It’s time to narrow down your wishlist, as Black Friday has officially arrived. And it could not come at a better time, when Christmas shopping is becoming an increasingly daunting prospect.

Apple, Dyson, Shark, KitchenAid, LG, Nintendo and Asos often have the most impressive Black Friday and Cyber Monday discounts, but, in recent years, we’ve seen savings from Gymshark, Lululemon, Pandora, Hotel Chocolat, Ugg, Philips and Dr Martens emerge too.

Across the sale period, retailers and brands come together to dramatically slash prices of everything from TVs, laptops, gaming and tech to mattresses, home appliances, beauty, fashion and toys. But John Lewis is one of Black Friday’s biggest players, and it’s got just about everything, all at once.

To stay in the loop, have a read of our guide to the brands and retailers that offered huge discounts last year. John Lewis is one of the biggest retailers to take part, and offers generous discounts across its range of brands – Le Creuset, Apple, Dyson and Samsung often feature.

Here’s a quick overview of the deals already available at the John Lewis Black Friday 2022 sale. The retailer has slashed up to 40 per cent off Le Creuset, up to £400 off televisions, £200 off laundry items and £150 off vacuums, plus savings on computing, mobile phones and kitchen appliances.

We’ve been trawling through the Black Friday deals at John Lewis to bring you some of the highlights. Here are our top picks for 2022.

Best John Lewis Black Friday deals 2022

Ooni pizza oven: Was £299, now £239.20, Johnlewis.com

(Ooni)

Ooni pizza ovens became all the rage during lockdown, but the trend has really stuck around. Now, there’s nothing we love more than staying home and cooking up our own Italian feast in our back gardens. And Ooni is at the top of its game – we crowned this one best overall pizza oven in our 2022 round-up. It reaches a scorching 500C and cooks fluffy Neapolitan-style pizza in 60 seconds. You can also use it to roast fish, meat and vegetables.

Buy now

Ring smart video doorbell: Was £89.99, now £59.99, Johnlewis.com

(John Lewis)

Ring doorbells have been soaring in popularity since people realised how simple it is to add an extra layer of protection to their homes. If you’ve been thinking about getting one, now is the time to take the plunge, as John Lewis is offering £30 off Ring’s doorbell for Black Friday. We’ve previously given Ring products glowing reviews in our 2022 round-up, so it’s a brand you can trust. Our reviewer said: “The clarity of the two-way talk was excellent.”

Buy now

Apple iPad pro M2 12.9in 2022, 256GB, wifi: Was £1,369, now £1,319, Johnlewis.com

(John Lewis )

This deal sees £50 knocked off the latest generation 12.9in iPad pro tablet, which was only released last month. It comes with wifi, 256GB of storage and is available in space grey. When we reviewed the tablet, our tester said: “The iPad pro is especially brilliant (literally, thanks to the mini LED backlighting that brightens everything) and has a super-fast processor that handles everything you throw at it with ease,” adding, “not everybody needs all this power, though the speedy performance benefits everything the tablet does. If you really want the best tablet around, it’s the iPad pro.”

Buy now

Dyson V10 absolute cordless vacuum: Was £429, now £325, Johnlewis.com

(Dyson)

Here’s a £104 saving on the Dyson V10 Absolute vacuum cleaner. Cordless and with a battery life of up to 60 minutes per charge, this vacuum has a bagless bin with a 0.77l capacity, a washable filter, wall mount and three different heads included in the box. As ever with electronics from John Lewis, the Dyson comes with a free two-year guarantee as standard.

Buy now

Polo Ralph Lauren shawl collar robe, army olive: Was £135, now £94.50, Johnlewis.com

(a)

A cosy dressing gown is a must this winter, as it will help keep you feeling warm and cosy even if the heating isn’t on. Available in sizes small to large, it’s made from super-soft cotton, with a shawl collar, belted waist and oversized pockets. It would make a lovely luxurious gift for a loved one this Christmas.

Buy now

Aspinal of London Stella pebble leather satchel bag: Was £450, now £270, Johnlewis.com

(John Lewis)

You can’t go wrong with a black cross-body bag. It goes with every outfit, enables you to be hands free and will fit all your essentials. This Aspinal of London satchel bag currently has 40 per cent off in the John Lewis sale – that’s a huge £180 saving on a timeless style. Hand-crafted from Italian leather, it’s design is inspired by equestrian saddle bags.

Buy now

John Lewis sheepskin cropped boot slippers, brown: Was £73.75, now £59, Johnlewis.com

(John Lewis )

Riffing off the popular Ugg ultra mini boot, we were quick to notice when John Lewis & Partners jumped on the slipper-shoe bandwagon with these sheepskin boots. Similarly cropped with an ankle-grazing length and sheepskin lining, these cosy-looking slip-ons are available now in two shades – brown or dusky pink – and in sizes three through to seven. Owing to the John Lewis & Partners’s early Black Friday bargains, these winter-ready boots are already reduced by 20 per cent.

Buy now

Apple MacBook Air 13.6in (2022): ​​Was £1,169, now £1,109, Johnlewis.com

(Apple)

Don’t wait for Apple’s deals to get that MacBook you’ve been wanting for a while. John Lewis is offering deals across its Apple range, and this Mac is one of its special deals, with £60 slashed from the price. This is Apple’s 2022 edition, featuring a seriously lightweight design, 13.6in display, and a battery that lasts 18 hours. Plus, charging it for 30 minutes gives you another 50 per cent battery.

Buy now

Le Creuset essentials cast iron round casserole soup pot 26cm: Was £226, now £162, Johnlewis.com

(Le Creuset)

You probably know someone who has wanted one of these for years, and you always want to get them one but you just can’t justify that price tag to yourself. Well, this year might just be your year – with a whopping 40 per cent slashed off the price of this soup pot. Le Creuset is loved by foodies for all the right reasons – the cast-iron pot is perfect for stews, soups and heavy sauces, and it’s oven-safe too, so you can slow-cook your favourite dinner in it. Plus, you just can’t beat that orange colour.

Buy now

Hutch rise block arm four-seater corner sofa: Was £2,301, now £1,704.50, Johnlewis.com

(Hutch)

John Lewis has slashed the price of its sofas across the board by 35 per cent, bringing this one down to £1,704.50, so, if you’ve been planning on getting a new sofa for a while, now’s the time. This one comes in a whole load of different colours, and the fibres plumping the back cushions are made with recycled plastic bottles (sustainable and still super cosy).

Buy now

Hotel Chocolat mini crackers, 125g: Was £18, now £15.30, Johnlewis.com

(John Lewis & Partners )

If you’re looking for something a little different from your average Christmas cracker, these Hotel Chocolat mini crackers are reduced down to £15.30 in the John Lewis sale. Containing 10 mini-size crackers with the brand’s best-loved deluxe chocolates tucked inside, your Christmas dinner guests are in for a treat.

Buy now

Lenovo ideapad 3 laptop: Was £329.99, now £199.99, Johnlewis.com

(Lenovo)

One of the best cheap laptops you can get, the Lenovo ideapad 3 doesn’t compromise on the basics. It’s fast enough for simple everyday tasks, such as writing, emailing, social media and entertainment. It’s also lightweight, portable and has an all-day battery life. Plus, you’re saving a brilliant £130 – but there’s no obligation to tell the person you’re buying for.

Buy now

Samsung ‘the frame’ 43in TV: Was £1,099, now £999, Johnlewis.com

(Samsung)

Samsung has a range of stylish TVs that aim to look slicker than the usual big, black rectangle in the corner of your lounge. The Frame is one such screen, where a smart boarder and frame makes it look like a painting when not streaming your latest Netflix show. There’s loads of digitised paintings and prints to pick from, and the TV can be wall-mounted for the full effect too.

Buy now

Barbour orinsay hooded long quilted jacket, sage/ancient: Was £270, now £188.30, Johnlewis.com

(John Lewis & Partners )

If you’re after a winter coat, look no further than this Barbour orinsay quilted jacket. Finished in a sleek dark sage hue, the long line and hooded coat is a stylish take on a cold-weather essential. Whether you’re dog walking or running errends, the jacket boasts a waist cord and zip and stud fastening for protecting yourself from the elements. Right now, you can save 30 per cent on the Barbour coat.

Buy now

Lego City express passenger train: Was £131.23, now £104.99, Johnlewis.com

(Lego)

Stuck on what to get for the kids this Christmas? John Lewis has you sorted, with up to 25 per cent slashed on selected lines of its Lego range. If you want to go the whole hog, this Lego City express passenger train is loved by kids and adults alike. This buildable train city measures 86cm long and over 10cm high, and contains 764 pieces – so it’s sure to keep the kids entertained for a while.

Buy now

LG F6V1110BTSA washing machine: Was £1,199, now £959, Johnlewis.com

(LG)

The John Lewis sale has £200 off this freestanding washing machine from LG. Measuring 86cm x 64cm x 65cm, this washing machine has a 10.5kg load capacity – which John Lewis says is the equivalent of 52 shirts – and spins at up to 1,600rpm. With a sound rating of 73db when on the spin cycle, this is claimed to be quieter than some other washing machines.

Buy now

Samsung QE55Q80B 55in TV: Was £999, now £789, Johnlewis.com

(Samsung)

There’s £210 to save on this 55in TV from Samsung in the John Lewis sale. It’s a 2022 model too, so you’re getting the latest TV tech from Samsung, with HDR 10+, Dolby Atmos support, wifi, FreesatHD, a 4K resolution and access to all of the biggest streaming apps, such as Prime Video and Apple TV+. It also has a viewing angle of 178 degrees and is compatible with 200mm x 200mm Vesa wall mounts.

Buy now

When is Black Friday 2022 in the UK?

Black Friday 2022 in the UK is 25 November – so the sale is now underway. Fear not though, it’s no longer a one-day affair because, for most brands and retailers, the sale spans the weekend until the following Monday, known as Cyber Monday. Thankfully for you, throughout Cyber Weekend, we’re on hand updating our guides to everything from TVs, laptops, gaming, and tech to mattresses, home appliances, beauty, fashion, and toys.

When is Cyber Monday 2022?

Cyber Monday is the name given to the last day of the sale before the festive season, and will take place on Monday 28 November.

It’s your final opportunity to bag a bargain before Christmas, and is your last chance to scoop up a saving if you missed out during the Black Friday sales.

Read our guide on what to expect from Amazon this year

