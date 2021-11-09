Black Friday is just around the corner, landing on 26 November this year. Being avid bargain hunters, we’re already eyeing up the big discounts across everything from beauty to home and kitchen, toys and tech.

Whether you’re shopping for stocking fillers or have your eye on a big splurge purchase, this is the time to snap up a serious saving. If you’re stuck for ideas, check out our expert deal round-ups, covering major retailers including Amazon, Currys, Argos and John Lewis & Partners, some of which have already dropped early discounts. Just want to know about the most eye-popping savings? We’ll be bringing them together in our main Black Friday guide, which we’ll update right through to Cyber Monday.

For those with a sweet tooth, chocolate is an unrivalled pick, and where better to turn than Hotel Chocolat’s luxurious offerings? Spanning across confectionary picks including boxed chocolates, slabs, biscuits, chocolate subscriptions, vegan-friendly options, alcohol, and more, there is something tasty for everyone.

The British chocolatier first launched in 1993, and is so deeply invested in the flavour and ethics of its chocolate that it has owned a cacao farm since 2006. There’s 150 shops, plus cafes, restaurants, and even, as the name suggests, a hotel in St Lucia.

Read more:

Standout festive Hotel Chocolat buys include the large chocolate hamper (£42.50, Hotelchocolat.com), which we billed as one of the best chocolate hampers you’ll love to indulge in, while Hotel Chocolat’s rather large Christmas cracker (£36, Hotelchocolat.com) made it into our list of the best alcohol-filled Christmas crackers as our top crowd-pleasing option.

Read on for everything we’ve found out so far about Hotel Chocolat’s Black Friday 2021 offers.

Does Hotel Chocolat take part in Black Friday?

Hotel Chocolat has previously participated in Black Friday, which falls on 26 November, the day after Thanksgiving in the US. In the past the brand has offered a percentage discount over a set price – in 2020 that was 15 per cent off over £25.

Details are yet to be confirmed for Black Friday 2021, but a dedicated page for the event suggests joining the Hotel Chocolat mailing list with your email address to find out about all their latest offers first.

Does Hotel Chocolat take part in Cyber Monday?

Hotel Chocolat does usually take part in Cyber Monday, which lands on 29 November 2021. We are eagerly awaiting further details ahead of the shopping event.

What we do know is that last year the brand’s voucher codes included £10 off a £50 purchase, £20 off £80, and £30 off a spend of £110 or more.

How much is Hotel Chocolat’s Black Friday discount?

Although it hasn’t been announced yet, we are expecting an overall percentage discount, in keeping with previous Hotel Chocolat Black Friday offers.

Considering last year’s reductions, we’re hoping to see discounts that can be applied to key buys including the aforementioned velvetiser (£99.95, Hotelchocolat.com). An IndyBest favourite, our tester said it definitely takes things up a notch from the standard mix of milk and powder. “We loved the resulting hot chocolate from the velvetiser,” they said. “It was rich and frothy and felt really luxurious.”

We’d also suggest adding the everything hot chocolate sachet selection (£14, Hotelchocolat.com) to your cart, which was rated as the best option for experimentalists in our review of the best hot chocolates.

When is Hotel Chocolat’s Black Friday sale in 2021?

Hotel Chocolat’s Black Friday sale is set to start on Friday 26 November when stores open, but the exact time for online shopping is yet to be confirmed.

We will be keeping a keen lookout for any earlier announcements ahead of the day itself. Make sure you bookmark this page for more information as we get it.

What was in Hotel Chocolat’s Black Friday sale last year?

Last year’s reductions saw 15 per cent off all purchases over £25, which meant nothing was left out of the offer and it could be applied to both individual and bulk buys adding up to that price.

We’d say this makes Black Friday an ideal opportunity to stock up on multiple yummy items ahead of Christmas.

How much is Hotel Chocolat’s delivery on Black Friday?

Hotel Chocolat’s standard delivery costs are set at £3.95 per single item and £4.95 for two or more items. Alternatively, there are slightly pricier options for next-day or Saturday delivery.

There hasn’t been any confirmation yet as to whether these charges will apply to Black Friday orders.

