Halfords, the UK’s favourite cycling and motoring store, is always there for us when we need it.

All of the necessities are in abundance: lights, locks, helmets, tool kits, dashcams – you name it, this store has it.

You’ll also find ranges of scooters (electric and standard), practical clothing, paints and all sorts of accessories on the high street giant’s website.

If you’re looking to save some cash on your next Halfords shop, November is the month to do it, as Black Friday 2021 is fast approaching. Falling on 26 November, we’re still a couple of weeks away from the big day, but retailers including Currys, Amazon, Boots and Very have already kicked off their sales with some cracking discounts.

Halfords has decided to get in on the action nice and early too, as it has launched its Black Friday sale. Here at IndyBest, we’ll be tracking the hottest deals across gaming, fashion, tech, beauty, toys and more, as well as all the biggest reductions at our favourite retailers including John Lewis & Partners and Argos.

All of our guides are continually updated as we find the top discounts – including this guide on the best Halfords deals – so be sure to stick with us over the sales bonanza. Read on for everything you need to know about Halfords’s Black Friday sale, including the best early deals to shop.

Read more:

Does Halfords take part in Black Friday?

Yes, Halfords traditionally takes part in the Black Friday sales and has already revealed its 2021 offering, two weeks ahead of the big day.

Early bird deals so far include 10 per cent off selected electric bikes, 30 per cent off all Nilfisk pressure washers and 20 per cent off a range of stunt scooters.

There’s plenty of Christmas list inspiration here, with more to come, so stay tuned and bookmark this page as we’ll be updating it as more Halfords deals go live in the lead up to the event.

Does Halfords take part in Cyber Monday?

As more shopping has moved online, Cyber Monday's reputation as the digital deals day has become less relevant.

Now, it is seen as the day when retailers double down on discounts and give customers even more bang for their buck

Halfords will be taking part as it did last year, in-store and online. It also offers a click and collect service.

How much is Halfords’s Black Friday discount?

Halfords is already slashing prices of big-ticket items in its early Black Friday sale, with discounts of up to 30 per cent. We’re expecting the offers to get even better in the coming weeks, and on Black Friday itself.

Halfords doesn’t offer a blanket discount across its site, but instead offers specific deals on product categories, brands or certain products. Last year, it unveiled savings of hundreds of pounds on bikes, tools and more.

If you're looking for car parts, we recommend making an account as the site lets you save your vehicle details and will make it quicker to find relevant deals.

When is Halfords’s Black Friday sale in 2021?

Halfords has already kicked off its Black Friday sale, two weeks ahead of the big day.

Highlights so far include an £80 saving on the Xiaomi mi 1s electric scooter (was £429, now £349, Halfords.com), a brand which featured heavily in our review of the best electric scooters.

For tool buffs, there’s 30 per cent off a range of Halfords advanced socket sets, as well as 30 per cent off selected metal storage. Halfords will drop more deals the closer we get to Black Friday, and on the big day itself, of course.

What was in Halfords’s Black Friday sale last year?

Halfords offered up to 44 per cent off a range of products including dash cams, tool sets and stereos. It also had 20 per cent off kids' bikes and scooters.

There was 20 per cent off the Apollo slalom junior mountain bike (£190, Halfords.com), 25 per cent off the Nextbase front and rear dashcam bundle (was £249, now £199, Halfords.com) and 30 per cent off the Halfords advanced 200-piece socket and ratchet set (was £330, now £231, Halfords.com).

How much is Halfords’s delivery on Black Friday?

Halfords offers free next-day delivery on all standard items. This excludes pre-assembled bikes, which can cost up to £30, and bulky items, which cost £39.99 and can take up to five working days to arrive.

These conditions look set to be unchanged over the Black Friday period, but we promise to keep you updated if anything changes, so watch this space.

