from TVs and laptops to kettles and coffee machines

Best Black Friday Dyson deals – bag a bargain on the brand’s corded, cordless and handheld vacuum cleaners

Best John Lewis & Partners Black Friday deals – the high street stalwart will have great prices on fashion, beauty, tech, kids and homeware

IndyBest product reviews are unbiased, independent advice you can trust. On some occasions, we earn revenue if you click the links and buy the products, but we never allow this to bias our coverage. The reviews are compiled through a mix of expert opinion and real-world testing.