Black Friday, one of the biggest shopping events of the year, is fast approaching – in fact, in just a few days there will be thousands of deals to shop from hundreds of retailers.

But if you just can’t wait for the day itself, you’ll be pleased to hear that John Lewis & Partners has already slashed prices across every department.

It joins the likes of Boots, Superdrug, AO, Currys, Very, Studio and, of course, Amazon, in dropping its deals early.

Blessing us with discounts across fashion and beauty, home appliances, toys and more, we’ll be scouring the retailer’s site for the best of the best, and adding them to this guide as they appear.

To be sure you’re getting the best deals, John Lewis and Partners even has a “never knowingly undersold” policy, meaning that if you find the same product for a lower price elsewhere, the retailer promises to match it.

Read on for all the key information you need to know, including the best early deals from John Lewis & Partners and our expert shopping tips.

The best John Lewis Black Friday 2021 early deals to shop

Apple AirPods pro with charging case: Was £239, now £185, Johnlewis.com

Usually a pretty hefty investment, these sleek buds from Apple are reduced to £185, courtesy of John Lewis’s pre-Black Friday sale. In our Apple AirPods pro review, our tester was impressed with their level of comfort and noise cancellation, calling them “a high-end pair of earphones that are difficult to find much fault in”. They have Apple’s classic glossy finish, you can choose between three sizes to ensure a snug, comfortable fit.

Lego creator 10272 Old Trafford - Manchester United: Was £249.99, now £199.99, Johnlewis.com

Now this one is niche, so we wouldn’t recommend adding it to your bag unless you’re absolutely certain that the recipient you have in mind is a Manchester United supporter – that would make for one awkward Christmas morning. But if they are, good news: at 20 per cent off, this mega Lego set is quite the mammoth gift. Containing 3,897 pieces alongside minifigures such as Sir Alex Ferguson and the United Trilogy, the 18.5cm high, 47cm long and 39cm wide Old Trafford replica can sit proudly inside a football fanatic’s home.

Nespresso vertuo plus coffee machine by magimix, silver: Was £179, now £69, Johnlewis.com

Now with over 61 per cent off, your caffeine fix awaits thanks to this impressive early Black Friday deal. After taking this Nespresso coffee machine for a spin, our tester said: “The user interface is so simple, no one could fail to work it, and each pod is so cleverly set up with its own brewing info, coffee is perfect every time which proves a boon in a busy workspace, home office or family kitchen.” We also featured a similar model in our review of the best coffee pod machines too, so it’s safe to say we’re a fan of this Nespresso range. Snap it up now.

Emma hybrid mattress, medium tension, king size: Was £919, now £505.45, Johnlewis.com

“You really feel supported yet well cushioned in those key pressure point areas of knees, hips, lumbar and shoulders, but without compromising on comfort,” said our tester in their review of this mattress from leading bed-in-a-box brand, Emma. It not only features full support for front, side and back sleepers, thanks to the foam/spring combination, but cooling properties, too. They added: “Longevity is exceptional – you’ll get no sagging even years later. In fact, it should feel as good as new for even longer than other hybrids.” And right now, you can sink into a more supported night’s sleep for 45 per cent less, thanks to John Lewis & Partners.

Fitbit charge 4, health and fitness tracker, black: Was £118.99, £89.99, Johnlewis.com

It’s safe to say we’re big fans of Fitbit’s charge 4 smartwatch, which took the crown in our round-up of the best fitness trackers. “Fitbit is still the undisputed king of the tracker realm, and the charge 4 is the best of Fitbit’s dedicated fitness trackers,” said our reviewer. Much more than just a fitness tracker, it’s also got workout modes, an ECG sensor, sleep tracking and features including Spotify and contactless payment capabilities. “It’s lightweight, durable and sophisticated, a fitness-focused wearable that still packs impressive lifestyle tech into its streamlined design,” they added.

Theragun elite therapy massager: Was £375, now £279, Johnlewis.com

Say goodbye to sore muscles with the Theragun elite, which currently has 25 per cent off. Featuring in our guide to the best massage guns, our tester said the tool is an “ideal top-end device” as it uses an app to guide you through your recovery routine and controls the device’s speed for you. “The unique closed grip means that you can handle it with confidence, and reach difficult spots on your back too,” they said. “It has five speeds, a long-lasting battery, excellent attachments and a quiet motor all of which add up to make it a luxury pick.”

Dyson V11 absolute cordless vacuum cleaner: Was £599, now £439.99, Johnlewis.com

As well as fans and hair-styling tools, Dyson is renowned for its vacuums – but they don’t come cheap. Luckily for us, John Lewis & Partners has slashed the price on the V11 absolute model by over £150 in its Black Friday sale. The appliance came out on top over the Dyson V7 model in our head-to-head review, with our tester saying it “is the best cordless vacuum we’ve tried and moreover, is quite unlike anything else on the market”. They added: “It lasts longer on a single run, is more automated and has more features… In short, the V11 is the crème-de-la-crème of cordless vacs.” It’s a no brainer really.

John Lewis & Partners deluxe scooter, blue: Was £69, now £48.30, Johnlewis.com

Scoot over to John Lewis & Partners pronto, and you can get 30 per cent off this three-wheel drive scooter, one of the retailer’s own. Whizzing around on three wheels, and with the easy lean-to-steer set up and rear brake, little ones can safely work on their balance and coordination, while the handlebars can be adjusted to their height as they grow. And when they’re all scootered out, the whole thing folds away to make it perfect it your short on storage space or on the go.

Ted Baker Tiliana tiered ruffle midi dress, orange coral: Was £229, now £114, Johnlewis.com

With its around-the-back bow fastening and tiered ruching, this coral beauty from Ted Baker is an absolute delight. Throw it on for your festive soirees, or if you’re already counting the days till summer, perhaps the first garden party of the new year? Perfect for adding a touch of elegance to your wardrobe, it’s now less than half price.

John Lewis & Partners safari highchair, grey: Was £70, now £49, Johnlewis.com

With its cute animal print seat, this nursery necessity is rather adorable, and with 30 per cent off, it just became even more enticing. It works as both a dining chair and a recliner, so your little one is sure to get hours of use out of this highchair. Plus, the safety straps, stable legs and padded seat work to make it both safe and comfy for tiny bums.

Lego Creator expert 10282 Adidas Originals superstar: Was £74, now £49.99, Johnlewis.com

For sneaker stans and Lego enthusiasts alike, could it get any better than this? All 731 pieces of this build are designed to look like the real thing: the signature shoe worn by sports stars and Adidas fans the world over features the brand’s three-stripe design, iconic logo and real shoe laces. Right now, John Lewis & Partners has slashed the price by 33 per cent, so we recommend running away with this deal, stat.

Clarins total eye lift, 15ml: Was £58, now £46.40, Johnlewis.com

Featured in our best eye serum round-up, this Clarins product rather impressed our reviewer. Our expert said “the silky, light texture glides on effortlessly and is super gentle even on sensitive skin (it’s also great for those that use contact lenses)”. And with 20 per cent off, if you’re looking to reduce those laughter lines, now may be a good time to try it.

Sunnylife inflatable basketball set: Was £44, now £13.20, Johnlewis.com

We might be in the depths of winter right now, but now’s no better time to invest in all your summer fun essentials, like this seriously cute blow-up basketball set from Sunnylife. We’re already into the brand’s aesthetic playtime offerings, having featured them in both our best paddling pool and swimming aids roundups. And now, thanks to John Lewis, this inflatable set has been reduced by a jaw-dropping 70 per cent off – yes, you heard that right – so whether you’re heading to the beach or setting up in the garden, get ready for hours of hoop shooting fun.

Lancôme L’Absolu rouge matte lipstick: Was £21.60, now £10.80, Johnlewis.com

Nothing says party season quite like a new, luxe shade of lippy and right now you can snap up this matte offering from Lancôme at half price. Formulated to keep lips soft and hydrated, it’s available in two shades: the oh-so-sophisticated 379, and the slightly more vibrant 19. At this price, why not treat yourself to both?

BaByliss 7785U Japanese steel hair clippers: Was £99.99, now £49.99, Johnlewis.com

Necessities may not always be the most exciting gifts to receive, but no one would say no to a fresh trim. This stylish, state-of-the-art Babyliss digital clipper comes with eight comb guards, which, combined with an adjustable taper, offer an amazing 45 different lengths (from 0.6mm-28mm). It featured in our round-up of the best hair clippers for men, where our reviewer praised it for not only being “one of the quietest clippers tested,” but for its impressive battery life too: almost three hours of cutting on a three-hour charge. With a huge £50 saving, these clippers are quite the steal, and with a three-year guarantee included, it’s hard to go wrong.

Timberland baby colour block fleece Bermuda shorts, navy: Was £35, now £17.50, Johnlewis.com

Channelling a cool surfer vibe, these cotton-blend fleece shorts from go-to outdoor-wear brand Timberland are now half price. Uber casual and great for lazy mornings and Sunday afternoons, they’re made with cotton-blend fleece and have an elasticated waistband for extra comfort. With their simple design and turquoise, navy and red colour scheme, we think they’ll fit right in with any little one’s wardrobe.

Yves Saint Laurent couture must-have beauty makeup gift set: Was £59, now £47.20, Johnlewis.com

This is quite the beauty set. It offers a handful of YSL’s fan-favourites: the mascara volume effet faux cils, the slim lipstick in shade #21 rouge paradoxe, and a travel-size libre eau de parfum, all wrapped up in a gold leaf-effect pouch. Whether you’re looking to sample some of the brand’s bestsellers for yourself or get a headstart on Christmas shopping, at 20 per cent off there may be no better time to buy.

Gaiam essentials fitness 10mm yoga mat, black: Was £29, now £23.99, Johnlewis.com

Whether you’re in downwards dog, dancer or tree pose, you’re sure to find inner peace knowing you got 20 per cent off this Gaiam black yoga mat. With 10mm thick cushioning, the NBR foam mat will support your knees in child’s pose while the non-slip ridges mean you can reverse that warrior with no sliding feet. Lightweight and easy to transport thanks to a sleek carry strap, now you can take your practice anywhere.

Albaray carnation print dress: Was £79, now £45, Johnlewis.com

John Lewis & Partners’s Black Friday sale is here and the high street stalwart has slashed its prices on a host of our favourite fashion labels, including the new sustainable brand Albaray. “Floral, feminine and vibrant” is how our reviewer described the brand’s carnation dress that’s currently reduced by more than 40 per cent. “Made of an Ecovero viscose, it features the bright colours and striking patterns that peppered Warehouse’s collections of seasons past,” they said. The midi dress is given added detailing with a back cut-out and bow tie.

Ronhill commuter 15L running backpack, charcoal/ fluorescent yellow: Was £55, now £44, Johnlewis.com

We take our hats off to anyone who can run with a backpack on – that’s a seriously impressive workout. And to celebrate your fitness prowess there’s 20 per cent off this Ronhill backpack, ready to hold all your essentials while you pound the pavements. With padded straps, an adjustable waist belt and two mesh side-pockets perfect for storing water bottles, you can run to your heart’s content with this on your back.

Chicco next 2 me dream bedside crib, luna: Was £199, now £149, Johnlewis.com

Calling all new parents: this is a deal you’ll want to take note of. This three-in-one item works as a travel crib, standalone crib or side-sleeping crib so you can keep an eye on your little one without bringing them into your own bed. With 11 adjustable heights, a fixed and rocking mode, and a one-hand side panel for easy configuration, it looks to be a nursery essential. With a £50 saving right now, you’ll sleep soundly about this purchase.

Denby imperial blue 17cm cereal bowl: Was £15, now £7.50, Johnlewis.com

Impress at your next dinner party or jazz up your morning cereal with this stoneware offering from Denby, which is now just half price. Perfect for filling with soup or cereal or loading up the carbs, its striking cobalt blue and white design is serving up classic good looks. Earning a spot in our round-ups of the best dinner plate sets and pasta bowls, Denby is already a favourite of ours, and this, for just £7.50, is a timeless kitchen staple at a great price.

What is Black Friday?

Black Friday is an annual sale period and is typically the last opportunity to bag a bargain before Christmas.

It originally started in America as a one-day shopping event the day after Thanksgiving, but since arriving on UK shores, it’s expanded across the weekend to finish on the following Monday aka Cyber Monday.

What’s the history of Black Friday?

In the US, Black Friday occurred on the day after Thanksgiving, with a day of discounts to kick off the festive shopping season.

While it’s hard to pinpoint exactly, it’s thought that the first use of the term “Black Friday” was in Philadelphia in the early 1960s, where police officers used it to describe the increased pedestrian and vehicle traffic the day after Thanksgiving. It has also been credited to the period when American retailers made most of their profit for the year. When this was recorded in their financial records, it signified when stores were no longer in the red but were “in the black”.

In the Noughties, videos began going viral showing shoppers in their thousands, rushing into to stores to find the limited-time savings and since then awareness has grown globally for the event.

UK retailers were keen to get in on the act, and in 2010, Amazon launched its first Black Friday promotion, with many other stores following suit. Asda followed suit with its in-store sale in 2013.

It has now become a big fixture in the UK, with more retailers participating each year with bigger deals and greater discounts. Some of the big-name brands you can expect to find slashing prices of products include Amazon, Argos, Very, Currys, and, of course, John Lewis & Partners.

When is Black Friday 2021?

This year, Black Friday falls on 26 November, spanning the entire weekend before finishing on Cyber Monday.

Traditionally deals could be found online and in-store, but due to the pandemic, last year almost all of the discounts were available online, and for 2021, it’s expected to follow a similar format.

On the John Lewis & Partners website, it has a dedicated page with all the information you need about its 2021 sale. It says: “Taking its lead from the American calendar, Black Friday is always the day after Thanksgiving holiday, which means this year it will take place on Friday 26 November 2021. We’ll have a wide range of Black Friday deals available on the day, and in case you happen to miss out on any discounts, Black Friday is quickly followed by Cyber Monday – 29 November 2021 – for another chance at finding some pre-Christmas bargains.”

What is Cyber Monday?

The following Monday after the Black Friday weekend is called Cyber Monday, this year it falls on 29 November. It’s your last opportunity to shop the deals before Christmas, so it’s the perfect time to get your shopping list sorted.

What’s the best way to get a Black Friday 2021 deal?

In the run-up to the Black Friday bonanza, we have a dedicated team here at IndyBest that will be scouring the sales to find the best discounts on everything from tech to beauty.

We’ll also be bringing you the biggest savings from specific retailers such as John Lewis, Currys, Argos and Amazon, along with extensive guides on how to find the best deals.

With many retailers, you can create an account ahead of the sales starting which will make checking out easier and faster, rather than having to enter your details every time you place an order.

Many brands also offer exclusive access to early bird sales and discount codes when you sign up to their newsletter, so make sure you’re registered with your favourite stores to be in the know.

Tips for shopping the John Lewis’ Black Friday 2021 sale

As there’ll be millions of offers heading your way on Black Friday, it’s easy to get overwhelmed or make impulse buys on items you may not need, simply because they’re on sale.

To avoid this, make a list of items you need and stick to it. This is the best time to bag a bargain on big-ticket products such as home appliances, furniture, TVs, and laptops, which often see the biggest discounts.

On John Lewis’ website, it also offers its tips for shopping the sale, which includes creating a wish list of items you hope to purchase, that can also be shared with friends and family and used to keep track of your orders. Then, once the discounts kick off, everything you want will be in one place, all designed for easy checkout.

John Lewis also recommends doing your research by checking the guarantees on big-ticket items such as TVs and vacuum cleaners as well as reading product reviews to see what other customers think of the product you may have your eye on. Additionally, it’s well worth checking the RRP prices of items you hope to buy before the Black Friday sales start, that way you’ll know if a sale deal is a bargain or not.

Lastly, if you’re planning to buy furniture, make sure you measure up first. And that means the space you’re buying for as well as the entrance, including doors and hallways.

What were the best John Lewis Cyber Monday deals last year?

Cyber Monday is a great way to find online offers and bargains you may have missed in the Black Friday sale.

In 2020, this Garmin venu smartwatch with silicone band in black with gold (£219.99, Johnlewis.com) was £379.99, but was reduced to £279.99.

For tech fiends, there were ample amounts of deals across products such as this Microsoft Surface pro 7 (£929, Johnlewis.com) that was £899 but came down to £659.

Landing a spot in our review of the best tablets, our technology critic, David Phelan, said: “Although this is a tablet, it becomes a full-on laptop if you attach an optional keyboard cover. Its functionality is aided by Microsoft’s full Windows 10 operating system. One design trademark of the surface series is the kickstand which folds out of the back and adjusts to hold the tablet in the various positions, near-upright for viewing video or almost flat to write on with the optional stylus.”

Where can I find the best Black Friday 2021 deals?

You’ll find the best deals and discounts at IndyBest throughout the run-up to Black Friday and through to Cyber Monday, so make sure you bookmark our Black Friday page to always be in the know about what retailers and brands are included and what savings are on offer.

For all the information on the best deals across all the participating retailers, read our guide to the Black Friday sale, and what to expect from the 2021 sale weekend.

