Black Friday is back, and our team of experts are on hand to give you a front-row seat to all the best deals.

During the biggest shopping event of the year, retailers and brands come together to dramatically drop the prices of everything from TVs, laptops, gaming, tech and mattresses to home appliances, beauty, fashion, toys and more.

Apple, Dyson, Shark, KitchenAid, LG, Nintendo and Asos often have the most impressive discounts, but, in recent years, we’ve seen savings from Gymshark, Lululemon, Pandora, Hotel Chocolat, Ugg, Philips and Dr Martens too.

The mammoth sale originally began in the US, as retailers would host a flash one-day deals event after Thanksgiving, to kick off the festive season. Since then, it’s landed on UK shores and has become a weeks-long affair, with deals being unveiled as early as a month before – we’re looking at you, Amazon.

Read more:

To stay in the loop, have a read of our guide to the brands and retailers that offered huge discounts last year. John Lewis is one of the biggest retailers to take part, and offers generous discounts across its range of brands – Le Creuset, Apple, Dyson and Samsung often feature. Keep reading for all the details on what John Lewis has to offer in its Black Friday sale 2022.

When is Black Friday 2022 in the UK?

Black Friday 2022 officially launches on 25 November, and spans the whole weekend, until the following Monday, known as Cyber Monday.

The sale is the biggest in many brands’ calendars, so there’s often huge discounts to shop – home appliances and tech are two of the biggest categories for finding a saving.

When is Cyber Monday 2022?

Cyber Monday is the name given to the last day of the sale before the festive season, and will take place on Monday 28 November.

It’s your final opportunity to bag a bargain before Christmas, and is your last chance to scoop up a saving if you missed out during the Black Friday sales.

When will John Lewis’s Black Friday sale start?

As in previous years, John Lewis has remained coy on its official start date, but we can share it will be slashing prices on 25 November. However, we know from experience that John Lewis often unveils deals in the run-up to the event, so bookmark this page to be first in the know.

What were the best John Lewis Black Friday deals from last year?

There were many impressive deals in last year’s Black Friday sale at John Lewis, across its kitchen appliances, headphones, Lego sets, beauty gifts, TVs and smartwatches.

(John Lewis)

This Nespresso creatista pro SNE900BSS coffee machine by Sage (£679, Johnlewis.com) saw a big reduction, coming down from £679 to £499.95.

Also included in the sale was the Apple AirPods pro with charging case (£199, Johnlewis.com), which was reduced from £23 to £185.

(John Lewis)

The popular Google nest mini, second generation, charcoal (£49, Johnlewis.com) also saw a decent saving, coming down from £49 to £19.

(John Lewis)

What deals can we expect from John Lewis in this year’s sale?

Last year, we saw hundreds of pounds in savings during John Lewis’ Black Friday sale, with products from brands such as Dyson, Apple, Sage and Fitbit heavily reduced in price, so we’re expecting something similar for 2022. The retailer will also continue to honour its delivery policy of free UK mainland delivery for orders over £50.

Across Black Friday, IndyBest will be handpicking the biggest savings at John Lewis, so keep checking this page, as we’ll be highliting deals, as well as running a live blog with minute-by-minute updates on the latest discounts.

To ensure you don’t end up spending over budget on products you don’t need, we’d recommend creating a shopping list of the essentials you hope to shop, and sticking to it. Take advantage of the sale by getting organised with your Christmas shopping too.

Are there any John Lewis deals available now?

The retailer currently has offers on its home, baby and kids, and womenswear, as part of its autumn savings. The Dyson V8 absolute cordless vacuum cleaner (was £379, now £299, Johnlewis.com) is currently reduced by £80, We’re big fans of Dyson cordless vacuums, with its V15 model taking the top spot in our guide to the best cordless vacuum cleaners.

(John Lewis)

You can also find 25 per cent off this Barbour International Ouston padded jacket (was £189, now £141.75, Johnlewis.com), which would make a great Christmas gift and is likely to keep you warm during cold winter weather.

(John Lewis)

There’s also more than £145 off this John Lewis rattan bed frame, king size (was £729, now £583.20, Johnlewis.com) – perfect if you’re a new homeowner or are renovating.

